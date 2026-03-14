Bass Tournament on Bayou LaCroix- March 14, 2026

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About this event
One ticket required per participant 13 years old and up.
*NOTE: 2 Person Team ticket option below ($5 discount)
One ticket required per participant 13 years old and up.
*NOTE: Single person team ticket sold above.
Please let us know how many 12 & under will be on your boat participating in youth tournament.
Enter for you chance to claim the Biggest Catch of the Day! Single fish weight. Winner gets 1/2 of funds collected. 1/2 is donated to the Dam Restoration Fund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!