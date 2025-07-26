Hosted by

Pet Connection Programs Inc

About this event

Basket Raffle and 50/50 Fundrasier

6114 Broadway

Lancaster, NY 14086, USA

1 Sheet of Tickets (Attending)
$5

One sheet (25 tickets) to use at for the basket raffle. For people who plan to attend the event, Pick up your tickets at the door.

3 Sheets of Tickets (Attending)
$10

Three sheets (75 tickets) to use for our basket raffle. For people who plan to attend the event, Pick up your tickets at the door.

7 Sheets of Tickets (Attending)
$20

Best deal! Seven sheets (175 tickets) to use for our basket raffle. For people who plan to attend the event, Pick up your tickets at the door.

1 Sheet of Tickets (Not Attending)
$5

One sheet (25 tickets). A volunteer will randomly place your tickets into baskets. We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

3 Sheets of Tickets (Not Attending)
$10

Three sheets (75 tickets). A volunteer will randomly place your tickets into baskets. We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

7 Sheets of Tickets (Not Attending)
$20

Best Deal! Seven sheets (175 tickets). A volunteer will randomly place your tickets into baskets. We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

50/50- 1 Ticket (Attending)
$2

1 ticket for the 50/50 raffle- pick up your tickets at the door.

50/50- 3 Tickets (Attending)
$5

3 tickets for the 50/50 raffle- pick up your tickets at the door.

50/50- 15 Tickets (Attending)
$10

15 tickets for the 50/50 raffle- pick up your tickets at the door.

50/50- 1 Ticket (Not Attending)
$2

1 ticket for the 50/50 raffle- We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

50/50- 3 Tickets (Not Attending)
$5

3 tickets for the 50/50 raffle- We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

50/50- 15 Tickets (Not Attending)
$10

15 tickets for the 50/50 raffle- We will send you an email with your ticket numbers and call you if you win

Add a donation for Pet Connection Programs Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!