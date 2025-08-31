Batavia Covenant Preschool FUNdraiser Auction

Hosted by
Fall treats
Emirelli wildflower honey
Pumpkin
Butternut mountain farm Maple syrup
Taylor Organic peppermint tea
John 3:16 mug
Scottish shortbread mix
Sicilian hazelnut coffee
Small fall themes plates
1 trouble game
1 game connect 4
1 game Uno
1 Box 8 crayons
1 Glue Stick
1 box #2 pencils
1 pencil sharpener
1 big ball
"How Things Work"
"The Incredible Secret Formula Book"
"If you lived at the time of the Civil War"
"If you were there when they signed the Constitution"
"If you Lived in Colonial Times"
"If you Sailed on the Mayflower in 1620"
"The History of Printmaking"
"The Giving Tree"
"Sandy's Circus"
"Are you my mother"
"The Beginner's Bible"
"Gooseberry Patch Christmas"
"Gooseberry Patch Christmas 2"
"Eaglebrand - 3 book in 1: Cookies + Bars; Cakes + Pies; Desserts"
"Moma in the Kitchen"
2 Square Potholders
1 mitt pot holder
1 towel
1 parchment box paper
Set of measuring cups
Set of measuring spoons
2 wildlife embroidery towels, journal, pens,candles, body wash and hand soap. Included $20 Limestone coffee gift card!!
Two water bottles
One notebook
Paper dish towel
Citronella candle
Mug
Adventure Sign
Faith Sign
Bowl Cozies are great for warming food in the microwave. It acts as a built-in potholder, shielding your hands from hot bowls taken out of the microwave. Two bowls, two cans of soup and apple baskets included!
This watercolor painting beautifully captures the serene essence of a winter scene. Dominating the foreground is a large, leafless tree with intricate branches that stretch out gracefully. Behind the tree, two charming houses add a touch of warmth to the composition: one painted a cheerful yellow with dark shutters, and another red house partially visible to the left. Both houses are nestled in deep snowdrifts, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. A classic black streetlamp stands near the center, adding an inviting touch to the scene. The sky, rendered in soft grays and blues, suggests an overcast winter day, enhancing the tranquil mood. The artist's skillful use of delicate washes and fine lines captures both the starkness and beauty of winter, making this painting a captivating depiction of seasonal architecture and nature.
This item is a beautifully hand-crocheted blanket in a vibrant mint green color. The blanket features an intricate, textured pattern with alternating rows of openwork and solid stitches, giving it both visual interest and a cozy feel. The craftsmanship is evident in the evenness of the stitches and the neat edges, making this blanket not only functional for warmth but also an attractive decorative piece for any room. Its soft yarn and inviting appearance make it perfect for snuggling up on chilly days or adding a pop of color to your living space.
This handmade blanket is beautifully crocheted with alternating stripes of vibrant pink and soft white yarn, creating a cheerful and inviting pattern. The texture features intricate, repeating stitches that give the blanket a cozy and plush feel, making this blanket perfect for adding a touch of comfort and playfulness.
Wrap yourself in comfort and charm with this beautifully handmade blanket, featuring a delightful zigzag crochet pattern in soothing pastel shades of blue, lavender, and soft white. Each stitch is crafted with care, creating a cozy texture that invites you to snuggle up on chilly evenings or add a touch of warmth and color to your favorite space. The harmonious blend of colors and intricate design make this blanket not only functional but also a lovely decorative accent for any home.
This quilt is a full-size, featuring the classic Wedding Ring pattern. The design showcases interlocking rings made from a variety of pastel and floral fabrics, including blue gingham, yellow checks, pink plaid, and multiple floral prints in shades of blue, pink, yellow, and green. The rings are set against a crisp white background that highlights the intricate patchwork and curved piecing. The overall effect is both traditional and charming, with a soft color palette that gives the quilt a cozy and inviting appearance.
This quilt is a queen-size, featuring a charming patchwork design. The quilt showcases a repeating pattern of geometric shapes, including diamonds and bowtie-like motifs, crafted from various pastel and floral fabrics. The color palette includes soft blues, greens, pinks, and purples with floral prints and subtle geometric patterns. The overall effect is both cozy and visually appealing, blending traditional quilting techniques with a fresh springtime feel.
This mermaid blanket is delightful and fun, beautifully crocheted in a soft mint green yarn. The blanket is designed to resemble a mermaid’s tail, complete with textured scales and a wide, gracefully shaped fin at the end. Its plush, chunky stitches give it a cozy and inviting appearance, making it perfect for snuggling up on chilly days. The craftsmanship is evident in the even stitching and carefully formed tail shape, offering both comfort and playful charm for anyone who dreams of being part of the ocean world. This unique blanket would make an enchanting gift or a fun addition to any living space.
This mermaid blanket is beautifully crafted with a rich blend of purple and blue yarn, creating a vibrant and whimsical look reminiscent of ocean waves. The blanket is designed in the shape of a mermaid tail, complete with detailed fin shaping at the end, making it both cozy and visually enchanting. The chunky, textured stitching adds warmth and softness, perfect for snuggling up on chilly days while feeling like part of an underwater fantasy. This unique piece would make a delightful gift or a charming addition to any relaxation space, inviting comfort and imagination.
This charming ceramic fox pitcher is sure to brighten any table or gathering. With its lifelike, expressive face and warm reddish-brown fur, the fox exudes a friendly and welcoming presence. Delicate hand-painted details, including white flowers and lush green leaves along the fox's back, add a touch of whimsy and natural beauty. The gracefully curved handle mimics a tree branch, enhancing the woodland theme. Perfect for serving drinks or as a decorative centerpiece, this delightful fox invites guests to enjoy both its playful artistry and practical function. Also included is the book 'The Rough Patch' by Brian Lies which tells the story of Evan, a fox, and his dog, who share a joyful life and a beautiful garden until the dog's death. Evan's subsequent grief leads him to destroy the garden, which he then allows to become overgrown with weeds. However, a pumpkin vine eventually begins to grow, and as Evan tends to it, his heart begins to heal, culminating in a hopeful journey to the county fair and the beginning of new life with a puppy.
Blueberries for Sal, written and illustrated by Robert McCloskey in 1948, is a classic children's picture book about a girl and her mother who go to pick blueberries. Thankful, illustrated by Archie Preston and written by Eileen Spinelli, is a children's picture book that encourages readers to appreciate the everyday blessings in their lives. Grace and the Christmas Angel is a children's picture book written by Lucinda Riley and her son, Harry Whittaker. The story follows a young girl named Grace, whose Christmas Eve nativity play is overshadowed by worry when her fisherman father is caught in a storm at sea. The decorative arrangement consists of a ceramic or porcelain pot with a blue and white pattern, filled with artificial greenery including ivy leaves, small white flowers, and clusters of faux blueberries and is lush and naturalistic. The second is a rectangular wicker basket filled with an assortment of vibrant fruits, including oranges, apples, a pear, and a bunch of purple grapes. The last is a delightful and charming handcrafted snowman figure made from two rounded, gourd-like shapes stacked vertically.
Vintage Santa Claus-themed ceramic mugs and a matching Santa Claus pitcher, intended for serving holiday beverages such as hot chocolate or eggnog. The set includes six mugs, each shaped and painted to resemble Santa's face with holly-decorated handles, and one larger Santa figure in the center. These collectable mugs from Marshall Fields reflects nostalgic Christmas traditions and department store history.
Delicious, smooth, hand made cold matcha latte's by Grace Chin. Matcha is a finely ground green tea that offers health and concentration benefits and has a rich, umami flavor. Five Lattes will be hand delivered at the winner's preferred scheduled time and their preferred quantity (e.g. once a day, etc). Quality matcha from Japan and expert preparation. Flavors also include strawberry and banana options. Don't miss out on this delicious drink! Much better than Starbucks :)
We are your “neighborhood” gym, locally owned, community based and family friendly. We offer preschool gymnastics for children 2-6 years of age, recreational gymnastics and tumbling for children 6 and up, competitive gymnastics, preschool open gym time, birthday parties, Parent’s Night Out, and field trips. All of our staff members are USAG Professional members, USAG Safety certified, background checked, dedicated to educating kids through the sport of gymnastics, and lots of fun! https://prairiegym.com/
Family Package - 4 drinks, 1 Large 1 topping pizza, 30 tokens. ($57 Value!). Valid until December 28, 2025. In addition, a $30 Games Card!!
Looking for a qualified and fun babysitter for a special date night out? Sophia Chin (16) is more than happy to help! She is experienced, Red Cross certified and great with kids, even bringing games for extra fun! You won't regret Sophia's care and attention to your little ones. Thanks for considering!
Looking for a calming, peaceful lakeside getaway for you and your loved ones? Come stay at our remodeled retreat with private waterfront access to Round Lake. Enjoy peace and reflection meditating on the spirited lake waters rolling into shore. Wake up to inspirational lake views with soul warming coffee, tea or cocoa. Savor deep or lazy conversation with your loved one, surrounded by dreamy décor and captivating nature. Come and relax, restore, and rejuvenate by the lake! 2 night stay per your schedule. 2 bedroom, 4 beds, sleeps 5. Round Lake Beach, IL. Only 1 hour 15 min away from Batavia. (Valued at $300). More details at https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45179079?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=b4ee3587-fdb7-45aa-8c7b-acb9b561d4e0. (Note weekends are available just not on the Airbnb site)
Delicious Whiskey Apple Pie handmade with love from our own Pastor Eric! Don't miss out on this unique flavor profile that is the perfect fall treat.
Urban Air Deluxe Birthday Party for 10 kids!
An Urban Air birthday party is a high-energy, action-packed celebration where kids can bounce, climb, and play on a huge variety of indoor attractions. With packages that include a private party space, food, and a dedicated host, it's a stress-free and unforgettable adventure for the birthday child and their guests.
(Valued at $300+)
The Batavia Fine Arts Centre (BFAC) provide arts education to the students of Batavia, an artistic outlet to organizations that utilize the space and entertainment to the patrons that pass through the doors. Whether you are looking for theatre, music, dance, or visual art they all come to life at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre! This card is good to purchase any of the professional productions performed, take a look! https://www.bataviafineartscentre.org/
There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of a Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field. Inside the stadium, the energy is palpable, the roar of the crowd and the chants of "Bear Down" create a sense of community and excitement. Come cheer on the Bears (or Seahawks) at Soldier Field in section 445. The game is on Thursday, December 14 at 12:00pm. Valued ($300)
This awesome gift bag from Fox Valley Park District includes 4 Blackberry Farm Tickets, 4 Splash Country or Phillips Park tickets for next season, 4 complimentary gym passes at any Fox Valley Fitness Center, one hour play at Main event, and some awesome Fox Valley merch! (Valued at $125)
Nestled on 54 acres in Aurora, Blackberry Farm is a nostalgic and playful living history museum where visitors can step back in time. Combining classic amusement park rides with engaging pioneer life demonstrations, it offers a day of educational fun for the entire family.
