Batizado e Festa: 20 anos de Oficina da Capoeira na Cidade
General
$15
Access to event as spectator (seated) kids under 12 enter free
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Prominent logo recognition on the CSP website
• Prominent logo recognition on event t-shirts
• Prominent logo recognition in all event print material
• Company banner at all event workshops, performances and principal event
• Product booth inside the event
• 10 tickets to Batizado event held at XXX museum
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Gold level logo recognition on the CSP website
• Logo recognition in all event print material
• Logo on group banner displayed at event
• Logo recognition on event t-shirts
• 10 tickets to Batizado event held at XXX museum
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Silver level logo recognition on the CSP website
• Logo recognition in all event print material
• Logo on group banner displayed at event
• Logo recognition in all print material
• 6 tickets to Batizado event held at XXX museum
BRONZE SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Logo recognition on the Capoeira Social Project website
• Logo recognition in all event print material
• 4 tickets to Batizado event held at XXX museum
ANGEL
$100
For those that want to support with a little extra.
Event Participant (capoeiras)
$25
This ticket is for capoeiras who would like to participate in the batizado portion of the event, as well as receive an event shirt. CSP will contact you for your shirt size.
