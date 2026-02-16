BASZ 2nd Annual Go Go for a Cause

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
• Ten (10) VIP event tickets
• Two (2) bottles of champagne
• Photo opportunity with the band
• Public acknowledgment during event
• Dedicated social media features
• Promotional advertisement during event
• Logo placement in digital program
• Opportunity to include branded items (cups, napkins, etc.)
• Five (5) VIP event tickets
• Logo placement on event materials
• Recognition during the event
• Dedicated social media mentions
• Logo placement at refreshment stations
• Opportunity to include branded items
• Two (2) event tickets
• Featured listing in digital program
• Two (2) social media mentions
• Recognition during the event
• One (1) event ticket
• Name listing in digital program
• One (1) social media mention
• Event acknowledgment
$
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