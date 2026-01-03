Bastrop BayouFest - Pickin' & Pinchers

Hosted by
As our Title Sponsor, your brand isn't just at the event—it is the event. This is a singular opportunity to align your name with the Texas Firewalkers and a legendary night of Texas Country music and great Crawfish.
Snag the most coveted spot at the Texas Firewalkers Crawfish Cook-Off!
Our Front Row VIP Table for 8 includes:
🔥 Front Row views of Cory Morrow.
🔥 Dedicated Server (No lines, ever).
Only [2] tables available.
Seating for 6.
Experience the Firewalker Fest in style. The Platinum Pit offers the perfect balance of proximity to the stage and the freedom to enjoy the festival on your terms.
Want to roam the event and sit in the VIP group tables? Enjoy all of the fun as a VIP of this event without the need to purchase a table. Enjoy the All- You- Can-Eat Crawfish, Catfish and the fixin's, the cold beverages and the live music featuring Cory Morrow. VIP wristband are $50 each.
$200 entry gets you into all categories. You will get a 20x10 spot. Awards will be given in various as described on the flyer. When your register, you will receive a set of rules! Payment for registration must be received when you sign up!
$
