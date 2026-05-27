Renegades Of Funk

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Renegades Of Funk

Battle 4 The Eagle

Illinois Centennial Monument

3150 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647, USA

Hip Hop Fan Admission
Pay what you can
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Super Fan Admission
$25

Priority entry, Free Renegades of Funk + Battle 4 the Eagle patch

10x10 Vendor Area
$150

You get a 10' x 10' Vendor Area + 2 Vendor Lanyards. Must bring your own tent and electricity.

20 x 10 Vendor Area.
$300

You get a 20' x 10' Vendor Area + 2 Vendor Lanyards. Must bring your own tent and electricity.

VIP Passes
$1,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, VIP Lanyard, Free Renegades of Funk + Battle 4 the Eagle patch, Free Event T-Shirt.

Volunteer Pass
Free

You donate 2 Hours of Work (directing people, picking up trash, holding down the official tent area, providing information, etc), Discount Event T-Shirt.

Add a donation for Renegades Of Funk

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