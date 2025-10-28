BASIC LAND NAVIGATION (for scouts ages 12+ and interested adults)-Winter 2025-26

We do have Google Earth, but we can still get lost in the woods. For those interested in learning about multiple tools to use to help find your way, this beginner navigation class is for you! The two-hour session will review the different types of compasses and the basics of using them, but the bulk of the class will be spent learning to find your way on our practice courses by reading different types of maps, calculating paces, elevation, and the size of objects. Once you feel you’ve got the hang of it, test your skills by doing a 1-mile Orienteering style course (which meets the Scouting America’s Scouts BSA 1st Class Rank Requirement). If time permits, the use of Smartphone GPS navigation will also be discussed. Workshop Cost: $15/per person.