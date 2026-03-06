Hosted by

Texas Firewalkers

About this event

Bastrop Bayoufest Silent Auction - Texas Firewalkers

Pick-up location

3004 TX-304, Rosanky, TX 78953, USA

Firewalker Ranch Venue Rental & BBQ Feast item
Firewalker Ranch Venue Rental & BBQ Feast
$250

Starting bid

🔥 Luxury & Legacy: 🍖

Retail Value: $4,500

Secure the ultimate setting for your next major event with this exclusive package! You are bidding on a one-day rental of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch venue, perfect for creating unforgettable memories.

Whether you're planning a company party, family reunion, dream wedding, anniversary celebration, or a major fundraiser, Firewalker Ranch provides the perfect blend of Texas elegance and rustic charm. This is truly the best budget wedding or anniversary party package you can bid on! Bid with confidence!

Your Exclusive Venue Rental Includes:

  • One-Day Venue Access: Exclusive use of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch.
  • Entertainment Ready: Access to the main stage—perfect for you to bring in your own live band, musical entertainment, or professional DJ.
  • The TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread (Serves 50 People): Your event will be catered by the best of the ranch with a mouth-watering, authentic Texas barbecue meal.

🥩 TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread Menu (Serves 50) 🥔

  • Smoked Boneless Chicken: Tender, smoky, and perfectly seasoned chicken.
  • Hudson Sausage Links: Savory and richly flavored Texas sausage links.
  • Classic Potato Salad: A creamy and delicious traditional side.
  • TFW Pinto Beans: Authentic, slow-cooked pinto beans bursting with smoky flavor.

Important Details & Add-Ons:

  • Validity: This package is good through December 31, 2026, on any date currently unbooked by the venue.
  • Customization: The BBQ quantity can be added to for an additional fee.
  • Accommodation: RV spots can be added for a fee, providing convenient overnight options for guests.

Don't miss this opportunity to host your special occasion at a premier Texas venue for an unbelievable price!

"Hey Now!" Moment – Custom 30"x40" Canvas Art item
"Hey Now!" Moment – Custom 30"x40" Canvas Art
$25

Starting bid

📸 Iconic Rebellion: Margie Henson's "Hey Now!" Moment – Custom 30"x40" Canvas Art 🎸

Forget the subway grate; this is a rock 'n' roll legend in the making!

On September 26, 2025, at the legendary Scoot Inn in Austin, Texas, during William Clark Green's 10-Year Anniversary Tour, history was captured. This isn't just a photograph; it's a bold statement, a custom 30-inch x 40-inch canvas photo immortalizing Margie Henson in an unforgettable pose on the front of William Clark Green's tour bus.

A Modern Echo of a Classic Moment

Just as Sam Shaw's famous 1954 "flying skirt" shot of Marilyn Monroe defined an era of playful sensuality, this piece captures a raw, uninhibited spirit for the modern age. Where Monroe teased with a gust of wind, Margie Henson commands attention with a defiant gesture, a direct and spirited homage to Johnny Cash's iconic middle finger moment. Her cowboy hat, denim shorts, and confident stance against the backdrop of the "Hey Now!" neon sign on the bus embody the untamed heart of Texas country music. The vibrant colors and dynamic composition make this more than just a photo—it's a celebration of attitude and authentic rock-and-roll swagger.

The Must-Have Statement Piece

This is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any space that demands personality and a story to tell. Imagine this striking canvas gracing the wall of:

  • The Ultimate Man Cave: A powerful statement piece that exudes cool.
  • The Chic She Shed: Injecting a dose of fierce independence and artistic flair.
  • A Modern Business Office: A conversation starter that showcases a bold, unconventional spirit.
  • Any Music Lover's Sanctuary: A tribute to Texas music, iconic venues, and unforgettable moments.

Don't just decorate; make a statement. This custom canvas photo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of photographic artistry that resonates with cultural defiance and the vibrant soul of Austin, Texas.

Custom Challenge Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! item
Custom Challenge Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection!
$35

Starting bid

🎖️ Showcase Your Pride: Custom Challenge Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! 🛡️

$250 Value

Elevate your military, first responder, or organizational challenge coin collection with this stunning and custom-crafted display set! This lot provides the perfect, high-quality display piece paired with a diverse collection of coins to get your showcase started.

The Collector's Dream Set Includes:

  • Custom 11" x 14" Shadow Box: This beautifully constructed shadow box is specifically designed for challenge coin collectors. It features five sturdy shelves that provide the perfect angle and spacing to proudly display up to 20 standard challenge coins. The 11x14 size makes it an ideal centerpiece for any office, mantel, or display wall.
  • 20 Amazing Collector's Challenge Coins: Jumpstart or enhance your collection! This lot includes a specially curated group of 20 unique and detailed challenge coins made by the acclaimed design team at DutyCoin.com. These coins represent a variety of themes, ensuring a dynamic and eye-catching display.

This is the perfect auction item for active or retired service members, first responders, or anyone who appreciates the history and artistry of challenge coin tradition. Give your collection the impressive home it deserves!

Private Wine Class for 20 - Total Wine & More item
Private Wine Class for 20 - Total Wine & More
$75

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.

Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600**

Whataburger Poolside Picnic item
Whataburger Poolside Picnic item
Whataburger Poolside Picnic
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to celebrate your favorite Texas burger joint with this incredible, curated collection of Whataburger gear and goodies! Perfect for the ultimate fan, this basket has everything you need to hit the pool and the patio, all packed neatly into a fantastic poolside picnic basket.

This must-have lot features:

  • Whataburger Pool Float: Relax in style with this iconic float—perfect for those sunny Texas afternoons.
  • Whataburger Towel: Dry off after a dip with a soft, branded towel.
  • Whataburger Lego Kit: Build your own miniature version of the beloved restaurant!
  • Collector's Whataburger Cup with Lid: Keep your drinks cold while showing off your burger pride.
  • The Complete Condiment Pack: Everything you need to make every meal taste like Whataburger! This set includes:
    • Regular Ketchup
    • Pancake Mix
    • Sweet & Spicy Sauce
    • Patty Melt Sauce
    • Buffalo Sauce
    • Honey Butter Sauce

Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind Texas-sized collection! It's pure What-a-Fun!

Aaron Watson Autographed Engraved Crawfish Paddle & Hat Set! item
Aaron Watson Autographed Engraved Crawfish Paddle & Hat Set! item
Aaron Watson Autographed Engraved Crawfish Paddle & Hat Set! item
Aaron Watson Autographed Engraved Crawfish Paddle & Hat Set!
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a one-of-a-kind collector's set, perfect for any Texas country music fan or crawfish boil connoisseur! This exclusive lot features a custom, engraved crawfish paddle and an embroidered hat, both personally autographed by the "Honky Tonk Kid" himself, Aaron Watson!

The Star of the Set: A Work of Art with a Signature

This unique Crawfish Paddle is a true masterpiece. Custom-made by the skilled artisans at BGTD Creations, it is not just a tool; it's a display piece. The paddle features:

  • Custom Engraving: Intricately engraved with a detailed, rustic design that celebrates the crawfish life and the lone star state.
  • Aaron Watson's Signature: This remarkable paddle is prominently signed by the Texas music legend, turning it into a priceless artifact.

This set is completed by a stylish Hat, also custom-designed by BGTD Creations. This isn't just a hat; it is a declaration of pride, featuring:

  • TFW Custom Embroidery: Beautifully embroidered with the iconic "Texas Firewalkers" (TFW) logo, showcasing your community spirit.
  • Aaron Watson's Signature: This hat is also personally signed by Aaron Watson, matching the paddle for a complete autographed set.

Don't Miss This Lone Star Opportunity!

This exclusive set, combining custom craftsmanship from BGTD Creations and the powerful endorsement of an iconic artist, is a true "one-of-one." It is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any serious Texas country music collector, a fan of Aaron Watson, or a centerpiece for your next high-level crawfish boil.

Bid with confidence and own a piece of pure Texas gold!

Texas Rangers 4-Ticket Voucher Packa item
Texas Rangers 4-Ticket Voucher Packa item
Texas Rangers 4-Ticket Voucher Packa item
Texas Rangers 4-Ticket Voucher Packa
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200

Calling all baseball fans! Get ready to cheer on the Texas Rangers at the spectacular Globe Life Field in Arlington! You are bidding on a donation voucher straight from the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, good for four (4) tickets to a 2026 home game.

This Winning Package Includes:

  • Four (4) Outfield Mezzanine Tickets: Experience the excitement of major league baseball from great seats!
  • A Prime Texas Rangers Home Game: Your voucher is valid for a wide selection of Monday–Thursday Texas Rangers home games during the regular 2026 season.

Important Details & Redemption Information:

  • Validity: This voucher is eligible for redemption starting in March 2026 for the regular season.
  • Eligible Dates:
    • April 27–29
    • May 25–28
    • September 15–24
  • Exclusions: This offer excludes specific high-demand dates and is subject to availability. Please see the physical voucher for full exclusions and details.
  • Redemption: To redeem, simply present the physical voucher at any Globe Life Field Box Office on the day of the game you wish to attend (subject to availability). No phone or mail reservations will be accepted.

This is the perfect opportunity for a family outing, a fun day with friends, or a memorable date night at one of the finest stadiums in baseball! Bid now and secure your chance to see the Rangers in action!

McCoy's Building Supply: The Ultimate Summer Chill & Grill P item
McCoy's Building Supply: The Ultimate Summer Chill & Grill P item
McCoy's Building Supply: The Ultimate Summer Chill & Grill P item
McCoy's Building Supply: The Ultimate Summer Chill & Grill P
$25

Starting bid

Bastrop's Own McCoy's Building Supply (Since 1927) wants to help you beat the heat and gear up for your next outdoor adventure! McCoy's in Bastrop is proud to donate this essential package, featuring durable gear and a gift card to get you started!

This Winning Package Includes:

  • One (1) Classic Igloo Cooler: A durable and dependable cooler from the standard of summer relaxation. Keep your beverages, snacks, and perhaps some future crawfish chilled and fresh! Perfect for picnics, camping trips, or a day on the river.
  • One (1) Custom McCoy's Hat: Show your Bastrop pride with this stylish and durable McCoy's branded hat.
  • $50 McCoy's Building Supply Gift Card: Get exactly what you need for your next project, repair, or garden update! Use this $50 gift card for everything from:
    • Grilling tools and accessories
    • Garden tools, plants, and mulch
    • DIY project supplies
    • Camping gear
    • Paint and home refresh items
    • And much more!

A Texas Tradition of Service

McCoy's has been a fixture of Texas building supply for nearly a century, known for their expert advice and quality products. This package is the perfect blend of local support and high-quality, practical items you will use all year long.

Bid now and take home this ultimate combination of summer utility and community spirit!

Kalahari Resort Getaway: 2-Bedroom Suite & 4 watepark passes item
Kalahari Resort Getaway: 2-Bedroom Suite & 4 watepark passes item
Kalahari Resort Getaway: 2-Bedroom Suite & 4 watepark passes item
Kalahari Resort Getaway: 2-Bedroom Suite & 4 watepark passes
$500

Starting bid

Total Retail Value: $1,560

Get ready for an unforgettable family adventure at the world-renowned Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas! You are bidding on a spectacular getaway package combining a luxurious two-night stay in a 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Living Room Suite with admission for six (6) to the thrilling indoor waterpark!

A Luxurious Oasis for the Whole Family

Relax in style in your spacious and beautifully appointed suite, which includes:

  • Master Bedroom: Featuring a comfortable king bed for a restful night's sleep.
  • Second Bedroom: Perfectly suited for family or friends, with two queen beds.
  • Living Room: A separate, cozy living area with a queen sofa sleeper, allowing this suite to comfortably accommodate up to six (6) guests.
  • Two Full Bathrooms: Ensures everyone has their own space to get ready.
  • Entertainment: Equipped with three (3) televisions for everyone's viewing pleasure.
  • Suite Retail Value: $460 ($230/night)

The Fun Begins at America's Largest Indoor Waterpark!

This incredible package includes Four (4) Waterpark Day Passes, granting your entire group access to America's Largest Indoor Waterpark! Experience the ultimate water adventure with thrilling slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and endless water fun.

  • Important Waterpark Pass Details:
    • Valid for admission to the waterpark only.
    • Limit of six (6) passes total per day.
    • Not valid for use on Saturdays.
    • Admission is limited to a first-come, first-served basis at the waterpark entrance.
    • It is highly recommended that recipients call ahead to the waterpark front desk (phone numbers provided on each pass) on the day of your visit to ensure outside entrance is available.

Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting family memories at the ultimate Texas resort and waterpark!

Easter Egg Basket - Pink item
Easter Egg Basket - Pink item
Easter Egg Basket - Pink
$45

Starting bid

description coming soon. We are still building this basket

Easter Egg Basket - Blue item
Easter Egg Basket - Blue
$45

Starting bid

description coming soon. We are still building this basket

Texas Music Royalty: Six Sanchez Custom-Wrapped Autographed item
Texas Music Royalty: Six Sanchez Custom-Wrapped Autographed item
Texas Music Royalty: Six Sanchez Custom-Wrapped Autographed
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a genuine piece of authentic Texas music soul and show-stopping artistry with this incredible collector's item: a custom-wrapped acoustic guitar, personally autographed by the legendary Six Sanchez!

A True Masterpiece for Your Collection

This isn't just a musical instrument; it's a unique work of art designed for the serious collector. This guitar features a striking, one-of-a-kind custom-wrapped design that captures the raw energy and powerful spirit of Six's music. Prominently signed by the artist himself, this is a true centerpiece for any music memorabilia collection, man cave, or she shed.

About the Artist: The Soul of Texas Rock & Blues

Six Sanchez is a powerful Native Texan vocalist and musician whose voice has commanded stages across the Lone Star State and beyond for decades. He is perhaps best known as the charismatic and dynamic former lead singer of the iconic Lost Wolf Band, a group celebrated for their gritty, high-energy sound.

Throughout his prolific career, Six has also fronted the popular Texas Unlimited Band, proving his versatility and deep connection to the rich history of rock and roll and blues. Most recently, his successful solo career led to a prestigious and coveted artist residency at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort in New Mexico. Six's legacy is one of unparalleled vocal power and a deep-rooted passion for music that defines the Texas sound.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of Texas music history. This is "one for the collection" that you will cherish for years to come!

The 2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar! item
The 2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar! item
The 2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar!
$100

Starting bid

Own a genuine, one-of-a-kind piece of Texas music history with this incredible collector's item: an acoustic guitar, personally autographed by the stellar lineup of the 2025 Railcar Revival!

This exclusive donation is brought to you by Highbridge Events (Chad & Bethany), the visionary organizers behind this highly anticipated music festival, which took place on November 8th, 2025, at the historic Buda Amphitheater in Buda, Texas.


A True Masterpiece for Your Collection

This isn't just a musical instrument; it's a priceless artifact from a phenomenal night of Texas music. The guitar is proudly signed by every major performer who graced the stage, including:

  • Hudson Westbrook (Main Artist)
  • Uncle Lucius
  • Bayker Blankenship
  • The Wilder Blue
  • Shelby Stone
  • Jonathan Terrell (Special Guest DJ)

This is an absolute MUST-HAVE centerpiece for any music lover, serious memorabilia collector, fan cave, or she shed. Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of Texas music culture and Firewalkers history!

Bid now and own the power of that unforgettable night!

The Ultimate Tito's & Bloody Mary Bar Basket! item
The Ultimate Tito's & Bloody Mary Bar Basket! item
The Ultimate Tito's & Bloody Mary Bar Basket!
$50

Starting bid

Detail Value: $125

Get ready to craft the perfect brunch cocktail or tailgate essential with this spectacular basket dedicated to the beloved Texas spirit, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the authentic Texas flavor of Bloody Revolution! This isn't just a basket; it's a complete cocktail experience!

This Premium Cocktail Kit Includes:

  • One (2) Bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka (750ml): The award-winning, smooth, and perfectly distilled vodka from Austin, Texas, ready to be the star of your next gathering.
  • Three (3) Distinct Bloody Revolution Bloody Mary Mixes: Explore a spectrum of Texas tastes! This set includes three different, perfectly blended, non-alcoholic Bloody Mary mixes, allowing you to customize your drink from classic to spicy or bold

The Perfect Garnish:

  • Large Jar of Extreme Green Beans: Elevate your Bloody Mary with these signature, spicy, pickled green beans—the ultimate cocktail garnish!

This basket is a must-have for brunch enthusiasts, tailgate kings and queens, or anyone who appreciates the authentic taste of Texas. Bid now and become the ultimate Bloody Mary master!

The Texas Firewalkers Grill Master Pack item
The Texas Firewalkers Grill Master Pack item
The Texas Firewalkers Grill Master Pack item
The Texas Firewalkers Grill Master Pack
$125

Starting bid

This Pit-Perfect Package Includes:

Detail Value: $250

  • $50 Southside Meat Market Gift Card: Get your choice of the finest, freshest, and most flavorful cuts from the Southside Meat Market in Elgin (Est. 1882)! Choose from their famous sausages, premium steaks, or tender brisket to get your feast started right.
  • Custom Engraved BBQ Grill Master Tools: Prepare and serve like a pro with this deluxe set of high-quality stainless steel tools. This set, customized by the skilled artisans at BGTD Creations, features custom engravings that mark you as a true "Grill Master." (Includes spatula, tongs, and grill brush).
  • One (1) Bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka (750ml): The award-winning, smooth, and perfectly distilled vodka from Austin, Texas. Perfect for pre-game cocktails or raising a glass to a job well done.
  • Texas Original Charcoal: Fuel your fire with the authentic, smoky taste of Texas. This large bag of Texas Original Charcoal guarantees the perfect sear and that unmistakable BBQ aroma.
  • Essential Texas Swag: Look the part with an official Texas Firewalkers Hat and keep your drinks cold with custom Bastrop Bayoufest Can koozies!
  • Custom Texas Firewalkers Fire Pit: 2ft x 2ft custom fire put for camping or in the backyard with friends!

This is the ultimate auction item for the backyard BBQ enthusiast, the aspiring pitmaster, or anyone who just loves a great Texas feast. Bid now and become the ultimate grill legend in your neighborhood!

Kendra Scott Gift Set item
Kendra Scott Gift Set
$1

Starting bid

Details coming soon with images

