Bastrop Bayoufest Silent Auction - Texas Firewalkers

🔥 Luxury & Legacy: 🍖

Retail Value: $4,500

Secure the ultimate setting for your next major event with this exclusive package! You are bidding on a one-day rental of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch venue, perfect for creating unforgettable memories.

Whether you're planning a company party, family reunion, dream wedding, anniversary celebration, or a major fundraiser, Firewalker Ranch provides the perfect blend of Texas elegance and rustic charm. This is truly the best budget wedding or anniversary party package you can bid on! Bid with confidence!

Your Exclusive Venue Rental Includes:

One-Day Venue Access: Exclusive use of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch.

Entertainment Ready: Access to the main stage —perfect for you to bring in your own live band, musical entertainment, or professional DJ.

The TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread (Serves 50 People): Your event will be catered by the best of the ranch with a mouth-watering, authentic Texas barbecue meal.

🥩 TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread Menu (Serves 50) 🥔

Smoked Boneless Chicken: Tender, smoky, and perfectly seasoned chicken.

Hudson Sausage Links: Savory and richly flavored Texas sausage links.

Classic Potato Salad: A creamy and delicious traditional side.

TFW Pinto Beans: Authentic, slow-cooked pinto beans bursting with smoky flavor.

Important Details & Add-Ons:

Validity: This package is good through December 31, 2026 , on any date currently unbooked by the venue.

Customization: The BBQ quantity can be added to for an additional fee.

Accommodation: RV spots can be added for a fee, providing convenient overnight options for guests.

Don't miss this opportunity to host your special occasion at a premier Texas venue for an unbelievable price!