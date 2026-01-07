Baskets By Simply Blessed @ Women With Purpose





Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket













Love • Connection • Purpose









Celebrate love in a beautiful and meaningful way with our Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to create moments of connection, romance, and relaxation.





Perfect for couples, spouses, partners, or a special “date-night-in,” this basket is designed to help couples slow down, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together.









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What Makes It Special









Each Couples & Valentine’s Day basket may include a curated mix of:





Romantic or soothing candles

Self-care and relaxation items

Sweet treats or keepsakes

Inspirational or love-themed accents

Optional charm or beaded bracelets for him & her









Every basket is customized with your preferred colors, theme, and special touches, making it a truly personal gift.

















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More Than a Gift









A portion of proceeds from this basket supports Women With Purpose, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to serving families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, and cancer survivors.





When you purchase this basket, you’re not only celebrating love—you’re helping spread hope.

















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Perfect For









Valentine’s Day

Anniversaries

Engagements

Date Nights

“Just Because” moments

















Simply Blessed… Simply You

Gifting with purpose, celebrating love.



