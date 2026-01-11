Bath PTO's Silent Basket Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Rest, relax, and recharge! This spa-themed basket includes soothing bath and beauty items for a peaceful night in, along with three local spa gift certificates to Market Street Massage, Copper Canyon Wellness, and Raine Spa. (This basket is valued at approximately $300+.)
Starting bid
Create, craft, and organize! This arts and crafts basket includes a variety of supplies for both kids and adults, and including a gift certificate for Painted Peacock, all stored in a reusable wooden shelf—perfect for endless creative fun. (This basket is valued at approximately $150+)
Starting bid
Plan the ultimate date night with this cozy basket featuring gourmet food options, couples games, candles, and chocolates, plus a Wine & Design gift certificate, 2 high end restaurant gift cards ($90), multiple movie tickets with yearly popcorn bucket and even a special date night Photo Session. (This basket is valued at approximately $400+.)
Starting bid
Game on! This sports-themed basket features backyard games, tailgating essentials, a Bluetooth speaker, and a Bojangles gift card ($50) all packed inside a stylish reusable cooler—ready for game day fun. (This basket is valued at approximately $150+)
Starting bid
Learning has never been so fun! This STEM-themed basket includes interactive favorites like LEGO® sets, kinetic sand, volcano experiments, and solar-powered robots—perfect for curious minds who love to build, explore, and discover. (This basket is valued at approximately $200+)
Starting bid
Packed in a cool cooler, this basket has everything needed for the grill master for a backyard fun night. From grilling tools and tasty sauces to s’mores essentials and a Food Lion gift card ($70), the perfect night by the fire. Fire it up and relax! 🔥 (This basket is valued at approximately $150+)
Starting bid
Everything you need for a fun-filled game night! This basket includes classic board games, card games, and plenty of snacks—just add friends and let the games begin! 🎲🍿(This basket is valued at approximately $100+)
Starting bid
Perfect for green thumbs and beginners alike, this basket is filled with multiple gardening tools, 3 seed starter kits, variety of seeds, flower pots, and charming garden décor to help any garden bloom. 🌼🌿 (This basket is valued at approximately $125+)
Starting bid
A little something for everyone! This basket is packed with gift cards to favorite shops, restaurants, and more—perfect for treating yourself or sharing the fun. 🎁 (This basket is valued at $275)
Starting bid
Dive into summer fun with this splash-worthy basket packed for sunny days outdoors! It’s loaded with water toys and outdoor essentials perfect for pool parties, backyard games, beach days, and keeping cool all season long. Also includes a gift card to H2OBX waterpark for a family fun day in the sun. Just add sunshine! 🌊☀️(This basket is valued at approximately $150+)
Starting bid
The ultimate treat for readers! This cozy collection is filled with must-read books and thoughtful bookish accessories—perfect for curling up, unplugging, and getting lost in a great story. Also including a $50 gift card to Barnes & Nobles for your next read. 📚✨(This basket is valued at approximately $200+)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!