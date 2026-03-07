Baskets Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Get ready for Spring with a refresh of items for your green thumb! Lots of goodies for your garden and gift cards to Home Depot and Devitts!
Shop Small at the many amazing small businesses that help make Cornwall and COH so special
All the essentials to make your home feel even more comfy cozy!
Get ready for summer days and nights with this fun filled basket with family fun for EVERYONE
Help start your morning off right with a refresh of your coffee bar staples and some fun new things.
Add some new items to your fitness repertoire! Also includes amazing gift certificates to locally owned Alma/Embody/Strength with Sarah
This is your chance for a stay at Cedar Lakes Estate, Ranked #1 resort hotel in NY, #5 in the US and #60 in the World!! Your stay includes Sunday supper for 8 and an overnight stay for up to 8 people in a cozy luxury cabin situated on 500 acres of beautiful nature
This one is for the Kids! Games galore, candy, popcorn machine - all the fun in one spot
Curated by a group of moms who know what kids like! This includes a spinner chair, weighted plush, expand-a- ball, sensory foam x2, Irre-squishable duck, irre-squishable Ball and sensory pack with sand
Restock and Refresh every day items around the house, or maybe get some goodies you didn't know you were missing!
Must have items in the battle for keeping your car clean and tidy!
She deserves it! Lots of fun surprises for Mom including treats, gift cards to Good Books, TJ Maxx and a one month membership to Embody Movement
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!