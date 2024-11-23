BASIC TRAINING DEPOSITS

We’re proud to offer the "First Step Sponsorship" at $500—a meaningful way to help a veteran take the critical first step toward a rewarding career in wildland firefighting.
This $500 sponsorship covers the minimum deposit required to enroll a veteran in our training program, setting them on the path to a new purpose-filled journey. Here’s what your contribution makes possible:
Enrollment in Training
Your sponsorship secures a spot for a veteran in our program, giving them access to the foundational training they need to begin their career in wildland firefighting.
Basic Gear Support
The deposit helps fund the initial safety gear required to participate in training. This ensures they can begin hands-on practice in a safe and prepared manner.
A New Beginning
For many veterans, transitioning to civilian life can be challenging. This first step symbolizes a fresh start—providing the structure, camaraderie, and mission-driven work they need to thrive.
Your $500 donation directly changes lives by giving a veteran the opportunity to embark on a new path of service, protecting our communities and natural resources. It’s a small investment that makes a monumental impact, offering them the chance to build a sustainable career and rediscover their sense of purpose.
Thank you for helping us pave the way for veterans to succeed. Together, we’re creating brighter futures for those who have given so much.
We’re proud to offer the "First Step Sponsorship" at $500—a meaningful way to help a veteran take the critical first step toward a rewarding career in wildland firefighting.
This $500 sponsorship covers the minimum deposit required to enroll a veteran in our training program, setting them on the path to a new purpose-filled journey. Here’s what your contribution makes possible:
Enrollment in Training
Your sponsorship secures a spot for a veteran in our program, giving them access to the foundational training they need to begin their career in wildland firefighting.
Basic Gear Support
The deposit helps fund the initial safety gear required to participate in training. This ensures they can begin hands-on practice in a safe and prepared manner.
A New Beginning
For many veterans, transitioning to civilian life can be challenging. This first step symbolizes a fresh start—providing the structure, camaraderie, and mission-driven work they need to thrive.
Your $500 donation directly changes lives by giving a veteran the opportunity to embark on a new path of service, protecting our communities and natural resources. It’s a small investment that makes a monumental impact, offering them the chance to build a sustainable career and rediscover their sense of purpose.
Thank you for helping us pave the way for veterans to succeed. Together, we’re creating brighter futures for those who have given so much.
1776 FREEDOM SPONSORSHIP
$1,776
10 left!
We’re proud to offer the "1776 Freedom Sponsorship", a unique way to honor the spirit of independence while empowering a veteran to start a new chapter in their life.
The amount, $1,776, holds deep historical significance as a tribute to the birth of our nation in 1776, when the United States declared its independence and began building the foundation of liberty and service we cherish today. By contributing this amount, you not only celebrate the values of freedom and resilience but also give a veteran the opportunity to carry those ideals forward into a meaningful career in wildland firefighting.
This sponsorship serves as a deposit to cover critical training and safety gear, the first steps for a veteran to embark on this transformative path. Wildland firefighting offers veterans a chance to continue their service in a new way—protecting lives, communities, and natural resources from the threat of wildfires. It provides them with purpose, camaraderie, and the tools to build a stable civilian career while continuing their legacy of service.
Your contribution of $1,776 is more than a donation—it’s a statement of support for those who have defended our freedoms and are now ready to serve in another critical capacity. Together, we can give veterans the tools they need to rise, adapt, and thrive, just as our nation has done since its founding.
Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by our veterans as they forge new paths of service.
We’re proud to offer the "1776 Freedom Sponsorship", a unique way to honor the spirit of independence while empowering a veteran to start a new chapter in their life.
The amount, $1,776, holds deep historical significance as a tribute to the birth of our nation in 1776, when the United States declared its independence and began building the foundation of liberty and service we cherish today. By contributing this amount, you not only celebrate the values of freedom and resilience but also give a veteran the opportunity to carry those ideals forward into a meaningful career in wildland firefighting.
This sponsorship serves as a deposit to cover critical training and safety gear, the first steps for a veteran to embark on this transformative path. Wildland firefighting offers veterans a chance to continue their service in a new way—protecting lives, communities, and natural resources from the threat of wildfires. It provides them with purpose, camaraderie, and the tools to build a stable civilian career while continuing their legacy of service.
Your contribution of $1,776 is more than a donation—it’s a statement of support for those who have defended our freedoms and are now ready to serve in another critical capacity. Together, we can give veterans the tools they need to rise, adapt, and thrive, just as our nation has done since its founding.
Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by our veterans as they forge new paths of service.
FULL MISSION SPONSORSHIP
$6,000
10 left!
We’re excited to offer the "Full Mission Sponsorship" at $6,000—an all-inclusive package that fully equips a veteran for a successful transition into a career in wildland firefighting.
This sponsorship covers everything a veteran needs to complete their journey, from initial training to being field-ready for deployment. Here’s what your $6,000 contribution provides:
Comprehensive Training
Veterans receive all the required certifications to meet industry standards, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of the job and meet the qualifications to get hired.
Essential Gear
From boots and helmets to fire-resistant clothing and tools, we provide a full set of safety equipment so they’re ready to perform in the field with confidence.
Field and Camp Experience
Practical, hands-on training days in real-world scenarios teach veterans how to operate effectively on an engine crew or in the field. This experience builds their skills and prepares them for the demands of firefighting environments.
Career-Ready Support
By the end of the program, the veteran is fully equipped to start their new career, with everything they need to join an engine crew, secure employment, and begin serving communities in this vital role.
Your $6,000 sponsorship is more than just financial support; it’s a profound investment in a veteran’s future. It gives them the tools, training, and confidence to step into a meaningful and sustainable civilian career where they can continue to protect and serve.
When you sponsor a veteran at this level, you’re not just helping them start a career—you’re transforming their life, reigniting their sense of purpose, and empowering them to serve our communities in a new and impactful way. Thank you for being part of this incredible mission to support those who have served us all.
We’re excited to offer the "Full Mission Sponsorship" at $6,000—an all-inclusive package that fully equips a veteran for a successful transition into a career in wildland firefighting.
This sponsorship covers everything a veteran needs to complete their journey, from initial training to being field-ready for deployment. Here’s what your $6,000 contribution provides:
Comprehensive Training
Veterans receive all the required certifications to meet industry standards, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of the job and meet the qualifications to get hired.
Essential Gear
From boots and helmets to fire-resistant clothing and tools, we provide a full set of safety equipment so they’re ready to perform in the field with confidence.
Field and Camp Experience
Practical, hands-on training days in real-world scenarios teach veterans how to operate effectively on an engine crew or in the field. This experience builds their skills and prepares them for the demands of firefighting environments.
Career-Ready Support
By the end of the program, the veteran is fully equipped to start their new career, with everything they need to join an engine crew, secure employment, and begin serving communities in this vital role.
Your $6,000 sponsorship is more than just financial support; it’s a profound investment in a veteran’s future. It gives them the tools, training, and confidence to step into a meaningful and sustainable civilian career where they can continue to protect and serve.
When you sponsor a veteran at this level, you’re not just helping them start a career—you’re transforming their life, reigniting their sense of purpose, and empowering them to serve our communities in a new and impactful way. Thank you for being part of this incredible mission to support those who have served us all.
Add a donation for Warrior To Wildfire
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!