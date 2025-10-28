Sales closed

Bass Classic 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Baxter Regional Hospital, 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653, USA

Big Green Egg item
Big Green Egg
$100

Starting bid

A Big Green Egg is a multi-functional ceramic outdoor cooker that functions as a grill, smoker, and oven. It uses a kamado-style design with a thick ceramic shell that retains heat and moisture, allowing for precise temperature control for grilling, smoking, baking, and roasting. The "egg" shape is often made of ceramic and features a patented draft door to control airflow and temperature


Donated by MM3/Mobile Medicine

Valued at $1,750

Diamond-Tip Microdermabrasion & Glycolic Peel item
Diamond-Tip Microdermabrasion & Glycolic Peel
$25

Starting bid

Microdermabrasion is a safe and beneficial way to treat any skin color, texture or condition. 


Microdermabrasion is a procedure that exfoliates and removes the superficial layer of dry, dead skin cells. It decreases scarring and improves the overall clarity of the skin. Patients with fine lines, uneven pigmentation or clogged pores may benefit most from a series of microdermabrasion  treatments.


A Glycolic Peel can easily be done in a lunch hour with no downtime. Glycolic acid is a natural substance found in sugar cane that accelerates the removal of dead skin cells, thus creating a fresh appearance, smoother texture and helps even out skin tone and reduce post-inflammatory pigmentation.  


Donated by Restore by King Dermatology

Valued at $170

Full Day Fly Fishing Trip with Steve Dally item
Full Day Fly Fishing Trip with Steve Dally
$50

Starting bid

Chase a trophy brown trout, gain new skills, or simply enjoy a day on the river! Leave with great memories on this fly fishing trip with Steve Dally! Lunch is provided, 1 or 2 People.


Donated by Steve Dally

Valued at $600

Framed Flies Artwork item
Framed Flies Artwork
$30

Starting bid

Award-winning fishing flies beautifully displayed in a wooden frame


Donated by Drs. Steve and Susan Parsons

Valued at $1,500

Razorback "Basket" item
Razorback "Basket"
$50

Starting bid

An overflowing basket of razorback merchandise and memorabilia


Donated by Robin Hawkins

Valued at $425

Round of Golf for 4 and Dinner Credit of $150 at Big Creek item
Round of Golf for 4 and Dinner Credit of $150 at Big Creek
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Big Creek Country Club and Dr. Tim Paden

Valued at $710

River House Weekend item
River House Weekend
$100

Starting bid

A beautiful weekend in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Riverfront home 11 miles from Downtown Mountain Home on the White River. Sleeps 6.


Donated by Kirk Brown

Valued at $675

Fly Furniture item
Fly Furniture
$30

Starting bid

Fly Tyer's Desktop Sr., Fly Tyer's Desktop Jr., and Spool Safe


Fly Tyer's Desktop Sr. organizes 35 spools, plus a wide variety of tools and accessories. Accommodates both left and right-handed tying styles.


Fly Tyer's Desktop Jr. organizes 23 spools, fits nicely on your lap, and is great for a tyer who travels. Accommodates both left and right-handed tying styles.


The Fly Furniture Spool Safe holds an incredible 72 spools of fly-tying thread, where they're neatly organized and easily accessible.


Valued at $290

Donor requested not to be named

Big Vista Shirt & Hat item
Big Vista Shirt & Hat
$25

Starting bid

Artfully made Lake Norfork Bass T-Shirt (size XLarge) and Big Vista hat


Donated by Big Vista

Valued at $90

Skin Care Basket item
Skin Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Tower of skin care products and a $500 gift card to Newman, MD Plastic Surgery


Donated by Newman, MD Plastic Surgery

Valued at $1000

Brumate Backtap item
Brumate Backtap
$25

Starting bid

Stainless-steel lined backpack cooler with a tap. Small enough for most events but big enough to carry everything you need for a day of fun.


Donated by Robin Hawkins

Valued at $200

Fishing Gear Basket item
Fishing Gear Basket
$25

Starting bid

Fishing Gear basket


Donated by Hospice of the Ozarks

Valued at $125

Denali Rod and Bait Packs item
Denali Rod and Bait Packs
$25

Starting bid

Denali Pryme Onyx Series delivers the perfect balance of sensitivity, durability, and casting precision for finesse fishing. Designed for anglers who target panfish with ultralight and light tackle, this panfish spinning rod features a 30-ton graphite blank reinforced with O2ORAA resin, allowing you to detect the lightest bites while maintaining the backbone to land larger fish. The Duraloc guide system minimizes friction, ensuring smooth line flow for long, accurate casts and precise jigging control, whether you're vertical jigging, slip-floating, or casting microplastics.


Donated by Aspire Outdoors

Valued at $150

River House Weekend at The Narrows in Cotter item
River House Weekend at The Narrows in Cotter
$100

Starting bid

This is a fly fisherman’s paradise at the famous Narrows on the White River! Smooth descent directly into the river for wade/fly fishermen. 1.5 miles from Wildcat Shoals boat launch. Home features 2 king beds, 2 queens and a twin bunk bed.


Donated by Kris Steelman

Valued at $1,000

Zo SKin Health Products + Platinum Hydrafacial item
Zo SKin Health Products + Platinum Hydrafacial
$30

Starting bid

1 Platinum Hydrafacial

Skin Brightening Sheet Masque

Renew + Replenish Duo (Exfoliation Accelerator + Hydrating Creme

Firming Serum


Donated by Luxe Aesthetics


Half-day Fly Fishing Trip with Logan Huff item
Half-day Fly Fishing Trip with Logan Huff
$50

Starting bid

Half days are a great option for seasoned and beginner anglers alike. Whether you want to throw dries in the evening or see if fly fishing is for you half day trips are a great option for both. Snacks and drinks provided.


Donated by Logan Huff

Valued at $450

Bourbon Gift Basket item
Bourbon Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bourbon, glasses, and more


Donated by Jack's Package

Valued at $250

Spa Package item
Spa Package
$25

Starting bid

60-minute spa facial, 90-minute massage, 30-minute ionic foot detox, and 300-minute infrared sauna


Donated by FMB Wellness

Valued at $250

2-Night Stay in Deluxe Cottage item
2-Night Stay in Deluxe Cottage
$50

Starting bid

Private Housekeeping Cottage with Kitchen. Two private bedrooms, one king bed, two single beds, one bath, living room, fireplace


Donated by Gaston's White River Resort

Valued at $550

Mary Kay Gift Basket item
Mary Kay Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Lots of Mary Kay goodies


Donated by Nancy Stang

Valued at $150

PONCHO Outdoors Merchandise item
PONCHO Outdoors Merchandise
$25

Starting bid

"Headed West" t-shirt (Large), Armadillo Rope hat, stickers, brushed steel bottle opener, coozie, and $50 gift card


Donated by PONCHO Outdoors

Valued at $110

Fish Portrait Painting item
Fish Portrait Painting
$50

Starting bid

Wooden Framed Acrylic Fish Painting


Donated and Painted by Duane Hada

Valued at $325

Towable Tube item
Towable Tube
$25

Starting bid

Summertime 2-Person Towable Tube with ultra soft top cover. Built in molded EZ Tow Conne4ctor for easy tow point hook ups. Heavy-gauge PVC bladder. Double webbing foam handles. Reinforced towing system. Speed valve for fast inflation and deflation. Zippered valve cover.


Donated by Cranfield Boat Dock

Valued at $400

Hummingbird Painting item
Hummingbird Painting
$50

Starting bid

Golden Framed Water Color Hummingbird Painting


Donated and painted by Duane Hada

Valued at $400

Boat Detail item
Boat Detail
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Boat Worx

Valued at $500

Mini Facial with Dermaplane & One Hour Spa item
Mini Facial with Dermaplane & One Hour Spa
$25

Starting bid

Our mini facials are customized to your specific skincare needs. All facials include a gentle steaming and exfoliation to aid in deep pore cleansing. Ending with a light mask and pharmaceutical-grade products that are rich in antioxidants.


This facial also includes an hour trip to our posh spa prior to your treatment, which includes a steam sauna, hot tub, and relaxation room.


Donated by Restore by King Dermatology

Valued at $80

Minn Kota Endura Trolling Motor item
Minn Kota Endura Trolling Motor
$25

Starting bid

  • Lever Lock Bracket: This solid 10-position bracket features a quick-release lever lock and reinforced composite material that resists flexing, warping, and UV damage.
  • Telescoping Tiller: Get easy, comfortable, intuitive operation of your trolling motor with the six-inch telescoping tiller.
  • 5 Fwd/3 Rev Speed Settings: Five speed settings for forward and three speed settings for reverse.
  • Power Prop: This prop delivers extra power to push through heavy vegetation. Includes prop pin, nut and washer.
  • Indestructible Composite Shaft — Guaranteed for Life: At the core of your Minn Kota trolling motor is an indestructible composite shaft. It's a Minn Kota exclusive, and we guarantee it for life.
  • Push-to-Test Battery Meter: Press a button on the trolling motor head to get an instant status of battery life you have left.
  • Cool, Quiet Power: Every Minn Kota lower unit runs cool to extend trolling motor life, and stays quiet.
  • Donated by Connie Lambert
  • Valued at $200
Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker item
Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker
$50

Starting bid

The Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker is the first of its kind - smoked charcoal flavor with digital controls. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the DigitalFan maintains the desired cooking temperature. The charcoal tray holds 16lbs of briquette charcoal or 12lbs of lump charcoal for up to 13 hours. Master the art of charcoal smoking with Masterbuilt.


Donated by Hirsh Feed & Farm Supply

Valued at $400

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pet treats and toys & Boarding Gift Certificate


Bullymake Toss N' Treat

Duck Bites with CBD and Fish Oil

30 Everyday Wellness Hemp Chews

30 Get Up & Go Hemp Chews, for joint mobility

Sodapup Butterfly Enrichment & Chew Toy

ThunderEase Calming Spray


Donated by All Pet and Equine Supply, Joanna Shaw

Boarding Donated by Breeze Hill Kennels, Logan & Shauna Thomas

Valued at $261

Signature Facial with Dermaplane, Hydro Jelly mask, Hot-Ston item
Signature Facial with Dermaplane, Hydro Jelly mask, Hot-Ston
$25

Starting bid

Our signature facials are customized to your specific needs. All facials begin with a gentle steaming to aid in deep pore cleansing and exfoliation followed by a therapeutic mask to purify the skin and an upper body massage. Ending with pharmaceutical-grade products that are rich in antioxidants. This facial also includes an hour trip to our spa, which includes a steam sauna, hot tub, and relaxation room.


Donated by Restore by King Dermatology

Valued at $115

Half-Day Fly Fishing Trip with Gray's Guide Service item
Half-Day Fly Fishing Trip with Gray's Guide Service
$50

Starting bid

Experience the beauty of Arkansas's rivers and lakes with Rob Gray, a local fishing guide based in Mountain Home. with a half-day fly fishing trip. Explore the region's premier fishing destinations and immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature.


Donated by Rob Gray

Valued at $550

Round of Golf for 4 & Dinner Credit of $120 item
Round of Golf for 4 & Dinner Credit of $120
$30

Starting bid

At Coopers Hawk in Melbourne


Donated by Cooper's Hawk Golf Club and Dr. Tim Paden

Valued at $360

Fly Tying Kit item
Fly Tying Kit
$25

Starting bid

Fly Tying Kit, Trout Sticker


Valued at $65

Donated by Natural State Fly SHop

