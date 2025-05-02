eventClosed

2025 Bastrop Pride VIP Tables - June 7th

1408 Chestnut St

Bastrop, TX 78602, USA

Daytime Table
$50
The table seats 4 to 6 people and is right by the dance floor and stage! Perfect for Drag Story Hour, Magician, and Contortionist performers!
Evening Table
$100
The table seats 4 to 6 people and is right by the dance floor and stage! This includes 2 of the limited edition Pride tshirts and 4 drink tickets. You will have a front row seat for the drag show and all the amazing bands!

