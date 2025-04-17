Battle Born Sports Network's Silent Auction

Own a piece of cinematic and sports history with this Mini Rudy Notre Dame Helmet
Mike Tyson Signed Glove
$375
Starting bid
Knock out the competition with this authentic Mike Tyson signed boxing glove. A true collector's item from one of the most legendary names in boxing history, this glove is perfect for fans of the sport.
Pete Rose Signed Baseball
$300
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of "Charlie Hustle" with this Pete Rose signed baseball. An iconic piece for baseball enthusiasts, this item is a tribute to one of the greatest players in MLB history
Gold Citrine Necklace
$275
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Gold Citrine Necklace. Featuring a radiant citrine gemstone, this piece is the perfect blend of luxury and charm.
Bulova Men's Watch
$400
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this sleek and sophisticated Bulova Men's Watch. Known for its precision and timeless design, this accessory is perfect for the modern gentleman.
Black Onyx Station Flexible Tennis Bracelet
$300
Starting bid
This Black Onyx Station Flexible Tennis Bracelet exudes sophistication and style. With its unique design and timeless appeal, it’s a dazzling addition to any jewelry collection.
