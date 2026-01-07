Baskets By Simply Blessed @ Women With Purpose

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Custom Gift Baskets by Simply Blessed… Simply You
Our Simply Blessed gift baskets are thoughtfully curated and beautifully customized to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Each basket is created with care, intention, and attention to detail—making every gift as special as the person receiving it.
🎁
Perfect for Any Occasion
Our baskets are customized for:
Each basket may include a combination of self-care items, candles, beauty products, inspirational keepsakes, treats, and themed décor—tailored to your preferred colors, theme, and message.
Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket
Love • Connection • Purpose
Celebrate love in a beautiful and meaningful way with our Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to create moments of connection, romance, and relaxation.
Perfect for couples, spouses, partners, or a special “date-night-in,” this basket is designed to help couples slow down, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together.
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What Makes It Special
Each Couples & Valentine’s Day basket may include a curated mix of:
Every basket is customized with your preferred colors, theme, and special touches, making it a truly personal gift.
✨
More Than a Gift
A portion of proceeds from this basket supports Women With Purpose, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to serving families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, and cancer survivors.
When you purchase this basket, you’re not only celebrating love—you’re helping spread hope.
💖
Perfect For
Simply Blessed… Simply You
Gifting with purpose, celebrating love.
Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket
Love • Connection • Purpose
Celebrate love in a beautiful and meaningful way with our Couples & Valentine’s Day Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to create moments of connection, romance, and relaxation.
Perfect for couples, spouses, partners, or a special “date-night-in,” this basket is designed to help couples slow down, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together.
💕
What Makes It Special
Each Couples & Valentine’s Day basket may include a curated mix of:
Every basket is customized with your preferred colors, theme, and special touches, making it a truly personal gift.
✨
More Than a Gift
A portion of proceeds from this basket supports Women With Purpose, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to serving families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, and cancer survivors.
When you purchase this basket, you’re not only celebrating love—you’re helping spread hope.
💖
Perfect For
Simply Blessed… Simply You
Gifting with purpose, celebrating love.
✨ Self-Care Basket Description
Our Self-Care Baskets are thoughtfully curated to encourage rest, renewal, and self-love. Each basket is beautifully arranged and filled with soothing essentials designed to help you unwind, relax, and feel refreshed—mind, body, and spirit. Perfect for anyone who deserves a moment to pause, breathe, and be reminded that they are worthy of care and comfort.
🌸 Self-Care Basket Description
Because self-care is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.
Our Self-Care Baskets are created with intention and love, offering comfort during stressful seasons and gentle reminders to slow down and pour back into yourself. Whether given as a gift or enjoyed personally, each basket represents peace, healing, and the beauty of putting yourself first.
💕 Self-Care Basket Description
Looking for the perfect gift that speaks from the heart? Our Self-Care Baskets make meaningful gifts for birthdays, holidays, thank-you gestures, encouragement, or “just because.” Each basket is custom-designed to promote relaxation and joy, making it a thoughtful way to show someone you care.
🌿 Self-Care Basket Description
Our Self-Care Baskets are designed to help you reset, recharge, and glow from within. Carefully selected items support relaxation, hydration, and overall wellness—creating a calming experience that nurtures both body and soul. A perfect reminder that caring for yourself is part of your purpose.
💕 Mini Self-Care Gift Bag – $30
Our Mini Self-Care Gift Bag is a beautifully curated, smaller version of our signature gift baskets—perfect for a thoughtful, affordable treat. Filled with self-care essentials and wrapped with love, it’s ideal for birthdays, encouragement, thank-you gifts, or just because.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!