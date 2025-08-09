BASIS North Central Boosters

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
I understand the cost for the Boosters is $20 for the school year. This is an individual parent or guardian membership and must be renewed at the start of each school year. Membership does not guarantee availability for all volunteer opportunities. Volunteer spots are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. I also understand that all on-campus volunteers must pass a background check. All membership payments are non-refundable, non-transferable and non-exchangeable. Failure to pass the background check does not qualify for a refund.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Business sponsorships allow you to display your business logo or card on our website, newsletter, or other media for one full school year. Please email a digital copy of your logo to [email protected]
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