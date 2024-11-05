Basis Austin Boosters Memberships 2024-2025

Level 1
$25

- BASIS Austin Booster Member Decal - Booster Member Voting on Project
Level 2
$50

All of Level 1 Benefits Plus - Parents Lunch with Student in Spring and Fall
Level 3
$100

All of Level 1 & 2 Benefits, Plus - Early Access to Club Sign up (2x a year)
Level 4
$200

All of Level 1, 2, and 3 Benefits. Plus - VIP Seating during Awards Ceremony (3x a year)
