Brindle Buddies & Friends Inc

Offered by

Brindle Buddies & Friends Inc

About this shop

Basket Social Donations

GREAT DANE SPONSOR $750
$750

10 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 5 High End Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event.

BORDER COLLIE SPONSOR $500
$500

5 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 2 High End Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event. 


CHIHUAHUA SPONSOR $250
$250

3 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 10 Regular Basket Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event. 


Other
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!