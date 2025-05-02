Basketball Summer Camp - The Divide Grizzlies

This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum allow young athletes to learn and grow through play, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun. Campers are grouped by age to participate in a series of interactive drills, skill-development games, Skyhawks original competitions, and short-sided scrimmages. By adding just the right amount of friendly competition, our instruction extends beyond the court, teaching vital life lessons for both sports and life, including respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and self-esteem. Your child will leave this camp with new friends, new skills, and a new passion for Basketball.

This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum allow young athletes to learn and grow through play, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun. Campers are grouped by age to participate in a series of interactive drills, skill-development games, Skyhawks original competitions, and short-sided scrimmages. By adding just the right amount of friendly competition, our instruction extends beyond the court, teaching vital life lessons for both sports and life, including respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and self-esteem. Your child will leave this camp with new friends, new skills, and a new passion for Basketball.

More details...