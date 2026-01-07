Women With Purpose

Offered by

Women With Purpose

About this shop

Baskets By Simply Blessed @ Women With Purpose

Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets
$40


Custom Gift Baskets by Simply Blessed… Simply You



Our Simply Blessed gift baskets are thoughtfully curated and beautifully customized to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Each basket is created with care, intention, and attention to detail—making every gift as special as the person receiving it.



🎁 

Perfect for Any Occasion



Our baskets are customized for:


  • Birthdays & Anniversaries
  • Weddings & Bridal Showers
  • Baby Showers & New Moms
  • Holidays & Seasonal Celebrations
  • Self-Care & Wellness
  • “Just Because” moments



Each basket may include a combination of self-care items, candles, beauty products, inspirational keepsakes, treats, and themed décor—tailored to your preferred colors, theme, and message.


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Custom Baskets item
Custom Baskets item
Custom Baskets item
Custom Baskets
$40


Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket




Love • Connection • Purpose



Celebrate love in a beautiful and meaningful way with our Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to create moments of connection, romance, and relaxation.


Perfect for couples, spouses, partners, or a special “date-night-in,” this basket is designed to help couples slow down, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together.



💕 

What Makes It Special



Each Couples & Valentine’s Day basket may include a curated mix of:


  • Romantic or soothing candles
  • Self-care and relaxation items
  • Sweet treats or keepsakes
  • Inspirational or love-themed accents
  • Optional charm or beaded bracelets for him & her



Every basket is customized with your preferred colors, theme, and special touches, making it a truly personal gift.





 

More Than a Gift



A portion of proceeds from this basket supports Women With Purpose, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to serving families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, and cancer survivors.


When you purchase this basket, you’re not only celebrating love—you’re helping spread hope.





💖 

Perfect For



  • Valentine’s Day
  • Anniversaries
  • Engagements
  • Date Nights
  • “Just Because” moments





Simply Blessed… Simply You

Gifting with purpose, celebrating love.


0
Signature Self Care Baskets item
Signature Self Care Baskets item
Signature Self Care Baskets item
Signature Self Care Baskets
$45


Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket




Love • Connection • Purpose



Celebrate love in a beautiful and meaningful way with our Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to create moments of connection, romance, and relaxation.


Perfect for couples, spouses, partners, or a special “date-night-in,” this basket is designed to help couples slow down, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together.



💕 

What Makes It Special



Each Couples & Valentine’s Day basket may include a curated mix of:


  • Romantic or soothing candles
  • Self-care and relaxation items
  • Sweet treats or keepsakes
  • Inspirational or love-themed accents
  • Optional charm or beaded bracelets for him & her



Every basket is customized with your preferred colors, theme, and special touches, making it a truly personal gift.





 

More Than a Gift



A portion of proceeds from this basket supports Women With Purpose, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to serving families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, and cancer survivors.


When you purchase this basket, you’re not only celebrating love—you’re helping spread hope.





💖 

Perfect For



  • Valentine’s Day
  • Anniversaries
  • Engagements
  • Date Nights
  • “Just Because” moments





Simply Blessed… Simply You

Gifting with purpose, celebrating love.


0
Self Care Baskets item
Self Care Baskets item
Self Care Baskets item
Self Care Baskets
$40


✨ Self-Care Basket Description



Our Self-Care Baskets are thoughtfully curated to encourage rest, renewal, and self-love. Each basket is beautifully arranged and filled with soothing essentials designed to help you unwind, relax, and feel refreshed—mind, body, and spirit. Perfect for anyone who deserves a moment to pause, breathe, and be reminded that they are worthy of care and comfort.





🌸 Self-Care Basket Description



Because self-care is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.

Our Self-Care Baskets are created with intention and love, offering comfort during stressful seasons and gentle reminders to slow down and pour back into yourself. Whether given as a gift or enjoyed personally, each basket represents peace, healing, and the beauty of putting yourself first.





💕 Self-Care Basket Description



Looking for the perfect gift that speaks from the heart? Our Self-Care Baskets make meaningful gifts for birthdays, holidays, thank-you gestures, encouragement, or “just because.” Each basket is custom-designed to promote relaxation and joy, making it a thoughtful way to show someone you care.





🌿 Self-Care Basket Description



Our Self-Care Baskets are designed to help you reset, recharge, and glow from within. Carefully selected items support relaxation, hydration, and overall wellness—creating a calming experience that nurtures both body and soul. A perfect reminder that caring for yourself is part of your purpose.


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Personalized Gift Bags item
Personalized Gift Bags item
Personalized Gift Bags item
Personalized Gift Bags
$30


💕 Mini Self-Care Gift Bag – $30



Our Mini Self-Care Gift Bag is a beautifully curated, smaller version of our signature gift baskets—perfect for a thoughtful, affordable treat. Filled with self-care essentials and wrapped with love, it’s ideal for birthdays, encouragement, thank-you gifts, or just because.


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Add a donation for Women With Purpose

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!