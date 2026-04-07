Baskets, Bids & Bright Futures

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Where creativity meets play—this basket is all about inspiring kids to stay active, express themselves, and enjoy every moment.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Au and 4Ti, this basket has a retail value of $48.77 before tax.
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Where sweet moments are made—this basket brings families together to mix, create, and enjoy delicious memories in the kitchen.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 3Ni, this basket has a retail value $55.60 before tax.
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Where laughter and friendly competition come to life—this basket brings families together for unforgettable game nights and shared moments of fun
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ar, this basket has a retail value $80.49 before tax.
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Where cozy nights and movie magic come together—this basket brings families closer with laughter, treats, and unforgettable moments.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Xe, this basket has a retail value $91.68 before tax.
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Crafted for those who cherish their daily ritual, this basket invites you to slow down, sip, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 3Co and 3Cu, this basket has a retail value $111.28 before tax.
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A one-of-a-kind handcrafted money tree that blends creativity and charm, symbolizing abundance, generosity, and celebration.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Fe, this basket has a cash value of $105 USD.
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A unique handcrafted money tree designed to surprise and delight—this one-of-a-kind topiary is a creative display of good fortune, generosity, and fun.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of KC and KO, this basket has a cash value $150 USD.
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Starting bid
Where stories come to life and imagination takes the lead—this basket invites young readers to explore new worlds, discover favorite characters, and fall in love with reading.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ba, this basket has a retail value $141.03 before tax.
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Where curiosity meets the night sky—this basket inspires wonder, exploration, and big dreams that reach far beyond the stars.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 4Al and 4Se, this basket has a retail value $137.93 before tax.
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A truly fun and eye-catching money tree—handcrafted to bring a little extra luck, excitement, and surprise to any home!
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 2Be, 2Ca and 2Na, this basket has a cash value $159 USD.
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Where sweet treats and chilly delights bring everyone together—this basket is all about creating fun, flavorful memories and enjoying every scoop and sip.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 1Ne, this basket has a retail value $174.64 before tax.
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Starting bid
Where sunshine, fresh air, and family time come together—this basket is designed for easy outdoor fun, shared meals, and making lasting backyard memories.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of KN and KH, this basket has a retail value $265.47 before tax.
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Starting bid
Where creativity, imagination, and endless building possibilities come together—this basket inspires kids to design, create, and bring their ideas to life one brick at a time.
Curated by the students, families and teachers of 2Mg and 3Zn, this basket has a retail value $300.30 before tax.
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This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Framed Dimensions: 18" x 1" x 18"
Starting bid
This piece is part of our Laser Engraved Collection and features a laser engraved signature from Pat Tillman, Shane Doan, Luis Gonzalez, Larry Fitzgerald, and Steve Nash. This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.
Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 26"
Starting bid
Mike Tyson holds the record for being the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles at 20 years, 4 months and 22 days old. This boxing glove has been signed by Mike Tyson, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and is backed by our 100% guarantee. Signatures may vary.
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Framed Dimensions: 12" x 10" x 4"
Starting bid
This piece is part of our Laser Engraved Collection and features a laser engraved signature from Michael Jordan, Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Walter Payton, and Wayne Gretzky. This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.
Framed Dimensions: 24" x 1" x 28"
Starting bid
This item does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity.
Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 24"
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Framed Dimensions: 20" x 1" x 24"
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
This autographed item comes with a COA from industry leading authentication experts such as Beckett Authentication Services, PSA/DNA, and James Spence Authentication.
This item may come with the new Beckett Authentication hologram that has a scannable QR code rather than the traditional COA. After scanning the QR code, you will be directed to Beckett’s database where you can confirm the authenticity of your item
Starting bid
Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort with a retail value of $3,150.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.
Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oIJT68t060XjNHfDhuhWWRUaWHCUarZD?usp=drive_link
Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FcKcPKMXzsts5IJ65yBvCuZODj3qWX_r/view?usp=drive_link
Terms and Conditions
Riviera Maya destination: Breathtaking Caribbean coastline beckons on the Riviera Maya, located on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and celebrated for its turquoise waters and white sand beaches. Balance the beauty of a beach getaway with exploration as you discover the region’s natural wonders, cenotes, and iconic ancient Mayan ruins.
Escape the everyday in an all-inclusive Mexican paradise perched on the pristine white sands of Puerto Morelos. Resort luxury awaits in your sumptuous junior suite at the celebrated The Fives Oceanfront Riviera Maya hotel by Hilton's Curio Collection.
Relax, unwind, and indulge in a beautiful junior suite featuring a sleek private bathroom. Sink into your sumptuous King size bed, and enjoy design inspired by your surroundings. Embrace VIP treatment with 24-hour room service, over 640 square feet of private space, and a private furnished terrace or balcony.
Expect the exceptional with first-class amenities including state-of-the-art fitness centers, rejuvenating spas, beautiful lounging areas, and on-site beauty salons. Refresh and revitalize in the sparkling waters of two alluring infinity pools showcasing sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.
Discover on-site dining to suit every taste, with three gourmet restaurants, signature bars, a casual coffee shop, and rooftop restaurant to choose from. Take your pick from a selection of unmissable amenities, ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs.
Starting bid
Discover the Grand Canyon at your own pace with a private guided hike for two followed by a replenishing massage at a top-rated Sedona spa.
Enjoy a bespoke hike tailored entirely to your preferences, featuring all-inclusive picnic refreshments savored amidst breathtaking canyon views.
Indulge and unwind with a 60-minute massage following your hike, as well as access to spa resort pools and outdoor hot tubs.
Become spellbound by the Grand Canyon on a private guided hike and indulgent spa day for 2 guests. Transportation not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I6K3soVOGQJno_sPeWAEKDstPlHZQSjA?usp=drive_link
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Terms and Conditions
Discover otherworldly landscapes and unparalleled beauty at Arizon's iconic Grand Canyon. Marvel at the majesty of Mother Nature on a bespoke, private guided hike for two. From challenging climbs sure to make you sweat to gentle walks immersed in the Grand Canyon’s magical terrain, your hike is tailored to your preferences. Refuel with gourmet picnic inclusions, snacks, and beverages provided.
Following your hike, soothe sore muscles with a revitalizing massage at a breathtaking Sedona spa. Unwind with revitalizing treatments rooted in the area's long-standing healing traditions before indulging in exclusive access to the spa's pool and outdoor hot tubs. Enhance your unique retreat to the Grand Canyon with glamping or spa resort accommodations available to add on, and Premium Guest Services for trip planning.
Starting bid
Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.
Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.
Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19ouY74unNPuY7P6DgZOxNrIL4dr7yY0O?usp=drive_link
Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AwLy8dlGaEJXUEpp5SLMJ4GVYvnN3hvU/view?usp=drive_link
Terms and Conditions
Golden beaches, rugged mountains, and lush coastal jungles meet along Hawaii’s surf-crashed shores. Comprising eight unique islands, this breathtaking destination is as diverse as it is beautiful—from volcanic sands to turquoise waters and the legendary warmth of its Aloha spirit.
Breathtaking coastlines, lush emerald landscapes, and warm island breezes await in Hawaii, where every day feels like paradise. Experience the islands’ timeless allure with a stay at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island, each offering stunning natural surroundings and authentic island hospitality.
Your stay includes a comfortable Standard Room infused with tropical charm, featuring a King, Queen, or two Double beds and a private bathroom. Designed for rest and relaxation, your room provides a peaceful retreat after days spent exploring the islands or soaking up the sun.
Enjoy access to resort amenities unique to each location, such as sparkling pools, fitness centers, on-site dining, and opportunities for relaxation and leisure. From coastal strolls to rounds of golf set against spectacular scenery, each resort offers its own distinctive way to experience Hawaii’s beauty and laid-back spirit.
Savor the flavors of the islands with dining options on-site or nearby, and discover Hawaii’s world-famous beaches where golden sands meet crystal-clear waters. Whether your journey takes you to Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island, your stay promises a sun-drenched Hawaiian escape of your dreams.
Starting bid
Begin your night with an all-inclusive dinner at one of the famed restaurants on Broadway's Restaurant Row joined by a cast member of a show of your choice.
Sit back and enjoy your Broadway show with Orchestra Seats offering exceptional views, watching your new friend in the cast perform on stage!
Take a once-in-a-lifetime photo after the show under the marquee or from the stage door, with a VIP in-theater meet and greet with your new friend and cast member.
Experience Broadway like never before with a unique insider experience for 2 guests. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SkPA4JCGFAdCPGXYe2BWtheDFytTOaKF?usp=drive_link
Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fiDgol4xNnaaID66q_0POQE6nRzN7EL3/view?usp=sharing
Terms and Conditions
What You'll Experience
Pull back the curtain on New York's iconic Broadway with a VIP insider experience. Your night to remember begins with an all-inclusive dinner on the vibrant Restaurant Row, nestled in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district. Sit down to dine with a featured cast member from the evening's Broadway show for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the life of a performer. Prepare to be swept away by the energy of the live theater, combined with your newfound insider perspective.
The evening culminates with an unforgettable performance of your choice of Broadway show. Your Orchestra Seats means you won't miss a single moment of the action. Enjoy the curtain call of your VIP Broadway experience with a once-in-a-lifetime photo and in-theater meet and greet with your new friend and cast member!
Starting bid
Soak up the serenity of Bali in a chic tropical villa in Seminyak within walking distance of the beach.
Indulge in tranquility from the cooling depths of your private pool within a walled tropical garden.
Take relaxation to new heights with included massages and housekeeping, as well as add-on chef service and transfers.
Your Bali experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a tropical chic villa in Seminyak a short walk from the beach. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Es69K1qUW8dA-m-WZMPXuzIY0bE_K-XG?usp=drive_link
Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1djA91qPAT9qTB3QJbZDfrE-NjItCw6M0/view?usp=drive_link
Terms and Conditions
From sacred ancient temples to surf-crashed volcanic beaches, it’s no surprise Bali is known as the Island of the Gods. A site of rich cultural and spiritual heritage, this nomad’s mecca is also famed for its laid-back island lifestyle, sublime surfing, and dramatic natural beauty.
Answer the call of tropical paradise in Bali, where breathtaking natural landscapes and higher spiritual planes await. Step into a tranquil Balinese oasis at your Seminyak villa, nestled in the heart of town a short walk from trendy beach clubs and Gado Gado's golden sands.
Embrace seamless indoor/outdoor living across the open lounge, dining, and kitchen area, where tropical chic meets with an Indonesian twist. Recharge and refresh with two en-suite bedrooms offering garden views and Queen or King/Twin beds.
Step into the walled garden, a private tropical oasis shaded by leafy palms. Savor refreshing welcome drinks in the shade before bathing in the cooling depths of your private pool. Take your relaxation to new heights with a blissful hour-long massage included for each guest.
Explore the Island of the Gods with ancient temples a short drive away and sought-after restaurants, shops, and cafes on your doorstep. Focus on your vacation with included housekeeping and add-on private chef service, perfect for sampling the flavors of Indonesia. Travel in style thanks to add-on round-trip transfers.
Starting bid
Discover Tuscany’s hidden treasures with a stay in a charming historic apartment in the heart of Cortona.
Journey through the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour and wine-tasting experience included.
Explore centuries of Tuscan art, culture, and cuisine with local recommendations and insights from your destination experts.
Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WJPOWhiK4ocEFiLlJ5DhRm7mdUiE01ih?usp=drive_link
Watch Video Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k5fWCej16z4JM5uYbZwiOgHM6V16ewOO/view?usp=drive_link
Terms and Conditions
Sweeping vineyards, rolling hills, and picturesque medieval towns set the romantic backdrop for Italy’s famed Tuscany region. With a rich history spanning Roman and Renaissance, this breathtaking region weaves together some of Europe’s finest art, culture, and cuisine with a love of life’s simplest pleasures.
Winding cobblestone streets and sweeping emerald valleys welcome you to the hilltop town of Cortona, Italy. Experience Tuscany's timeless enchantment from a historic Italian apartment boasting charming period features, a guided walking tour, and wine-tasting experience.
Nestled in the heart of town, your charming apartment blends original architectural detailing with 21st-century comfort. Admire historic vaulted ceilings and antique stonework while embracing two elegant bedrooms with modern bathrooms and walk-in showers.
Step back in time as you wander the cobblestone streets on a private walking tour of Cortona. Discover Roman artifacts and Renaissance masterpieces as you learn the enchanting stories of this region. A complimentary wine tasting promises to transport you on a gastronomic journey through the area's famed varietal.
Immerse yourself in Tuscany's rich culture and history with the hilltop towns of Montepulciano, Arezzo, and Pienza within easy reach. Explore cathedrals and palazzos, fortresses and ruins, then stop by one of the charming restaurants or cafés to toast to la bella vita.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios.
Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.
Escape to the magical world of Disney with 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury townhome just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort. Airfare not included.
View More Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qEVhyhVSwUUAdty-FpPtJVHtFgs09UYM?usp=drive_link
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Terms and Conditions
Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney Resort. Delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages.
Experience the magic of Disney in a luxury townhome, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.
Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open-concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your private patio overlooking the fairway.
The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your home's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash.
Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning.
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