Beta Alpha Sigma Zeta Chapter Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated

Hosted by

Beta Alpha Sigma Zeta Chapter Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated

About this event

BASZ 2nd Annual Go Go for a Cause

Ballenger Creek

MD 21703, USA

General Admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pearl Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Ten (10) VIP event tickets

• Two (2) bottles of champagne

• Photo opportunity with the band

• Public acknowledgment during event

• Dedicated social media features

• Promotional advertisement during event

• Logo placement in digital program

• Opportunity to include branded items (cups, napkins, etc.)

Crystal Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• Five (5) VIP event tickets

• Logo placement on event materials

• Recognition during the event

• Dedicated social media mentions

• Logo placement at refreshment stations

• Opportunity to include branded items

Dove Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Two (2) event tickets

• Featured listing in digital program

• Two (2) social media mentions

• Recognition during the event

Blue Sponsor
$100

• One (1) event ticket

• Name listing in digital program

• One (1) social media mention

• Event acknowledgment

Add a donation for Beta Alpha Sigma Zeta Chapter Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated

$

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