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Priority entry, Free Renegades of Funk + Battle 4 the Eagle patch
You get a 10' x 10' Vendor Area + 2 Vendor Lanyards. Must bring your own tent and electricity.
You get a 20' x 10' Vendor Area + 2 Vendor Lanyards. Must bring your own tent and electricity.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, VIP Lanyard, Free Renegades of Funk + Battle 4 the Eagle patch, Free Event T-Shirt.
You donate 2 Hours of Work (directing people, picking up trash, holding down the official tent area, providing information, etc), Discount Event T-Shirt.
$
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