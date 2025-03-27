Basket Raffles

Indulge in relaxation with this beautifully curated Tea & Tranquility raffle basket, generously donated by Tara’s Herbs & Teas, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market, along with an anonymous donor. This charming turquoise, teal, and white striped crate (approx. 12” x 8” x 7.5”) is filled with treasures, including: Two coffee mugs with a variety of tea bags A box of ginseng tea for a natural energy boost Six honey sticks to sweeten your tea experience Two lollipops for a sweet treat Four coasters to complement your tea time Two First Christian Church dessert plates for serving your favorite treats A handmade leather bracelet for a touch of artisan style An essential oil bracelet for wellness on the go Four small bottles of essential oils to promote relaxation and balance A 30" x 30" quilted doll blanket A perfect mix of comfort, wellness, and charm—don’t miss your chance to win!

Indulge in relaxation with this beautifully curated Tea & Tranquility raffle basket, generously donated by Tara’s Herbs & Teas, a valued vendor at our Sunday at the Farm - Outdoor Market, along with an anonymous donor. This charming turquoise, teal, and white striped crate (approx. 12” x 8” x 7.5”) is filled with treasures, including: Two coffee mugs with a variety of tea bags A box of ginseng tea for a natural energy boost Six honey sticks to sweeten your tea experience Two lollipops for a sweet treat Four coasters to complement your tea time Two First Christian Church dessert plates for serving your favorite treats A handmade leather bracelet for a touch of artisan style An essential oil bracelet for wellness on the go Four small bottles of essential oils to promote relaxation and balance A 30" x 30" quilted doll blanket A perfect mix of comfort, wellness, and charm—don’t miss your chance to win!

seeMoreDetailsMobile