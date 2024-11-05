BASIS Austin Bollywood Winter Dance

Doors open at 5:30pm for General Admission tickets
VIP admission
$8
VIP Admission that will give your child(ren) the opportunity to learn a dance from our amazing BASIS Austin Teacher Mrs. Yella. VIP Admission is limited so make sure to purchase your ticket early!! Dance Class will take place in the gym from 5:00-5:30pm before the dance starts.
