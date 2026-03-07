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COH ELEMENTARY

About this raffle

Baskets Raffle 2026

Garden Goodies
$1

Get ready for Spring with a refresh of items for your green thumb! Lots of goodies for your garden and gift cards to Home Depot and Devitts!

Tour De Cornwall
$1

Shop Small at the many amazing small businesses that help make Cornwall and COH so special

Cozy at Home
$1

All the essentials to make your home feel even more comfy cozy!

Backyard Fun
$1

Get ready for summer days and nights with this fun filled basket with family fun for EVERYONE

Coffee Lovers
$1

Help start your morning off right with a refresh of your coffee bar staples and some fun new things.

Fitness Fun
$1

Add some new items to your fitness repertoire! Also includes amazing gift certificates to locally owned Alma/Embody/Strength with Sarah

Cedar Lakes Estate
$1

This is your chance for a stay at Cedar Lakes Estate, Ranked #1 resort hotel in NY, #5 in the US and #60 in the World!! Your stay includes Sunday supper for 8 and an overnight stay for up to 8 people in a cozy luxury cabin situated on 500 acres of beautiful nature

Kids Extravaganza
$1

This one is for the Kids! Games galore, candy, popcorn machine - all the fun in one spot

Sensory Fun for Everyone!
$1

Curated by a group of moms who know what kids like! This includes a spinner chair, weighted plush, expand-a- ball, sensory foam x2, Irre-squishable duck, irre-squishable Ball and sensory pack with sand

Around the House
$1

Restock and Refresh every day items around the house, or maybe get some goodies you didn't know you were missing!

Car Care
$1

Must have items in the battle for keeping your car clean and tidy!

Pamper Mom
$1

She deserves it! Lots of fun surprises for Mom including treats, gift cards to Good Books, TJ Maxx and a one month membership to Embody Movement

30 Chances for $25
$25

You must email your 30 selections to [email protected]



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