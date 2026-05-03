Basic English Basic ASL Class (Ages 13+ S)

This Basic English, Basic ASL class is designed for students ages 13+ who are ready to build confidence and communication skills by strengthening both English and American Sign Language. Students will focus on everyday communication, vocabulary, reading, and real-life conversations while practicing how to express ideas clearly and understand others. They will engage in discussions, interactive activities, and practical scenarios to build skills they can use in daily life. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing stronger comprehension, bilingual communication, and confidence through guided practice and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.