Basic of Cake Decorating

If you have attended a basic cake decorating class with us before, please pick this ticket option. Please bring the kit you were given in the last class. We will give those who are returning we will have other items we will be giving you to learn new fun tricks.

If you have attended a basic cake decorating class with us before, please pick this ticket option. Please bring the kit you were given in the last class. We will give those who are returning we will have other items we will be giving you to learn new fun tricks.

seeMoreDetailsMobile