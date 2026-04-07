BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Baskets, Bids & Bright Futures

Pick-up location

1800 E Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

"Create and Play" Class Basket item
"Create and Play" Class Basket item
"Create and Play" Class Basket
$25

Starting bid

Where creativity meets play—this basket is all about inspiring kids to stay active, express themselves, and enjoy every moment.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Au and 4Ti, this basket has a retail value of $48.77 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. 3 Pcs Sports Ball Set for Kids $29.99 https://a.co/d/0eaBUHGm
  2. Crayola Marker Airbrush Spray Art Kit $16.99 https://a.co/d/0dJcDe1M
  3. Plastic Segmented Jump Rope $1.79 https://a.co/d/07RnIOXx
"Kitchen Fun/Family Baking" Class Basket item
"Kitchen Fun/Family Baking" Class Basket item
"Kitchen Fun/Family Baking" Class Basket
$30

Starting bid

Where sweet moments are made—this basket brings families together to mix, create, and enjoy delicious memories in the kitchen.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 3Ni, this basket has a retail value $55.60 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. DIY Cake Pop Baking Kit $28.49 https://a.co/d/0hFpZHOp
  2. Dash Mini Waffle Maker $9.89 https://a.co/d/0dfeDtoI
  3. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs $11.23 https://a.co/d/0b8rq3ic
  4. 11lb Kitchen Scale with 0.05oz/1g Precision $5.99 https://a.co/d/049NYuhY
"Family Game Night" Class Basket item
"Family Game Night" Class Basket item
"Family Game Night" Class Basket
$40

Starting bid

Where laughter and friendly competition come to life—this basket brings families together for unforgettable game nights and shared moments of fun


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ar, this basket has a retail value $80.49 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Funwares Original 237 Minute of Fun $24.24 https://a.co/d/08cAjZOE
  2. Regal Games Card Games for Kids $8.99 https://a.co/d/02QCe4cs
  3. Cardinal Classics Chess Teacher $14.99 https://a.co/d/03mEtMZ5
  4. Family Dates 40 Scratch Off Cards $9.99 https://a.co/d/00095fi7
  5. Utz Pub Mix, 42 Oz. Barrel $14.64 https://a.co/d/0cakz0Fg
  6. Gold Trophy Cup 8.5 in $7.64 https://tinyurl.com/ye282a55
"Family Movie Night" Class Basket item
"Family Movie Night" Class Basket item
"Family Movie Night" Class Basket
$45

Starting bid

Where cozy nights and movie magic come together—this basket brings families closer with laughter, treats, and unforgettable moments.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Xe, this basket has a retail value $91.68 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Oversized King Fleece Blanket 120x120 $27.06 https://a.co/d/0gNXpeRR
  2. Pop n' Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies $19.45 https://a.co/d/05xVELXp
  3. Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16.99 https://a.co/d/07ZNGF7g
  4. Movie Night Bingo Cards $14.95 https://a.co/d/0b3YXpt4
  5. Cracker Jack The Original Popcorn $2.78 https://a.co/d/0ho3eaaN
  6. Apeso Movie Dice $6.98 https://a.co/d/0fLubJe3
  7. NERDS Gummy Clusters Candy $3.47 https://a.co/d/00Wd4Grx
"Coffee Lovers" Class Basket item
"Coffee Lovers" Class Basket item
"Coffee Lovers" Class Basket
$50

Starting bid

Crafted for those who cherish their daily ritual, this basket invites you to slow down, sip, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 3Co and 3Cu, this basket has a retail value $111.28 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Cold Brew Coffee Maker,64 oz $19.99 https://a.co/d/01nUpwRr
  2. Organic Frostbite Cold Brew $14.20 https://a.co/d/0igkUEfG
  3. Veken Coffee Canister $24.98 https://a.co/d/0fhcBDfp
  4. Coffee Art Book $12.13 https://a.co/d/0h7hDqWm
  5. Coffee Lover Gift Set $29.99 https://a.co/d/00TxytyP
  6. Dutch Bros OG Medium Roast Ground Coffee $9.99 https://www.safeway.com/shop/product-details.971359463.html
"Money Tree #1" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #1" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #1" Class Basket
$55

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind handcrafted money tree that blends creativity and charm, symbolizing abundance, generosity, and celebration.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Fe, this basket has a cash value of $105 USD.


Basket contents-

  1. Handmade craft topiary with exactly $105 USD safely secured and arranged into a beautiful floral gift.
"Money Tree #2" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #2" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #2" Class Basket
$70

Starting bid

A unique handcrafted money tree designed to surprise and delight—this one-of-a-kind topiary is a creative display of good fortune, generosity, and fun.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of KC and KO, this basket has a cash value $150 USD.


Basket contents-

  1. Handmade craft topiary with exactly $150 USD safely secured and arranged into a beautiful floral gift.
"Reading Adventures" Class Basket item
"Reading Adventures" Class Basket item
"Reading Adventures" Class Basket
$70

Starting bid

Where stories come to life and imagination takes the lead—this basket invites young readers to explore new worlds, discover favorite characters, and fall in love with reading.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ba, this basket has a retail value $141.03 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book 4-Book Box Set $17.61 https://a.co/d/0awJ4rRH
  2. Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books 1-4 $13.99 https://a.co/d/0hU0yRMl
  3. Best of Children’s Classics (Set of 5 Books) $23.29 https://a.co/d/07O8lPQ4
  4. Faux Fur Backrest Pillow with Arms $39.99 https://a.co/d/067J8TcN
  5. LED Rechargeable Neck Reading Light $8.99 https://a.co/d/0fQ9u0J7
  6. Mark-My-Time - Digital Bookmark $12.99 https://a.co/d/0fkal9fa
  7. My Reading Adventures: A Book Journal $10.94 https://a.co/d/07ol4gyD
  8. 200PCS Book Stickers for Kids $7.99 https://a.co/d/03lW1x2l
  9. Pirouline Chocolate Hazelnut Creme Filled Rolled Wafers $5.24 https://tinyurl.com/3r77k8nr
"Reach For The Stars" Class Basket item
"Reach For The Stars" Class Basket item
"Reach For The Stars" Class Basket
$70

Starting bid

Where curiosity meets the night sky—this basket inspires wonder, exploration, and big dreams that reach far beyond the stars.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Al and 4Se, this basket has a retail value $137.93 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Celestron Travel Scope 70DX $103.59 https://a.co/d/02Vc0JcK
  2. BONUS Starry Night Astronomy Software Download
  3. FREE eBook Download
  4. Backpack Carrying Case Included
  5. Planetarium Galaxy Projector $20.99 https://a.co/d/0hIQLKjh
  6. The Night Sky 30°-40° Star Finder $7.50 https://a.co/d/0bYgnJ4m
  7. 6 Pack Inspirational Journaling Notebooks $5.85 https://a.co/d/06UnzDz9
"Money Tree #3" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #3" Class Basket item
"Money Tree #3" Class Basket
$80

Starting bid

A truly fun and eye-catching money tree—handcrafted to bring a little extra luck, excitement, and surprise to any home!


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 2Be, 2Ca and 2Na, this basket has a cash value $159 USD.


Basket contents-

  1. Handmade craft topiary with exactly $159 USD safely secured and arranged into a beautiful floral gift.
"Ice Cream Sundae Fun" Class Basket item
"Ice Cream Sundae Fun" Class Basket item
"Ice Cream Sundae Fun" Class Basket
$90

Starting bid

Where sweet treats and chilly delights bring everyone together—this basket is all about creating fun, flavorful memories and enjoying every scoop and sip.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ne, this basket has a retail value $174.64 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Heated Ice Cream Scoop Rechargeable $19.66 https://a.co/d/0fDK8ScM
  2. Ice Cream Bowls and Spoons Set $9.89 https://a.co/d/04bkaoWk
  3. Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker $19.98 https://tinyurl.com/5yn3cd8j
  4. Ice Cream Mix. Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies N Cream and Strawberry $15.52 https://tinyurl.com/y4d7nx7t
  5. Nostalgia ice Cream Rock Salt $3.88 https://tinyurl.com/2vrp6rpy
  6. Fabbri Gourmet Dessert Sauces $29.99 https://a.co/d/0aOycbVo
  7. Set of 2 Reusable Ice Cream Tub Containers $16.99 https://a.co/d/046VJXTg
  8. Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker Recipe Book $12.99 https://a.co/d/02Hi0jYZ
  9. Nostalgia Electric 80 Watt Ice Shaver $19.98 https://tinyurl.com/mr2m5xfz
  10. Shaved Ice Cherry and Grape Syrups $7.96 https://tinyurl.com/5dz9rn6t
  11. M&M's Minis Semi-Sweet Chocolate $4.48 https://tinyurl.com/4nj2dddh
  12. Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows $1.67 https://tinyurl.com/yuw3n4ey
  13. Rainbow Sprinkles, 26 oz $6.98 https://tinyurl.com/2s4acj8d
  14. Heath Chocolatey English Toffee Bits $4.67 https://tinyurl.com/3sy9j3wb
"Backyard Fun" Class Basket item
"Backyard Fun" Class Basket item
"Backyard Fun" Class Basket
$135

Starting bid

Where sunshine, fresh air, and family time come together—this basket is designed for easy outdoor fun, shared meals, and making lasting backyard memories.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of KN and KH, this basket has a retail value $265.47 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. $50.00 Costco Gift Card (no membership required to redeem) $50.00
  2. Outdoor Picnic Blanket Extra Large $18.04 https://a.co/d/0ilp0URN
  3. Picnic Basket - Insulated Cooler $20.99 https://a.co/d/048rEJvx
  4. 2-in-1 Pool Basketball Hoop & Ring Games $32.29 https://a.co/d/0dlmaeMw
  5. Dinosaur Bubble Blower $23.74 https://a.co/d/0gYo0meX
  6. Summer Soaker Squirt Guns $13.99 https://a.co/d/0dQDh0wP
  7. Walkie Talkies for Kids $18.99 https://a.co/d/04MDx1Ro
  8. Blue Lizard SENSITIVE Mineral Sunscreen $8.62 https://a.co/d/0bj6PGa1
  9. Colorations Sidewalk Chalk – 50pc $12.89 https://a.co/d/0iG1NZSC
  10. 18Pcs Reusable Water Balloons $29.99 https://a.co/d/05X73kLn
  11. Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound $21.99 https://a.co/d/07vbVysf
  12. 2 Light Up Message Fans $13.94 https://tinyurl.com/hs59bsm4


"LEGO/Building Challenge" Class Basket item
"LEGO/Building Challenge" Class Basket item
"LEGO/Building Challenge" Class Basket
$150

Starting bid

Where creativity, imagination, and endless building possibilities come together—this basket inspires kids to design, create, and bring their ideas to life one brick at a time.


Curated by the students, families and teachers of 2Mg and 3Zn, this basket has a retail value $300.30 before tax.


Basket contents-

  1. Mibido STEM Robot Building Kit $49.99 https://a.co/d/0gDj8ApF
  2. LEGO Technic Bush Plane $22.35 https://a.co/d/08aHTMEk
  3. XL Toy Storage Organizer $29.99 https://a.co/d/0fnqTRsl
  4. Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie $37.99 https://a.co/d/01a9hSOe
  5. LEGO Recreate Activity Cards $9.99 https://a.co/d/0fGxNfXP
  6. LEGO Physical Gift Card $50 https://a.co/d/08dQ17k2
  7. LEGOLAND Anytime Annual Pass (activated once winner is announced) $99.99 https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/tickets-passes/ways-to-visit/annual-passes/
Secretariat Ron Turcotte Signed 8x10 Framed Photo item
Secretariat Ron Turcotte Signed 8x10 Framed Photo
$175

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item


Framed Dimensions: 18" x 1" x 18"

Legends Of the Valley 13x19 Laser Engraved Framed Display item
Legends Of the Valley 13x19 Laser Engraved Framed Display
$195

Starting bid

This piece is part of our Laser Engraved Collection and features a laser engraved signature from Pat Tillman, Shane Doan, Luis Gonzalez, Larry Fitzgerald, and Steve Nash. This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.


Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 26"

Mike Tyson Signed Right Boxing Glove item
Mike Tyson Signed Right Boxing Glove
$195

Starting bid

Mike Tyson holds the record for being the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles at 20 years, 4 months and 22 days old. This boxing glove has been signed by Mike Tyson, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and is backed by our 100% guarantee. Signatures may vary.



This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item


Framed Dimensions: 12" x 10" x 4"

Legends Of Sports 16x20 Laser Engraved Framed Display item
Legends Of Sports 16x20 Laser Engraved Framed Display
$225

Starting bid

This piece is part of our Laser Engraved Collection and features a laser engraved signature from Michael Jordan, Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Walter Payton, and Wayne Gretzky. This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.


Framed Dimensions: 24" x 1" x 28"

Pokemon Framed Cards Display item
Pokemon Framed Cards Display
$225

Starting bid

This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.


Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 24"

Cameron Skattebo Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey item
Cameron Skattebo Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey
$250

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, William Zabka Signed 11x14 Framed item
Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, William Zabka Signed 11x14 Framed
$250

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item


Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 24"

Willy Wonka Peter Ostrum Charlie Signed Ticket Framed item
Willy Wonka Peter Ostrum Charlie Signed Ticket Framed item
Willy Wonka Peter Ostrum Charlie Signed Ticket Framed
$250

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Kurt Warner Signed Arizona Cardinals Speed Rep Helmet item
Kurt Warner Signed Arizona Cardinals Speed Rep Helmet
$350

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Shaquille O'Neal signed Wilson Basketball item
Shaquille O'Neal signed Wilson Basketball
$350

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Chevy Chase Signed Custom Unframed White Jersey item
Chevy Chase Signed Custom Unframed White Jersey
$350

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Nicholas Cage Gone in 60 Seconds Signed 1967 Mustang Eleanor item
Nicholas Cage Gone in 60 Seconds Signed 1967 Mustang Eleanor item
Nicholas Cage Gone in 60 Seconds Signed 1967 Mustang Eleanor
$795

Starting bid

This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.


This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item

Riviera Maya Magic: 2 Guests, 4 Nights, All-Inclusive Stay item
Riviera Maya Magic: 2 Guests, 4 Nights, All-Inclusive Stay item
Riviera Maya Magic: 2 Guests, 4 Nights, All-Inclusive Stay item
Riviera Maya Magic: 2 Guests, 4 Nights, All-Inclusive Stay
$935

Starting bid

Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort with a retail value of $3,150.


Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.


Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.


Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Airfare not included.

  • Unwind in an elegant junior suite with a King size bed, sleek private bathroom, and over 640 square feet of private space
  • Relax and recharge with two infinity pools, premier spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and 24-hour room service
  • Indulge in the flavors of the region with all-inclusive dining and gourmet on-site restaurants, cafés, and bars
  • Bask in sun-kissed serenity with upscale amenities ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs
  • Enjoy a privileged oceanfront location beside the pristine sands of Puerto Morelos

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oIJT68t060XjNHfDhuhWWRUaWHCUarZD?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FcKcPKMXzsts5IJ65yBvCuZODj3qWX_r/view?usp=drive_link

Bedroom configuration

  • Junior Suite: King size bed · En-suite bathroom

Amenities available to you

  • Tv
  • Wireless internet
  • Paid parking on premises
  • Gym
  • Pool
  • Patio or balcony
  • Oceanfront
  • Resort
  • On-site dining
  • All-Inclusive Resort Amenities
  • Kitchenette

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.
  • Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare, and transportation are not included.
  • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Riviera Maya

Riviera Maya destination: Breathtaking Caribbean coastline beckons on the Riviera Maya, located on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and celebrated for its turquoise waters and white sand beaches. Balance the beauty of a beach getaway with exploration as you discover the region’s natural wonders, cenotes, and iconic ancient Mayan ruins.


Escape the everyday in an all-inclusive Mexican paradise perched on the pristine white sands of Puerto Morelos. Resort luxury awaits in your sumptuous junior suite at the celebrated The Fives Oceanfront Riviera Maya hotel by Hilton's Curio Collection.


Relax, unwind, and indulge in a beautiful junior suite featuring a sleek private bathroom. Sink into your sumptuous King size bed, and enjoy design inspired by your surroundings. Embrace VIP treatment with 24-hour room service, over 640 square feet of private space, and a private furnished terrace or balcony.


Expect the exceptional with first-class amenities including state-of-the-art fitness centers, rejuvenating spas, beautiful lounging areas, and on-site beauty salons. Refresh and revitalize in the sparkling waters of two alluring infinity pools showcasing sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.


Discover on-site dining to suit every taste, with three gourmet restaurants, signature bars, a casual coffee shop, and rooftop restaurant to choose from. Take your pick from a selection of unmissable amenities, ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs.

Grand Canyon Adventure for Two item
Grand Canyon Adventure for Two item
Grand Canyon Adventure for Two item
Grand Canyon Adventure for Two
$1,870

Starting bid

Discover the Grand Canyon at your own pace with a private guided hike for two followed by a replenishing massage at a top-rated Sedona spa.


Enjoy a bespoke hike tailored entirely to your preferences, featuring all-inclusive picnic refreshments savored amidst breathtaking canyon views.


Indulge and unwind with a 60-minute massage following your hike, as well as access to spa resort pools and outdoor hot tubs.


Become spellbound by the Grand Canyon on a private guided hike and indulgent spa day for 2 guests. Transportation not included.

  • Discover the Grand Canyon your way with a bespoke experience tailored to your preferences and ability
  • Savor delicious picnic inclusions, snacks, and beverages against magnificent canyon views
  • Unwind amidst breathtaking nature with a 60-minute couple's massage included and access to spa pools and outdoor hot tubs
  • Enhance your visit with Premium Guest Services and overnight glamping or spa resort accommodations available to add on

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I6K3soVOGQJno_sPeWAEKDstPlHZQSjA?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1grhw8MprzuL-4jqt2ezGXbjLI2YDS-Zn/view?usp=drive_link


Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability. Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Grand Canyon single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, hike pick-up locations are limited to Flagstaff, Williams, Tusayan, and Grand Canyon Village. Transfers between the Grand Canyon and spa resort are not included.

What You'll Experience

Discover otherworldly landscapes and unparalleled beauty at Arizon's iconic Grand Canyon. Marvel at the majesty of Mother Nature on a bespoke, private guided hike for two. From challenging climbs sure to make you sweat to gentle walks immersed in the Grand Canyon’s magical terrain, your hike is tailored to your preferences. Refuel with gourmet picnic inclusions, snacks, and beverages provided.


Following your hike, soothe sore muscles with a revitalizing massage at a breathtaking Sedona spa. Unwind with revitalizing treatments rooted in the area's long-standing healing traditions before indulging in exclusive access to the spa's pool and outdoor hot tubs. Enhance your unique retreat to the Grand Canyon with glamping or spa resort accommodations available to add on, and Premium Guest Services for trip planning.

Hawaii Island Escape: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 1 Bedroom/1Bath item
Hawaii Island Escape: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 1 Bedroom/1Bath item
Hawaii Island Escape: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 1 Bedroom/1Bath item
Hawaii Island Escape: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 1 Bedroom/1Bath
$2,145

Starting bid

Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.


Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.


Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.


Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island. Airfare not included.

  • Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom
  • Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas
  • Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by
  • Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf
  • Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19ouY74unNPuY7P6DgZOxNrIL4dr7yY0O?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AwLy8dlGaEJXUEpp5SLMJ4GVYvnN3hvU/view?usp=drive_link

Bedroom configuration

  • Bedroom 1: King size bed, Queen size bed, or two Double size beds · Private bathroom · A/C

Amenities available to you

  • On-site dining
  • Wireless internet
  • Paid parking on premises
  • Gym
  • Pool
  • Near ocean
  • Tennis Court
  • Air Conditioning
  • TV

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
  • Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Hawaii

Golden beaches, rugged mountains, and lush coastal jungles meet along Hawaii’s surf-crashed shores. Comprising eight unique islands, this breathtaking destination is as diverse as it is beautiful—from volcanic sands to turquoise waters and the legendary warmth of its Aloha spirit.


Breathtaking coastlines, lush emerald landscapes, and warm island breezes await in Hawaii, where every day feels like paradise. Experience the islands’ timeless allure with a stay at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island, each offering stunning natural surroundings and authentic island hospitality.


Your stay includes a comfortable Standard Room infused with tropical charm, featuring a King, Queen, or two Double beds and a private bathroom. Designed for rest and relaxation, your room provides a peaceful retreat after days spent exploring the islands or soaking up the sun.


Enjoy access to resort amenities unique to each location, such as sparkling pools, fitness centers, on-site dining, and opportunities for relaxation and leisure. From coastal strolls to rounds of golf set against spectacular scenery, each resort offers its own distinctive way to experience Hawaii’s beauty and laid-back spirit.


Savor the flavors of the islands with dining options on-site or nearby, and discover Hawaii’s world-famous beaches where golden sands meet crystal-clear waters. Whether your journey takes you to Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island, your stay promises a sun-drenched Hawaiian escape of your dreams.

Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige
$2,850

Starting bid

Begin your night with an all-inclusive dinner at one of the famed restaurants on Broadway's Restaurant Row joined by a cast member of a show of your choice.


Sit back and enjoy your Broadway show with Orchestra Seats offering exceptional views, watching your new friend in the cast perform on stage!


Take a once-in-a-lifetime photo after the show under the marquee or from the stage door, with a VIP in-theater meet and greet with your new friend and cast member.


Experience Broadway like never before with a unique insider experience for 2 guests. Airfare not included.

  • Savor an all-inclusive dinner on Broadway's famed Restaurant Row
  • Meet-and-dine with a cast member from your choice of Broadway show
  • Immerse yourself in the excitement of the stage with Orchestra Seats
  • Cherish your time on Broadway with an exclusive in-theater post-show photo opportunity with a cast member

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SkPA4JCGFAdCPGXYe2BWtheDFytTOaKF?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fiDgol4xNnaaID66q_0POQE6nRzN7EL3/view?usp=sharing


Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
  • Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • No specific show is guaranteed and availability is dependent on Broadway scheduling.
  • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Broadway single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected travel date.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

What You'll Experience


Pull back the curtain on New York's iconic Broadway with a VIP insider experience. Your night to remember begins with an all-inclusive dinner on the vibrant Restaurant Row, nestled in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district. Sit down to dine with a featured cast member from the evening's Broadway show for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the life of a performer. Prepare to be swept away by the energy of the live theater, combined with your newfound insider perspective.


The evening culminates with an unforgettable performance of your choice of Broadway show. Your Orchestra Seats means you won't miss a single moment of the action. Enjoy the curtain call of your VIP Broadway experience with a once-in-a-lifetime photo and in-theater meet and greet with your new friend and cast member!

Balinese Breeze: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Balinese Breeze: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Balinese Breeze: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Balinese Breeze: 4 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms
$2,915

Starting bid

Soak up the serenity of Bali in a chic tropical villa in Seminyak within walking distance of the beach.


Indulge in tranquility from the cooling depths of your private pool within a walled tropical garden.


Take relaxation to new heights with included massages and housekeeping, as well as add-on chef service and transfers.


Your Bali experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a tropical chic villa in Seminyak a short walk from the beach. Airfare not included.

  • Step into the cooling depths of your private pool shaded by leafy palms
  • Unwind with included massages, housekeeping, and welcome drinks
  • Find tranquility in the heart of Seminyak with a private walled garden that's yours to enjoy
  • Discover Gado Gado Beach, trendy beach clubs, and restaurants a short walk away
  • Embrace Balinese luxury with add-on chef services and round-trip transfers
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Es69K1qUW8dA-m-WZMPXuzIY0bE_K-XG?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1djA91qPAT9qTB3QJbZDfrE-NjItCw6M0/view?usp=drive_link

Bedroom configuration

  • Bedroom 1: Queen size bed · En-suite bathroom · Walk-in shower · Garden views · A/C
  • Bedroom 2: Convertible King/Twin size bed · En-suite bathroom · Walk-in shower · Garden & pool access · A/C

Amenities available to you

  • Toiletries
  • Fully Equipped Kitchen
  • Tv
  • Wireless internet
  • Pool
  • Patio or balcony
  • Garden or backyard
  • Near ocean
  • Housekeeping
  • Free parking on premises
  • AC

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between mid-January and the end of March, mid-April and the end of May, and mid-October and mid-December. Please inquire for details.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Bali

From sacred ancient temples to surf-crashed volcanic beaches, it’s no surprise Bali is known as the Island of the Gods. A site of rich cultural and spiritual heritage, this nomad’s mecca is also famed for its laid-back island lifestyle, sublime surfing, and dramatic natural beauty.


Answer the call of tropical paradise in Bali, where breathtaking natural landscapes and higher spiritual planes await. Step into a tranquil Balinese oasis at your Seminyak villa, nestled in the heart of town a short walk from trendy beach clubs and Gado Gado's golden sands.


Embrace seamless indoor/outdoor living across the open lounge, dining, and kitchen area, where tropical chic meets with an Indonesian twist. Recharge and refresh with two en-suite bedrooms offering garden views and Queen or King/Twin beds.


Step into the walled garden, a private tropical oasis shaded by leafy palms. Savor refreshing welcome drinks in the shade before bathing in the cooling depths of your private pool. Take your relaxation to new heights with a blissful hour-long massage included for each guest.


Explore the Island of the Gods with ancient temples a short drive away and sought-after restaurants, shops, and cafes on your doorstep. Focus on your vacation with included housekeeping and add-on private chef service, perfect for sampling the flavors of Indonesia. Travel in style thanks to add-on round-trip transfers.

Tuscan Treasures: 4 Guests, 7 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Tuscan Treasures: 4 Guests, 7 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Tuscan Treasures: 4 Guests, 7 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms item
Tuscan Treasures: 4 Guests, 7 Nights, 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms
$3,465

Starting bid

Discover Tuscany’s hidden treasures with a stay in a charming historic apartment in the heart of Cortona.


Journey through the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour and wine-tasting experience included.


Explore centuries of Tuscan art, culture, and cuisine with local recommendations and insights from your destination experts.


Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy. Airfare not included.

  • Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment in the heart of Cortona's walled city
  • Indulge in 21st-century amenities amongst stunning period features
  • Immerse yourself in the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour included
  • Sample world-renowned varietal with a complimentary wine tasting
  • Immerse yourself in this famed region with optional day trips to Montepulciano, Arezzo, or Pienza
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WJPOWhiK4ocEFiLlJ5DhRm7mdUiE01ih?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k5fWCej16z4JM5uYbZwiOgHM6V16ewOO/view?usp=drive_link

Bedroom configuration

  • Bedroom 1: Double size bed
  • Bedroom 2: Double size bed

Amenities available to you

  • Fully Equipped Kitchen
  • Washer
  • Wireless internet
  • Coffee maker
  • Town
  • Air Conditioning
  • Hair dryer
  • TV

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images depict multiple apartments. Apartments are allocated according to availability. No specific apartment is guaranteed.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Tuscany

Sweeping vineyards, rolling hills, and picturesque medieval towns set the romantic backdrop for Italy’s famed Tuscany region. With a rich history spanning Roman and Renaissance, this breathtaking region weaves together some of Europe’s finest art, culture, and cuisine with a love of life’s simplest pleasures.


Winding cobblestone streets and sweeping emerald valleys welcome you to the hilltop town of Cortona, Italy. Experience Tuscany's timeless enchantment from a historic Italian apartment boasting charming period features, a guided walking tour, and wine-tasting experience.


Nestled in the heart of town, your charming apartment blends original architectural detailing with 21st-century comfort. Admire historic vaulted ceilings and antique stonework while embracing two elegant bedrooms with modern bathrooms and walk-in showers.


Step back in time as you wander the cobblestone streets on a private walking tour of Cortona. Discover Roman artifacts and Renaissance masterpieces as you learn the enchanting stories of this region. A complimentary wine tasting promises to transport you on a gastronomic journey through the area's famed varietal.


Immerse yourself in Tuscany's rich culture and history with the hilltop towns of Montepulciano, Arezzo, and Pienza within easy reach. Explore cathedrals and palazzos, fortresses and ruins, then stop by one of the charming restaurants or cafés to toast to la bella vita.

Disney World Wonder: 6 Guests, 4 Nights, 3 Bedrooms/2 Bath item
Disney World Wonder: 6 Guests, 4 Nights, 3 Bedrooms/2 Bath item
Disney World Wonder: 6 Guests, 4 Nights, 3 Bedrooms/2 Bath item
Disney World Wonder: 6 Guests, 4 Nights, 3 Bedrooms/2 Bath
$3,950

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.


Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios.


Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.


Escape to the magical world of Disney with 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury townhome just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort. Airfare not included.

  • Discover the magic with one day pass per guest included to your choice from one of four Disney Theme Parks
  • Bring the fun home with exclusive access to your townhome's entertainment complex
  • Shop, dine, golf, or make a splash with 5-acre water park, PGA golf, and on-site restaurants
  • Enjoy access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and sports courts
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qEVhyhVSwUUAdty-FpPtJVHtFgs09UYM?usp=drive_link


Watch Video Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ysAt3zjmJLCb1IPfoAr7egytvRPVoTGv/view?usp=drive_link

Bedroom configuration

  • Bedroom 1: King size bed · En-suite bathroom
  • Bedroom 2: Queen size bed · Shared bathroom
  • Bedroom 3: Two Twin size beds · Shared bathroom

Amenities available to you

  • On-site dining
  • Fully Equipped Kitchen
  • Washer
  • Dryer
  • Tv
  • Wireless internet
  • Garden or backyard
  • Resort
  • Free parking on premises

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Spring Break, Springtime Surprise, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, your townhome may differ from the images displayed. Townhomes are allocated according to availability. No specific townhome is guaranteed. Please inquire for details.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Orlando

Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney Resort. Delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages.


Experience the magic of Disney in a luxury townhome, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.


Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open-concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your private patio overlooking the fairway.


The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your home's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash.


Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!