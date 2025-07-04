Bastrop CATS Kitty Bingo - Breakfast at Tiffany's

1408 Chestnut St B

Bastrop, TX 78602, USA

General Admission
$55

Each GA Ticket includes:
Entry at 1:00pm
Brunch and drinks
4 Bingo cards 
1 Door prize ticket **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

VIP Admission
$85

Each VIP Ticket includes:
Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!
Brunch and drinks
6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!
2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

VIP Half Table (QTY 4)
$340
groupTicketCaption

A Half Table includes 4 VIP tickets. Purchasing a half table ensures group seating together at an assigned table. Each VIP ticket comes with:
Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 
Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!
Brunch and drinks

6 Bingo cards each ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!
2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

GA Full Table (QTY 8)
$440
groupTicketCaption

Each GA Table includes 8 tickets. Purchasing a full table ensures group seating together at an assigned table. Each GA ticket comes with:
Entry at 1:00pm
Brunch and drinks
4 Bingo cards 
1 Door prize ticket **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

VIP Full Table (QTY 8)
$680
groupTicketCaption

Each Full Table includes 8 VIP tickets. Purchasing a full table ensures group seating together at an assigned table. Each VIP ticket comes with:
Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 
Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!
Brunch and drinks
6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!
2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

Abyssinian Brunch Sponsor
$1,250
groupTicketCaption

Recognition as the brunch buffet sponsor(s) in the welcoming & closing addresses.

Logo displayed on banner(s) at Brunch Buffet.

Logo on our website for 1 year.

Reserved VIP 1/2 Table with 4 Tickets and the perks that are included with that!

Recognition and thanks on Bastrop Cats social media posts leading up to and after event.

Recognition in December e-newsletter.

Logo printed on event welcome banner and back of event t-shirts.

Inclusion in sponsors list on event slide show loop.

Option to include promotional item or printed materials in VIP Swag Bags (up to 150 bags).

Each VIP Ticket includes:

Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 

Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!

Brunch and drinks

6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!

2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

Scottish Fold Bar Sponsor
$1,250
groupTicketCaption

Recognition as the bar(s) sponsor(s) in the welcoming & closing addresses.

Logo displayed on banner(s) at Bar(s).

Logo on our website for 1 year.

Reserved VIP 1/2 Table with 4 Tickets and the perks that are included with that!

Recognition and thanks on Bastrop Cats social media posts leading up to and after event.

Recognition in December e-newsletter.

Logo printed on event welcome banner and back of event t-shirts.

Inclusion in sponsors list on event slide show loop.

Option to include promotional item or printed materials in VIP Swag Bags (up to 150 bags).

Each VIP Ticket includes:
Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 
Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!
Brunch and drinks
6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!
2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

Siamese Sponsor
$750
groupTicketCaption

Your logo will be printed on a promotional item of your choice, i.e. a logo banner at the dessert bar, or on every table on the bingo chip bowls, let's talk about the options!

Logo on our website for 6 months.

2 VIP Tickets and the perks that are included with that!

Recognition and thanks on Bastrop Cats social media posts leading up to and after event.

Recognition in December e-newsletter.

Logo printed on event welcome banner and back of event t-shirts.

Inclusion in sponsors list on event slide show loop

Option to include promotional item or printed materials in VIP Swag Bags (up to 150 bags).

Each VIP Ticket includes:

Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 

Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!

Brunch and drinks

6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!

2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

Tabby Cat Sponsor
$300
groupTicketCaption

Logo on our website for 3 months.

2 VIP Tickets at reserved table.

2 VIP Tickets and the perks that are included with that!

Recognition and thanks on Bastrop Cats social media posts leading up to and after event.

Recognition in December e-newsletter

Logo printed on event welcome banner and back of event t-shirts.

Inclusion in sponsors list on event slide show loop.

Option to include promotional item or printed materials in VIP Swag Bags (up to 150 bags).

Each VIP Ticket includes:

Swag bag that has this year's bag, t-shirt and other fun items! 

Early entry at 12:30pm for cocktails, first look at prizes and perusal of the raffle and silent auction tables and our Meow-Merch!

Brunch and drinks

6 Bingo cards ** That is 2 more than the GA tickets!

2 Door prize tickets **Tickets for door prizes are only good for door prize gifts and not raffle prizes.

Presenting Persian Sponsor
$4,000
groupTicketCaption

Kitty Bingo Presented by your COMPANY NAME, recognition in welcoming & closing addresses.

Logo most prominently displayed on Thank You Banner.

Logo on our website for 1 year.

Reserved VIP Table (8 seats located in front of the stage.

*Please see more perks below.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing