Basket Raffle Sponsorship - 4th Annual Boozter’s Bash

Hosted by
About this event
Helps fund essential basket supplies, packaging, and raffle materials. Your support helps ensure every raffle table is full and exciting for guests while directly supporting youth hockey programs.
Business Benefit:
Recognized as a community supporter of Monroe Township Youth Hockey, demonstrating your commitment to local families and youth athletics.
Supports the creation of premium themed baskets and higher-value raffle prizes. Your contribution helps increase fundraising impact, allowing us to better support player development, equipment needs, and team experiences.
Business Benefit:
Enhanced recognition among local families and event attendees, increasing visibility and showcasing your business’s commitment to the community.
Helps create high-value showcase baskets that drive major raffle participation. This level of support significantly strengthens fundraising efforts and helps offset major program costs such as equipment, ice time, and training resources.
Business Benefit:
Premier-level recognition highlights your business as a leading community partner, building brand awareness, community trust, and positive local engagement.
Provides major support toward standout raffle experiences and high-impact fundraising results. Your contribution helps expand program opportunities, enhance player development resources, and strengthen the overall success of Boozter’s Bash.
Business Benefit:
Elite Sponsors receive prominent recognition as key event supporters, increasing brand visibility and positioning your business as a strong leader in supporting local youth sports and community programs.
Provides transformational support for Boozter’s Bash and Monroe Township Youth Hockey. Your sponsorship helps maximize fundraising success, directly supporting player opportunities, program growth, and long-term sustainability for our hockey community.
Business Benefit:
Championship Sponsors receive top-tier recognition and are prominently acknowledged as major supporters of local youth sports — strengthening brand reputation, community goodwill, and meaningful community exposure.
Your donation provides flexible, customized support for Boozter’s Bash and Monroe Township Youth Hockey. This option allows sponsors to contribute at a level or in a way that best fits their goals while helping expand fundraising impact and strengthen our programs.
Your sponsorship helps provide meaningful player opportunities, equipment support, rink maintenance, and long-term program growth for our hockey community.
Every contribution — no matter the size — makes a meaningful difference for our players and programs.
Business Benefit:
Custom sponsors receive recognition based on their level of support and are acknowledged as valued community partners.
This flexible option allows businesses to increase visibility, demonstrate community leadership, and build strong connections with local families and event attendees.
Monroe Township Youth Hockey is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!