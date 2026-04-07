Baskets, Bids & Bright Futures

Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.





Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios.





Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.





Escape to the magical world of Disney with 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury townhome just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort. Airfare not included.

Discover the magic with one day pass per guest included to your choice from one of four Disney Theme Parks

Bring the fun home with exclusive access to your townhome's entertainment complex

Shop, dine, golf, or make a splash with 5-acre water park, PGA golf, and on-site restaurants

Enjoy access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and sports courts

Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qEVhyhVSwUUAdty-FpPtJVHtFgs09UYM?usp=drive_link





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Bedroom configuration

Bedroom 1: King size bed · En-suite bathroom

Bedroom 2: Queen size bed · Shared bathroom

Bedroom 3: Two Twin size beds · Shared bathroom

Amenities available to you

On-site dining

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Washer

Dryer

Tv

Wireless internet

Garden or backyard

Resort

Free parking on premises

Terms and Conditions

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Spring Break, Springtime Surprise, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.

Please note, your townhome may differ from the images displayed. Townhomes are allocated according to availability. No specific townhome is guaranteed. Please inquire for details.

Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

Get to know Orlando

Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney Resort. Delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages.





Experience the magic of Disney in a luxury townhome, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.





Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open-concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your private patio overlooking the fairway.





The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your home's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash.





Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning.