Hosted by

Decode Project Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Trivia Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA

UofL Football and Jefferson Reserve item
UofL Football and Jefferson Reserve
$350

Starting bid

-2 Tickets for November 8th UofL Football Game

-Jefferson Reserve bourbon

-4 Jefferson Rocks glasses

-UofL umbrella + Cooler bag + other swag

-One night stay at the Homewood Suites (across from stadium)

Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2

UofL Football and Makers Mark item
UofL Football and Makers Mark
$400

Starting bid

4 Lower Bowl UL Football tickets Nov 8th

Parking Pass

Autographed football by Coach Brohm

UofL swag

Small Batch Makers Mark Bourbon from Ed Lee collection

Banned Books and Sonoma Swag item
Banned Books and Sonoma Swag
$175

Starting bid

-Retro Cooler

-Banned books

  • 12 Years a Slave
  • 1984
  • Beloved
  • The Color Purple
  • The Giver
  • Lord of the Flies
  • One flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • The Scarlet Letter
  • A Wrinkle in Time

-Carmichael's Gift Card

-Four Pegs gift card

-Blanket

Korbel Champagne

Sonoma-Cutrer Wine

Sonoma Swag

UofL Sports and Swag item
UofL Sports and Swag
$175

Starting bid

UofL Swag

4 Ladies Basketball Tickets vs South Carolina

4 Ladies Volleyball Tickets vs Notre Dame

Castle & Key Gin

Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!