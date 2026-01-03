Texas Firewalkers

Bastrop BayouFest - Pickin' & Pinchers

3004 TX-304

Rosanky, TX 78953, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

As our Title Sponsor, your brand isn't just at the event—it is the event. This is a singular opportunity to align your name with the Texas Firewalkers and a legendary night of Texas Country music and great Crawfish.

  • Ultimate Brand Alignment: Your logo will be integrated into the official event title (e.g., Bastrop Bayou Crawfish Cook Off presented by {your Name}) and featured prominently on all primary stage banners, digital marketing, and event staff apparel.
  • The Best Seat in Texas: Command the front row with a (2) VIP Table for 8 positioned directly at the stage. Your guests will enjoy the "Artist Circle" experience for Cory Morrow’s headlining set.
  • White-Glove Hospitality: Eliminate the wait. Your table is assigned a Dedicated VIP Concierge to handle all food and beverage deliveries directly to your seats.
  • A "Personalized" Legacy: Every guest at your table receives custom-branded "Take Home" swag featuring your logo alongside the Firewalkers brand.
  • The Signature Piece: You will receive a Handcrafted Commemorative Table Marker, custom-designed to be autographed by Cory Morrow and the performing artists—a one-of-a-kind trophy for your office or home.
  • The Executive Feast: This package includes 16 All-Access VIP Passes. Your group will enjoy unlimited "Firewalker Feast" catering (Crawfish, Fried Catfish, and Sides) and complimentary beverages all day.
  • Total Access: Enjoy the VIP lawn seating area and various yard games.
VIP Table - Front Row
$1,250

Snag the most coveted spot at the Texas Firewalkers Crawfish Cook-Off!

Our Front Row VIP Table for 8 includes:

🔥 Front Row views of Cory Morrow.

🔥 Dedicated Server (No lines, ever).

  • Reserved Table for 8: Secure your own "home base" for the entire day. No scouting for seats or losing your spot during the Cory Morrow set.
  • The Firewalker Feast (8 VIP Passes): Your table comes with 8 All-Access VIP passes, granting you unlimited. Access to a VIP lawn seating and yard games!
    • All-You-Can-Eat: Crawfish, Golden Fried Catfish, and Crispy Fries.
    • Complimentary Beverages: A fully stocked bar of cold beer, soda, and water.
  • VIP-Only Access: Escape the crowds with exclusive access to the private VIP area for your closest clients, family or friends.
  • Commemorative Swag: Each guest at your table receives a limited-edition Texas Firewalkers event koozie. Your table will also have a custom engraved placard to mark your presence!


Only [2] tables available.

VIP TABLE
$599

Seating for 6.

Experience the Firewalker Fest in style. The Platinum Pit offers the perfect balance of proximity to the stage and the freedom to enjoy the festival on your terms.

  • Reserved Table for 6: Secure your own "home base" for the entire day. No scouting for seats or losing your spot during the Cory Morrow set.
  • The Firewalker Feast (6 VIP Passes): Your table comes with 6 All-Access VIP passes, granting you unlimited:
    • All-You-Can-Eat: Crawfish, Golden Fried Catfish, and Crispy Fries.
    • Complimentary Beverages: A fully stocked bar of cold beer, soda, and water.
  • VIP-Only Access: Escape the crowds with exclusive access to the private VIP area for your closest clients, family or friends.
  • Commemorative Swag: 6 Custom printed aprons, 6 Bastrop Bayoufest koozies, Custom Table marker


Single VIP Wristbands.
$50

Want to roam the event and sit in the VIP group tables? Enjoy all of the fun as a VIP of this event without the need to purchase a table. Enjoy the All- You- Can-Eat Crawfish, Catfish and the fixin's, the cold beverages and the live music featuring Cory Morrow. VIP wristband are $50 each.

CRAWFISH COOK OFF TEAM REGISTRATION
$200

$200 entry gets you into all categories. You will get a 20x10 spot. Awards will be given in various as described on the flyer. When your register, you will receive a set of rules! Payment for registration must be received when you sign up!

