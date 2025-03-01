Basics of Life Housing Justice Rally – Launching the Universal Rights Initiative (URI)

Be part of history. Join Julio Guzman + community leaders to launch the Universal Rights Initiative (URI): 500 homes, housing justice courts, and real human rights enforcement. Your $10 ticket = 100% to housing. No fees. No gimmicks. All love. Tip optional—skip if tight. DM @_BASICSOFLIFE for support. Venue: Cal State LA USU Theatre (confirmed April 3).

Be part of history. Join Julio Guzman + community leaders to launch the Universal Rights Initiative (URI): 500 homes, housing justice courts, and real human rights enforcement. Your $10 ticket = 100% to housing. No fees. No gimmicks. All love. Tip optional—skip if tight. DM @_BASICSOFLIFE for support. Venue: Cal State LA USU Theatre (confirmed April 3).

More details...