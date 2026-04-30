Bastrop Pride's Online Auction 2026

Get ready for a night of sparkle, talent, and celebration with this unforgettable VIP experience at the Pride Drag Show at Lightnin’ Bar in Elgin, Texas. Bring a friend and enjoy exclusive backstage access (for two) for a meet‑and‑greet with the incredible kings and queens who bring the show to life, plus special VIP seating during the performance so you won’t miss a single fierce moment. From behind‑the‑scenes magic to front‑row excitement, this experience is all about pride, community, and unforgettable entertainment. Includes entry to the show for two.





Donated by the Bastrop Pride King & Queen Performers

Value: $30 for tickets & one of a kind experience!





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