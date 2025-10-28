Bass Classic 2025 Silent Auction

Microdermabrasion is a safe and beneficial way to treat any skin color, texture or condition.





Microdermabrasion is a procedure that exfoliates and removes the superficial layer of dry, dead skin cells. It decreases scarring and improves the overall clarity of the skin. Patients with fine lines, uneven pigmentation or clogged pores may benefit most from a series of microdermabrasion treatments.





A Glycolic Peel can easily be done in a lunch hour with no downtime. Glycolic acid is a natural substance found in sugar cane that accelerates the removal of dead skin cells, thus creating a fresh appearance, smoother texture and helps even out skin tone and reduce post-inflammatory pigmentation.





Donated by Restore by King Dermatology

Valued at $170