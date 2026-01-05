Basket Social Donations

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10 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 5 High End Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event.
5 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 2 High End Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event.
3 admission tickets to the Basket Social Event, 10 Regular Basket Raffle Tickets, advertisement and announcement of your sponsorship on our social media and at the Basket Social Event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!