Basket Raffles

Basket #1 - Cozy Comfort & Relaxation Raffle Basket
$5
Indulge in warmth and relaxation with this luxurious raffle prize! This basket features a handmade chenille large cable-stitch mauve blanket (approx. 44" x 81"), beautifully crafted and generously donated by Western Star Acres Farm, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. To enhance your relaxation, enjoy a one-hour massage donated by Enliven Healing Massage, perfect for unwinding and rejuvenating. Don't miss your chance to win this perfect combination of comfort and self-care!
Basket #2 - Brunch Lover’s Raffle Basket
$5
Start your morning right with this delightful basket donated by First Watch in Brunswick! This package includes: A thermal mug to keep your coffee warm on the go A cozy pair of brunch-themed footies for ultimate comfort A 12 oz package of premium coffee to enjoy at home A First Watch recipe book, so you can recreate your favorite dishes Two $20 gift cards, perfect for a delicious brunch outing! A must-have for any brunch enthusiast—enter for your chance to win!
Basket #3 - Crystal Elegance Raffle Basket
$5
Add a touch of natural beauty and positive energy to your space with this stunning raffle prize, donated by Full Moon Collectibles, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. This elegant set includes: A pair of quartz bookends, perfect for bringing a touch of nature to your bookshelf or desk A jade tree, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune All beautifully presented in a gorgeous purple box Don't miss your chance to take home this unique and enchanting treasure!
Basket #4 - Tea & Tranquility Raffle Basket
$5
Indulge in relaxation with this beautifully curated Tea & Tranquility raffle basket, generously donated by Tara’s Herbs & Teas, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market, along with an anonymous donor. This charming turquoise, teal, and white striped crate (approx. 12” x 8” x 7.5”) is filled with treasures, including: Two coffee mugs with a variety of tea bags A box of ginseng tea for a natural energy boost Six honey sticks to sweeten your tea experience Two lollipops for a sweet treat Four coasters to complement your tea time Two First Christian Church dessert plates for serving your favorite treats A handmade leather bracelet for a touch of artisan style An essential oil bracelet for wellness on the go Four small bottles of essential oils to promote relaxation and balance A 30" x 30" quilted doll blanket A perfect mix of comfort, wellness, and charm—don’t miss your chance to win!
Basket #5 - Ultimate Bath & Body Works Raffle Basket
$5
Pamper yourself with this luxurious Bath & Body Works gift basket, valued at over $100, generously donated by Cami V. and an anonymous donor. Presented in a classic Longaberger Basket, this collection is filled with delightful scents and self-care essentials, including: Two 3-wick candles: Flannel & Roasted Sesame One 3” candle: Pistachio Ice Cream A Wallflower Fragrance Night Light with an iridescent moon shape Three 8 fl oz Wallflower Fragrance bottles: Raspberry Thumbprint, Ocean, & Strawberry Daiquiri Two 8.75 oz Foaming Hand Soaps: Pineapple Prosecco & Champagne Toast Two 1 fl oz Shea Butter Hand Creams: Firecracker Pop & Pound Cake Three 1 fl. oz. Antibacterial Hand Gels with Natural Essential Oils: Waikiki Beach Coconut, Peach Bellini, & Sunshine & Lemons This incredible basket is the perfect way to refresh your home and indulge in self-care. Don't miss your chance to win this fragrance-filled treat!
Basket #6 - Kelly’s Café Raffle Basket
$5
Enjoy a taste of Kelly’s Café in Brunswick with this fantastic raffle prize, generously donated by the café. This basket includes: Adult Medium Navy T-Shirt to show off your Kelly’s Café pride A Café Magnet for your fridge A Keychain Mug – a perfect keepsake The Café’s Crepes Menu to plan your next delicious visit A $25 Gift Certificate to enjoy a delightful meal at Kelly’s Café Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect prize for any crepe lover!
Basket #7 - Baking Bliss Raffle Basket
$5
Calling all bakers! This delightful raffle basket, generously donated by The Cookie Chameleon LLC, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market, and an anonymous donor, is perfect for anyone who loves to bake. Presented in a beautiful teal, white, and turquoise striped crate (approx. 14" x 10" x 10"), this basket includes: A large glass cookie jar with the charming etched phrase: "Nothing says LOVIN' like something from the OVEN", filled with cookie cutters Two microfiber towels with a vibrant Hawaiian print Two spatulas for mixing up sweet creations One cotton towel featuring fun popsicle designs A must-have for any kitchen—enter for your chance to win this sweet baking set!
Basket #8 - Bear-Themed Cozy Raffle Basket
$5
Embrace warmth and nostalgia with this charming Bear-Themed Cozy Basket, uniquely presented on a wooden sled and generously donated by various anonymous donors. This special collection includes: A 30" x 30" quilted bear blanket, perfect for snuggling Three bear-themed plates, adding rustic charm to any table Two Graduation Boyd’s Bears, a delightful collectible for any bear lover One Angel Bear Ornament Two Picture Frame Ornaments A wonderful mix of comfort and collectible charm—don’t miss your chance to win this unique and cozy prize!
Basket #9 - Patriotic Pride Raffle Basket
$5
Show your American spirit with this Red, White, and Blue themed raffle basket, generously donated by various anonymous donors, Cindy Scarcipino - Hair Stylist at Lox Legacy Salon and Ben's Custom Concepts, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. This festive collection includes: A handcrafted patriotic door wreath featuring a gnome centerpiece A flag-shaped Jello mold with a box of Raspberry Jello to create a fun dessert Two flag-themed coffee mugs for your morning brew A set of four flag-themed ceramic coasters in a wooden holder Two oven mitts to keep your kitchen patriotic and practical Red, white, and blue artificial flowers to brighten up your space A vinyl clock with a police-themed flag to honor those who serve Perfect for celebrating patriotism year-round, this basket is a must-have for any American pride enthusiast!
Basket #10 - Bird Lover’s Raffle Basket
$5
Celebrate nature with this charming Bird Lover’s Raffle Basket, generously donated by Rick Scheutzow, a talented vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. This delightful set includes: A handcrafted red birdhouse featuring a spark plug perch and a license plate roof, perfect for adding rustic charm to any yard A 2025 "Birds in the Garden" wall calendar, filled with beautiful bird photography A resin goldfinch knick-knack, a lovely decorative piece for any bird enthusiast A Sunday at the Farm canvas shopping bag, great for market trips or everyday use A perfect prize for bird watchers and garden lovers—don’t miss your chance to win!
Basket #11 - Holiday Cheer Raffle Basket
$5
Get into the festive spirit with this Holiday Cheer Raffle Basket, generously donated by Sammie Sews, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market, and an anonymous donor. This cozy and nostalgic collection includes: A cute chenille Santa suit blanket (approx. 40" x 45")—perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights A candy cane mug and a snowman mug for sipping your favorite winter drinks Eight packets of hot cocoa mix to keep you warm and cozy A festive elf & tree frame ornament and a Santa ornament to add holiday magic to your décor A replica of a Mr. Jingaling key, a special keepsake for those who cherish holiday traditions This basket is the perfect way to bring warmth, nostalgia, and holiday joy into your home—don’t miss your chance to win!
Basket #12 - Christmas Village Green Raffle Basket
$5
Create a warm and festive holiday scene with this Christmas Village Raffle Basket, generously donated by an anonymous donor. This charming collection includes: Three resin Christmas village houses (varying in height from approx. 6" to 8")—each designed to hold a votive or tea light candle for a cozy illuminated display (candles included) A hand-painted ornament featuring the historic Variety Theatre in Cleveland, OH, a unique keepsake for collectors and local history enthusiasts Perfect for adding holiday charm to your home—don’t miss your chance to win this enchanting set!
Basket #13 - Christmas Village Raffle Basket
$5
Create a warm and festive holiday scene with this Christmas Village Raffle Basket, generously donated by an anonymous donor. This charming collection includes: Three resin Christmas village houses (varying in height from approx. 6" to 8")—each designed to hold a votive or tea light candle for a cozy illuminated display (candles included) A hand-painted ornament featuring the historic Variety Theatre in Cleveland, OH, a unique keepsake for collectors and local history enthusiasts Perfect for adding holiday charm to your home—don’t miss your chance to win this enchanting set!
Basket #14 - Elegant Spirits Raffle Basket
$5
Indulge in sophistication with this Elegant Spirits Raffle Basket, generously donated by Bill Price and anonymous donors. Presented in a stylish metal basket, this collection is perfect for those who appreciate fine drinks and elegant décor. This exquisite basket includes: A bottle of Canadian Club Whiskey for classic enjoyment A bottle of Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling Wine, perfect for any occasion Two wine glasses to savor your favorite pour A Whiskey on the Rocks set, featuring: Two whiskey glasses Eight ice stones to chill without dilution An ice tong A wooden storage box for a refined touch A fancy shoe picture frame, adding a stylish flair to any space A set of Lenox glass flute ornaments, perfect for holiday or year-round elegance This is the perfect basket for wine and whiskey lovers alike—don’t miss your chance to win!
Basket #15 - Brunswick Heritage Raffle Basket
$5
Step back in time with this Brunswick Heritage Raffle Basket, a treasure trove of local history, generously donated by Ben’s Custom Concepts, a vendor at our Sunday at the Farm Outdoor Market, and anonymous donors. This historically rich basket includes: Five books capturing Brunswick’s legacy: Brunswick: Our Hometown An Outline History of Brunswick 1815-1965 200 Years of Faith in Brunswick Community Images of America - Brunswick Images of America - Cleveland National Air Races A CD recording of the Brunswick Band’s second half of their Spring Concert from May 18, 1962 A platter and bowl from the First Christian Church, which served Brunswick for 184 years A framed photo titled Scenes of Brunswick, OH 1914, offering a glimpse into the past A commemorative Bicentennial plate A Sunday at the Farm canvas shopping bag A custom-made vinyl clock featuring an aerial view of Heritage Farm A must-have for history lovers and Brunswick enthusiasts—don’t miss your chance to own this unique collection of local heritage!
Basket #16 - Sweet Delights Raffle Basket
$5
Indulge in homemade goodness with this Sweet Delights Raffle Basket, generously donated by Cathy’s Sweet Shop, a beloved vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. This delicious basket includes: A freshly baked loaf of strawberry bread, bursting with flavor One dozen chocolate chip cookies, a classic favorite One dozen gluten-free snowball peanut butter cookies, a delightful treat for all One dozen Bavarian Kolacky, a traditional pastry filled with sweet goodness One dozen date nut cookies, a perfect balance of sweetness and crunch A must-have for any dessert lover—enter for your chance to win this basket of homemade baked goods!
Basket #17 - Cathy’s Sweet Shop Gift Certificate Raffle
$5
Treat yourself to delicious homemade goodies with this $25 gift certificate, generously donated by Cathy’s Sweet Shop, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market. Use it to indulge in a variety of freshly baked treats, from cookies and pastries to sweet breads and more! Don’t miss your chance to win this sweet prize!
