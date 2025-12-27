Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – Basic Membership ($20/year)
Support conservation and stay connected to the refuge you love. A Basic Membership helps preserve the land, wildlife, and educational programs at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.
Membership benefits include:
Simple. Affordable. Impactful. Your membership makes a real difference—year after year.
Valid for one year
Annual Membership benefits include:
Your membership directly supports wildlife conservation, land preservation, and educational programs—helping ensure the refuge thrives for generations to come.
Valid for one year
Family Membership benefits include:
This membership is perfect for families who want to explore nature, learn together, and help protect the prairie for future generations.
No expiration
Lifetime Membership benefits include:
This one-time membership helps preserve the land, protect wildlife, and ensure future generations can experience the refuge as you have.
$
