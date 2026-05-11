DYP Basketball Clinic With Coach (T) Tamar Adams

Police Officer Edward Bryne Park

Location: 133-38 135th Ave, South Ozone Park, NY 11420





Coach Tamar Adams is a dedicated basketball development coach and trainer committed to helping young athletes grow both on and off the court. Known for his passion, leadership, and ability to connect with youth, Coach Tamar focuses on skill development, teamwork, confidence-building, and discipline. Through his experience working with student-athletes, he continues to inspire players to reach their full potential while creating a positive and motivating environment for learning and growth. Discover Your Potential Inc, is excited to have Coach Tamar Adams lead this FREE 2-Day Camp exclusively for DYP members. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to train, learn, and elevate your game!



