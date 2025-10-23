Basic Membership

For all military homeschool families who want to stay connected and informed.





Includes:

Access to the Base2Base Military Homeschooling community on Facebook

Monthly newsletter with helpful resources, duty-station insights, and advocacy updates

Highlights of MHA’s ongoing work supporting military homeschoolers

Access to select webinars, replay recordings, and the Base2Base podcast

Resources for exceptional learners, including EFMP contacts, DoD supports, and tools for homeschooling children with special needs

Public partner resources and announcements from MHA’s educational and curriculum partners

We understand the challenges of homeschooling while serving, including frequent moves, deployments, new communities, and changing education laws. MHA exists to ensure that every military homeschool family, including those raising exceptional learners, has connection, continuity, and a voice wherever they are stationed.