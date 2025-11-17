Winter Bath Bomb Fundraiser

Bath Bombs
$6

Bath bombs provide a soothing sensation to the skin and are recommended for skin irritations such as eczema and various rashes.

Shower Bombs
$6

Aroma therapy for your shower! Simply drop a shower bomb on the shower floor and the warm water will create a vapor unique to the scent of your choice.

Goats Milk Soap
$6

Goats milk itself is an emollient or natural moisturizer that when absorbed, will create a moisture barrier to keep your skin soft and smooth for long periods of time.

Add a donation for National Council of Negro Women Lorain County Section

$

