Hosted by

Anchor Lake Property Owners Association

About this event

Bass Tournament on Bayou LaCroix- March 14, 2026

Bayou Lacroix

Bay St Louis, MS 39520, USA

Single Adult Entry Ticket (13+)
$30

One ticket required per participant 13 years old and up.

*NOTE: 2 Person Team ticket option below ($5 discount)

TEAM of 2 Adult Entry Ticket (13+)
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One ticket required per participant 13 years old and up.

*NOTE: Single person team ticket sold above.

Youth Entry Ticket (12 & Under)
Free

Please let us know how many 12 & under will be on your boat participating in youth tournament.

Biggest Catch 50/50
$10

Enter for you chance to claim the Biggest Catch of the Day! Single fish weight. Winner gets 1/2 of funds collected. 1/2 is donated to the Dam Restoration Fund.

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