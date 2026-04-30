Bastrop Pride's Online Auction 2026

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About this event
1028 Main St, Bastrop, TX 78602, USA
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the perfect evening in with this thoughtfully curated self‑date night. Unwind with a good book, pour a glass from a lovely bottle of wine, and let the soft glow of a candle set the mood. Add a soothing soak with luxurious bath salts, and you have everything you need to relax, recharge, and enjoy a little well‑deserved “me time.” Whether you’re craving quiet, comfort, or a cozy night to slow down, this package is an invitation to pour yourself some love—no reservation required.
Donated by Cedar's Coppice and Lucky Monkey
Value - $75
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Starting bid
A custom-tailored, gender-affirming haircut experience designed to help you feel aligned, confident, and fully yourself.
Includes:
✧Personalized consultation
✧Luxury shampoo + scalp massage ritual
✧Aromatherapy + hot towel service
✧Steam deep-conditioning treatment
✧Grounding energy-care moment
✧Precision haircut + styling finish
Specializing in:
Curly cuts • Gender-affirming haircuts • Clipper cuts • Lived-in texture • Transformational hair experiences
ABOUT WOLF
Wolf is a holistic hairdresser, trauma-informed embodiment coach, and creative space-holder based in historic downtown Bastrop. Their work blends intentional haircutting with grounded nervous-system care, helping guests align their outer expression with their inner truth.
Donated by Wolf and Awaken Bastrop
Value $135
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Starting bid
Bring your next tattoo idea to life with a professional tattoo session at Taylor Made Tattoos. This $300 value can be applied toward a custom design or existing artwork, with care, creativity, and attention to detail throughout the process. Whether you’re adding to your collection or getting your first piece, this session offers a meaningful, high‑quality tattoo experience you’ll carry with you forever.
Donated by Wren & Chayse Taylor
Value - $300
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Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable night out with two tickets to a live performance at the historic Bastrop Opera House, followed by a delicious meal at Store House Market & Eatery with a $100 gift card. From the charm of local theater to a thoughtfully prepared dinner, this package is perfect for date night, a celebration, or a special evening enjoying the best of Bastrop’s arts and dining scene.
Donated by Bastrop Opera House and Store House Market & Eatery
Value - $160
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Starting bid
Get ready for a night of sparkle, talent, and celebration with this unforgettable VIP experience at the Pride Drag Show at Lightnin’ Bar in Elgin, Texas. Bring a friend and enjoy exclusive backstage access (for two) for a meet‑and‑greet with the incredible kings and queens who bring the show to life, plus special VIP seating during the performance so you won’t miss a single fierce moment. From behind‑the‑scenes magic to front‑row excitement, this experience is all about pride, community, and unforgettable entertainment. Includes entry to the show for two.
Donated by the Bastrop Pride King & Queen Performers
Value: $30 for tickets & one of a kind experience!
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Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and spend a day as your boldest alter ego! This unforgettable experience turns your curiosity into full-on confidence as you’re transformed into a drag king or queen—complete with a personalized look and a persona that’s all you. Whether you want glam, camp, edgy, classic, or full showstopper, you’ll be guided through the magic of creating your drag style and owning the room.
Expect laughter, hype, and plenty of “YES—THAT’S IT” moments as you explore hair, makeup, styling, and character vibes. Walk away feeling empowered, radiant, and unapologetically iconic—because drag isn’t just a look… it’s a level-up.
Perfect for: birthdays, bucket lists, bestie adventures, confidence boosts, or anyone ready to try something fearless and fun.
BUY NOW! Can't lose this to another bidder? No problem! Click on the "BUY NOW" link in the Auction details section to buy this item now for $225!
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