BASIC TRAINING DEPOSITS

We’re excited to offer the "Full Mission Sponsorship" at $6,000—an all-inclusive package that fully equips a veteran for a successful transition into a career in wildland firefighting. This sponsorship covers everything a veteran needs to complete their journey, from initial training to being field-ready for deployment. Here’s what your $6,000 contribution provides: Comprehensive Training Veterans receive all the required certifications to meet industry standards, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of the job and meet the qualifications to get hired. Essential Gear From boots and helmets to fire-resistant clothing and tools, we provide a full set of safety equipment so they’re ready to perform in the field with confidence. Field and Camp Experience Practical, hands-on training days in real-world scenarios teach veterans how to operate effectively on an engine crew or in the field. This experience builds their skills and prepares them for the demands of firefighting environments. Career-Ready Support By the end of the program, the veteran is fully equipped to start their new career, with everything they need to join an engine crew, secure employment, and begin serving communities in this vital role. Your $6,000 sponsorship is more than just financial support; it’s a profound investment in a veteran’s future. It gives them the tools, training, and confidence to step into a meaningful and sustainable civilian career where they can continue to protect and serve. When you sponsor a veteran at this level, you’re not just helping them start a career—you’re transforming their life, reigniting their sense of purpose, and empowering them to serve our communities in a new and impactful way. Thank you for being part of this incredible mission to support those who have served us all.

