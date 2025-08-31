Batavia Covenant Preschool FUNdraiser Auction

1 trouble game

1 game connect 4

1 game Uno

1 Box 8 crayons

1 Glue Stick

1 box #2 pencils

1 pencil sharpener

1 big ball

"How Things Work"

"The Incredible Secret Formula Book"

"If you lived at the time of the Civil War"

"If you were there when they signed the Constitution"

"If you Lived in Colonial Times"

"If you Sailed on the Mayflower in 1620"

"The History of Printmaking"

"The Giving Tree"

"Sandy's Circus"

"Are you my mother"

"The Beginner's Bible"