Bastrop Bayoufest Silent Auction - Texas Firewalkers

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Retail Value: $4,500
Secure the ultimate setting for your next major event with this exclusive package! You are bidding on a one-day rental of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch venue, perfect for creating unforgettable memories.
Whether you're planning a company party, family reunion, dream wedding, anniversary celebration, or a major fundraiser, Firewalker Ranch provides the perfect blend of Texas elegance and rustic charm. This is truly the best budget wedding or anniversary party package you can bid on! Bid with confidence!
Don't miss this opportunity to host your special occasion at a premier Texas venue for an unbelievable price!
Starting bid
Forget the subway grate; this is a rock 'n' roll legend in the making!
On September 26, 2025, at the legendary Scoot Inn in Austin, Texas, during William Clark Green's 10-Year Anniversary Tour, history was captured. This isn't just a photograph; it's a bold statement, a custom 30-inch x 40-inch canvas photo immortalizing Margie Henson in an unforgettable pose on the front of William Clark Green's tour bus.
Just as Sam Shaw's famous 1954 "flying skirt" shot of Marilyn Monroe defined an era of playful sensuality, this piece captures a raw, uninhibited spirit for the modern age. Where Monroe teased with a gust of wind, Margie Henson commands attention with a defiant gesture, a direct and spirited homage to Johnny Cash's iconic middle finger moment. Her cowboy hat, denim shorts, and confident stance against the backdrop of the "Hey Now!" neon sign on the bus embody the untamed heart of Texas country music. The vibrant colors and dynamic composition make this more than just a photo—it's a celebration of attitude and authentic rock-and-roll swagger.
This is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any space that demands personality and a story to tell. Imagine this striking canvas gracing the wall of:
Don't just decorate; make a statement. This custom canvas photo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of photographic artistry that resonates with cultural defiance and the vibrant soul of Austin, Texas.
Starting bid
Elevate your military, first responder, or organizational challenge coin collection with this stunning and custom-crafted display set! This lot provides the perfect, high-quality display piece paired with a diverse collection of coins to get your showcase started.
This is the perfect auction item for active or retired service members, first responders, or anyone who appreciates the history and artistry of challenge coin tradition. Give your collection the impressive home it deserves!
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Starting bid
Get ready to celebrate your favorite Texas burger joint with this incredible, curated collection of Whataburger gear and goodies! Perfect for the ultimate fan, this basket has everything you need to hit the pool and the patio, all packed neatly into a fantastic poolside picnic basket.
This must-have lot features:
Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind Texas-sized collection! It's pure What-a-Fun!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a one-of-a-kind collector's set, perfect for any Texas country music fan or crawfish boil connoisseur! This exclusive lot features a custom, engraved crawfish paddle and an embroidered hat, both personally autographed by the "Honky Tonk Kid" himself, Aaron Watson!
This unique Crawfish Paddle is a true masterpiece. Custom-made by the skilled artisans at BGTD Creations, it is not just a tool; it's a display piece. The paddle features:
This set is completed by a stylish Hat, also custom-designed by BGTD Creations. This isn't just a hat; it is a declaration of pride, featuring:
This exclusive set, combining custom craftsmanship from BGTD Creations and the powerful endorsement of an iconic artist, is a true "one-of-one." It is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any serious Texas country music collector, a fan of Aaron Watson, or a centerpiece for your next high-level crawfish boil.
Bid with confidence and own a piece of pure Texas gold!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Calling all baseball fans! Get ready to cheer on the Texas Rangers at the spectacular Globe Life Field in Arlington! You are bidding on a donation voucher straight from the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, good for four (4) tickets to a 2026 home game.
This is the perfect opportunity for a family outing, a fun day with friends, or a memorable date night at one of the finest stadiums in baseball! Bid now and secure your chance to see the Rangers in action!
Starting bid
Bastrop's Own McCoy's Building Supply (Since 1927) wants to help you beat the heat and gear up for your next outdoor adventure! McCoy's in Bastrop is proud to donate this essential package, featuring durable gear and a gift card to get you started!
McCoy's has been a fixture of Texas building supply for nearly a century, known for their expert advice and quality products. This package is the perfect blend of local support and high-quality, practical items you will use all year long.
Bid now and take home this ultimate combination of summer utility and community spirit!
Starting bid
Total Retail Value: $1,560
Get ready for an unforgettable family adventure at the world-renowned Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas! You are bidding on a spectacular getaway package combining a luxurious two-night stay in a 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Living Room Suite with admission for six (6) to the thrilling indoor waterpark!
Relax in style in your spacious and beautifully appointed suite, which includes:
This incredible package includes Four (4) Waterpark Day Passes, granting your entire group access to America's Largest Indoor Waterpark! Experience the ultimate water adventure with thrilling slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and endless water fun.
Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting family memories at the ultimate Texas resort and waterpark!
Starting bid
description coming soon. We are still building this basket
Starting bid
description coming soon. We are still building this basket
Starting bid
Own a genuine piece of authentic Texas music soul and show-stopping artistry with this incredible collector's item: a custom-wrapped acoustic guitar, personally autographed by the legendary Six Sanchez!
This isn't just a musical instrument; it's a unique work of art designed for the serious collector. This guitar features a striking, one-of-a-kind custom-wrapped design that captures the raw energy and powerful spirit of Six's music. Prominently signed by the artist himself, this is a true centerpiece for any music memorabilia collection, man cave, or she shed.
Six Sanchez is a powerful Native Texan vocalist and musician whose voice has commanded stages across the Lone Star State and beyond for decades. He is perhaps best known as the charismatic and dynamic former lead singer of the iconic Lost Wolf Band, a group celebrated for their gritty, high-energy sound.
Throughout his prolific career, Six has also fronted the popular Texas Unlimited Band, proving his versatility and deep connection to the rich history of rock and roll and blues. Most recently, his successful solo career led to a prestigious and coveted artist residency at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort in New Mexico. Six's legacy is one of unparalleled vocal power and a deep-rooted passion for music that defines the Texas sound.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of Texas music history. This is "one for the collection" that you will cherish for years to come!
Starting bid
Own a genuine, one-of-a-kind piece of Texas music history with this incredible collector's item: an acoustic guitar, personally autographed by the stellar lineup of the 2025 Railcar Revival!
This exclusive donation is brought to you by Highbridge Events (Chad & Bethany), the visionary organizers behind this highly anticipated music festival, which took place on November 8th, 2025, at the historic Buda Amphitheater in Buda, Texas.
This isn't just a musical instrument; it's a priceless artifact from a phenomenal night of Texas music. The guitar is proudly signed by every major performer who graced the stage, including:
This is an absolute MUST-HAVE centerpiece for any music lover, serious memorabilia collector, fan cave, or she shed. Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of Texas music culture and Firewalkers history!
Bid now and own the power of that unforgettable night!
Starting bid
Detail Value: $125
Get ready to craft the perfect brunch cocktail or tailgate essential with this spectacular basket dedicated to the beloved Texas spirit, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the authentic Texas flavor of Bloody Revolution! This isn't just a basket; it's a complete cocktail experience!
This basket is a must-have for brunch enthusiasts, tailgate kings and queens, or anyone who appreciates the authentic taste of Texas. Bid now and become the ultimate Bloody Mary master!
Starting bid
This is the ultimate auction item for the backyard BBQ enthusiast, the aspiring pitmaster, or anyone who just loves a great Texas feast. Bid now and become the ultimate grill legend in your neighborhood!
Starting bid
Details coming soon with images
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!