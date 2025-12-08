Battle Borne Walk for Wellness-General admission and 5K

The Battle Borne Walk for Wellness 5K will take place along the scenic D and L Trail, bringing together community members in support of health, healing, and resilience. This welcoming walk follows a peaceful, mostly flat stretch of the trail, making it accessible for all ages and ability levels. Participants are invited to move at their own pace while enjoying the natural surroundings, meaningful connection, and shared commitment to wellness. Whether you walk for yourself, for others, or in honor of a journey of recovery and strength, this event is about showing up, moving forward, and doing it together.