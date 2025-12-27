Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Membership

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Family Membership ($175/year)

Enjoy the refuge together while supporting conservation, education, and wildlife preservation at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge .

Family Membership benefits include:

📬 Bison Track Newsletter — refuge news, wildlife stories, and upcoming events

🔁 Yearly renewable membership

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Admission for 2 adults & up to 3 children

💳 Family Membership Card for easy access and recognition

⏰ Advance reminder sent before any automatic renewal is processed

📲 Digital membership card emailed to you for easy access

🎓 Able to attend all education classes for FREE

This membership is perfect for families who want to explore nature, learn together, and help protect the prairie for future generations.