Battle Born Sports Network

Hosted by

Battle Born Sports Network

About this event

Sales closed

Battle Born Sports Network's Silent Auction

Mini Rudy Ruettiger Notre Dame helmet item
Mini Rudy Ruettiger Notre Dame helmet
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of cinematic and sports history with this Mini Rudy Notre Dame Helmet
Mike Tyson Signed Glove item
Mike Tyson Signed Glove
$375

Starting bid

Knock out the competition with this authentic Mike Tyson signed boxing glove. A true collector's item from one of the most legendary names in boxing history, this glove is perfect for fans of the sport.
Pete Rose Signed Baseball item
Pete Rose Signed Baseball
$300

Starting bid

Celebrate the legacy of "Charlie Hustle" with this Pete Rose signed baseball. An iconic piece for baseball enthusiasts, this item is a tribute to one of the greatest players in MLB history
Gold Citrine Necklace item
Gold Citrine Necklace
$275

Starting bid

Add a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Gold Citrine Necklace. Featuring a radiant citrine gemstone, this piece is the perfect blend of luxury and charm.
Bulova Men's Watch item
Bulova Men's Watch
$400

Starting bid

Elevate your style with this sleek and sophisticated Bulova Men's Watch. Known for its precision and timeless design, this accessory is perfect for the modern gentleman.
Black Onyx Station Flexible Tennis Bracelet item
Black Onyx Station Flexible Tennis Bracelet
$300

Starting bid

This Black Onyx Station Flexible Tennis Bracelet exudes sophistication and style. With its unique design and timeless appeal, it’s a dazzling addition to any jewelry collection.
test
$1

Starting bid

test

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!