Basis Austin Boosters Memberships 2024-2025
Level 1
$25
- BASIS Austin Booster Member Decal - Booster Member Voting on Project
Level 2
$50
All of Level 1 Benefits Plus - Parents Lunch with Student in Spring and Fall
Level 3
$100
All of Level 1 & 2 Benefits, Plus - Early Access to Club Sign up (2x a year)
Level 4
$200
All of Level 1, 2, and 3 Benefits. Plus - VIP Seating during Awards Ceremony (3x a year)
