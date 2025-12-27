Friends Of Maxwell Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Maxwell Inc

About the memberships

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Membership

Basic Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Basic Membership ($20/year)

Support conservation and stay connected to the refuge you love. A Basic Membership helps preserve the land, wildlife, and educational programs at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

Membership benefits include:

  • 📬 Bison Track Newsletter — exclusive updates, stories, and news from the refuge
  • 🔁 Annual membership, renewable each year
  • ⚙️ Optional automatic renewal as a yearly donation (set it and forget it)
  • ⏰ An advance reminder sent before any automatic renewal is processed
  • 📲 Digital membership card emailed to you for easy access
    🎓 Able to attend all education classes for FREE

Simple. Affordable. Impactful. Your membership makes a real difference—year after year.

Annual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Annual Membership ($50/year)
Make a bigger impact and show your support for conservation at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

Annual Membership benefits include:

  • 📬 Bison Track Newsletter — exclusive refuge news, wildlife updates, and stories
  • 🔁 Yearly renewable membership
  • 👕 10% off discount toward any gift at the gift shop
  • Advance reminder sent before any automatic renewal is processed
  • 📲 Digital membership card emailed to you for easy access
    🎓 Able to attend all education classes for FREE

Your membership directly supports wildlife conservation, land preservation, and educational programs—helping ensure the refuge thrives for generations to come.

Family Annual Membership
$175

Valid for one year

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Family Membership ($175/year)
Enjoy the refuge together while supporting conservation, education, and wildlife preservation at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

Family Membership benefits include:

  • 📬 Bison Track Newsletter — refuge news, wildlife stories, and upcoming events
  • 🔁 Yearly renewable membership
  • 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Admission for 2 adults & up to 3 children
  • 💳 Family Membership Card for easy access and recognition
  • Advance reminder sent before any automatic renewal is processed
  • 📲 Digital membership card emailed to you for easy access
    🎓 Able to attend all education classes for FREE

This membership is perfect for families who want to explore nature, learn together, and help protect the prairie for future generations.

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Lifetime Membership ($500)
For those who want to make a lasting impact, the Lifetime Membership offers exclusive benefits while supporting the long-term conservation mission of Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

Lifetime Membership benefits include:

  • ♾️ Lifetime admission to Maxwell Wildlife Refuge
  • 👕 10% off discount toward any gift at the gift shop
  • 💳 Lifetime Membership Card
  • 🚶 Private tours with approval for a more personal refuge experience
  • 📲 Digital membership card emailed to you for easy access
    🎓 Able to attend all education classes for FREE

This one-time membership helps preserve the land, protect wildlife, and ensure future generations can experience the refuge as you have.

Add a donation for Friends Of Maxwell Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!