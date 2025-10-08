Trivia Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
-2 Tickets for November 8th UofL Football Game
-Jefferson Reserve bourbon
-4 Jefferson Rocks glasses
-UofL umbrella + Cooler bag + other swag
-One night stay at the Homewood Suites (across from stadium)
Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2
Starting bid
4 Lower Bowl UL Football tickets Nov 8th
Parking Pass
Autographed football by Coach Brohm
UofL swag
Small Batch Makers Mark Bourbon from Ed Lee collection
Starting bid
-Retro Cooler
-Banned books
-Carmichael's Gift Card
-Four Pegs gift card
-Blanket
Korbel Champagne
Sonoma-Cutrer Wine
Sonoma Swag
Starting bid
UofL Swag
4 Ladies Basketball Tickets vs South Carolina
4 Ladies Volleyball Tickets vs Notre Dame
Castle & Key Gin
Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!