Basketball Summer Camp - The Divide Grizzlies

This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum allow young athletes to learn and grow through play, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun.
Campers are grouped by age to participate in a series of interactive drills, skill-development games, Skyhawks original competitions, and short-sided scrimmages. By adding just the right amount of friendly competition, our instruction extends beyond the court, teaching vital life lessons for both sports and life, including respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and self-esteem. Your child will leave this camp with new friends, new skills, and a new passion for Basketball.
+1 Dog Rescue Token
$5
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 300 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
