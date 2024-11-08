2024/25 ABE Dads' Club Basketball

Hosted by
About this event
You are registering a current Amy Beverland Elementary Student for the DADS' CLUB BASKETBALL LEAGUE.
Open to 1st & 2nd Grade Boys & Girls for the 2025/2026 season
Give back to our amazing school, while promoting your business! Sponsorship = $175 per team.
Benefit Package Includes:
-Communications to 800+ ABE families
-Name on back of your Team’s Jerseys
-Sponsorship Plaque
-Recognition at Annual Kids vs. Teachers Game (held at the High School)
-Logo & Link on ABFASTARS.COM
-Mention on ABE Facebook page
-Recognition on one ABE Email weekly newsletter (800+ student families)
Questions about Sponsorship Opportunities or Donations?
Contact, Chris Brosey at 463-206-0496
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!