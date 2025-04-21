Bath and Groom, Corp. -BCS Full season Garden Proposal

Bath and Groom, Corp. proposes a full-season garden restoration and maintenance project for Brooklyn Community Services, beginning May 6, 2025, and concluding October 24, 2025. The project covers the restoration and planting of 6 raised garden beds using therapeutic herbs, vegetables, and optional flowers designed to support mental health. Services include initial preparation and bi-weekly maintenance at a rate of $100 per visit, with a one-time restoration cost of $499.99. This initiative integrates plant therapy principles to create a healing, sustainable environment for children and adults within the BCS community.

Bath and Groom, Corp. proposes a full-season garden restoration and maintenance project for Brooklyn Community Services, beginning May 6, 2025, and concluding October 24, 2025. The project covers the restoration and planting of 6 raised garden beds using therapeutic herbs, vegetables, and optional flowers designed to support mental health. Services include initial preparation and bi-weekly maintenance at a rate of $100 per visit, with a one-time restoration cost of $499.99. This initiative integrates plant therapy principles to create a healing, sustainable environment for children and adults within the BCS community.

