Bass Classic 2025 Silent Auction

A Big Green Egg is a multi-functional ceramic outdoor cooker that functions as a grill, smoker, and oven. It uses a kamado-style design with a thick ceramic shell that retains heat and moisture, allowing for precise temperature control for grilling, smoking, baking, and roasting. The "egg" shape is often made of ceramic and features a patented draft door to control airflow and temperature
Donated by MM3/Mobile Medicine
Valued at $1,750
Microdermabrasion is a safe and beneficial way to treat any skin color, texture or condition.
Microdermabrasion is a procedure that exfoliates and removes the superficial layer of dry, dead skin cells. It decreases scarring and improves the overall clarity of the skin. Patients with fine lines, uneven pigmentation or clogged pores may benefit most from a series of microdermabrasion treatments.
A Glycolic Peel can easily be done in a lunch hour with no downtime. Glycolic acid is a natural substance found in sugar cane that accelerates the removal of dead skin cells, thus creating a fresh appearance, smoother texture and helps even out skin tone and reduce post-inflammatory pigmentation.
Donated by Restore by King Dermatology
Valued at $170
Chase a trophy brown trout, gain new skills, or simply enjoy a day on the river! Leave with great memories on this fly fishing trip with Steve Dally! Lunch is provided, 1 or 2 People.
Donated by Steve Dally
Valued at $600
Award-winning fishing flies beautifully displayed in a wooden frame
Donated by Drs. Steve and Susan Parsons
Valued at $1,500
An overflowing basket of razorback merchandise and memorabilia
Donated by Robin Hawkins
Valued at $425
Donated by Big Creek Country Club and Dr. Tim Paden
Valued at $710
A beautiful weekend in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Riverfront home 11 miles from Downtown Mountain Home on the White River. Sleeps 6.
Donated by Kirk Brown
Valued at $675
Fly Tyer's Desktop Sr., Fly Tyer's Desktop Jr., and Spool Safe
Fly Tyer's Desktop Sr. organizes 35 spools, plus a wide variety of tools and accessories. Accommodates both left and right-handed tying styles.
Fly Tyer's Desktop Jr. organizes 23 spools, fits nicely on your lap, and is great for a tyer who travels. Accommodates both left and right-handed tying styles.
The Fly Furniture Spool Safe holds an incredible 72 spools of fly-tying thread, where they're neatly organized and easily accessible.
Valued at $290
Donor requested not to be named
Artfully made Lake Norfork Bass T-Shirt (size XLarge) and Big Vista hat
Donated by Big Vista
Valued at $90
Tower of skin care products and a $500 gift card to Newman, MD Plastic Surgery
Donated by Newman, MD Plastic Surgery
Valued at $1000
Stainless-steel lined backpack cooler with a tap. Small enough for most events but big enough to carry everything you need for a day of fun.
Donated by Robin Hawkins
Valued at $200
Fishing Gear basket
Donated by Hospice of the Ozarks
Valued at $125
Denali Pryme Onyx Series delivers the perfect balance of sensitivity, durability, and casting precision for finesse fishing. Designed for anglers who target panfish with ultralight and light tackle, this panfish spinning rod features a 30-ton graphite blank reinforced with O2ORAA resin, allowing you to detect the lightest bites while maintaining the backbone to land larger fish. The Duraloc guide system minimizes friction, ensuring smooth line flow for long, accurate casts and precise jigging control, whether you're vertical jigging, slip-floating, or casting microplastics.
Donated by Aspire Outdoors
Valued at $150
This is a fly fisherman’s paradise at the famous Narrows on the White River! Smooth descent directly into the river for wade/fly fishermen. 1.5 miles from Wildcat Shoals boat launch. Home features 2 king beds, 2 queens and a twin bunk bed.
Donated by Kris Steelman
Valued at $1,000
1 Platinum Hydrafacial
Skin Brightening Sheet Masque
Renew + Replenish Duo (Exfoliation Accelerator + Hydrating Creme
Firming Serum
Donated by Luxe Aesthetics
Half days are a great option for seasoned and beginner anglers alike. Whether you want to throw dries in the evening or see if fly fishing is for you half day trips are a great option for both. Snacks and drinks provided.
Donated by Logan Huff
Valued at $450
Bourbon, glasses, and more
Donated by Jack's Package
Valued at $250
60-minute spa facial, 90-minute massage, 30-minute ionic foot detox, and 300-minute infrared sauna
Donated by FMB Wellness
Valued at $250
Private Housekeeping Cottage with Kitchen. Two private bedrooms, one king bed, two single beds, one bath, living room, fireplace
Donated by Gaston's White River Resort
Valued at $550
Lots of Mary Kay goodies
Donated by Nancy Stang
Valued at $150
"Headed West" t-shirt (Large), Armadillo Rope hat, stickers, brushed steel bottle opener, coozie, and $50 gift card
Donated by PONCHO Outdoors
Valued at $110
Wooden Framed Acrylic Fish Painting
Donated and Painted by Duane Hada
Valued at $325
Summertime 2-Person Towable Tube with ultra soft top cover. Built in molded EZ Tow Conne4ctor for easy tow point hook ups. Heavy-gauge PVC bladder. Double webbing foam handles. Reinforced towing system. Speed valve for fast inflation and deflation. Zippered valve cover.
Donated by Cranfield Boat Dock
Valued at $400
Golden Framed Water Color Hummingbird Painting
Donated and painted by Duane Hada
Valued at $400
Donated by Boat Worx
Valued at $500
Our mini facials are customized to your specific skincare needs. All facials include a gentle steaming and exfoliation to aid in deep pore cleansing. Ending with a light mask and pharmaceutical-grade products that are rich in antioxidants.
This facial also includes an hour trip to our posh spa prior to your treatment, which includes a steam sauna, hot tub, and relaxation room.
Donated by Restore by King Dermatology
Valued at $80
The Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker is the first of its kind - smoked charcoal flavor with digital controls. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the DigitalFan maintains the desired cooking temperature. The charcoal tray holds 16lbs of briquette charcoal or 12lbs of lump charcoal for up to 13 hours. Master the art of charcoal smoking with Masterbuilt.
Donated by Hirsh Feed & Farm Supply
Valued at $400
Pet treats and toys & Boarding Gift Certificate
Bullymake Toss N' Treat
Duck Bites with CBD and Fish Oil
30 Everyday Wellness Hemp Chews
30 Get Up & Go Hemp Chews, for joint mobility
Sodapup Butterfly Enrichment & Chew Toy
ThunderEase Calming Spray
Donated by All Pet and Equine Supply, Joanna Shaw
Boarding Donated by Breeze Hill Kennels, Logan & Shauna Thomas
Valued at $261
Our signature facials are customized to your specific needs. All facials begin with a gentle steaming to aid in deep pore cleansing and exfoliation followed by a therapeutic mask to purify the skin and an upper body massage. Ending with pharmaceutical-grade products that are rich in antioxidants. This facial also includes an hour trip to our spa, which includes a steam sauna, hot tub, and relaxation room.
Donated by Restore by King Dermatology
Valued at $115
Experience the beauty of Arkansas's rivers and lakes with Rob Gray, a local fishing guide based in Mountain Home. with a half-day fly fishing trip. Explore the region's premier fishing destinations and immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature.
Donated by Rob Gray
Valued at $550
At Coopers Hawk in Melbourne
Donated by Cooper's Hawk Golf Club and Dr. Tim Paden
Valued at $360
Fly Tying Kit, Trout Sticker
Valued at $65
Donated by Natural State Fly SHop
