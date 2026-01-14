Battle Borne Walk for Wellness Early Registration

5-Star General $3000

The 5-Star General sponsor is the highest-ranking supporter, whose contribution makes a significant and lasting impact on the success of the event. Their commitment is invaluable in helping us achieve our mission.

Incentives:

-Company name or logo with premium placement, tagged on all aspects of PR, including media, signage, website, and print as a 5-Star General Sponsor.

-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.

-Acknowledgment during the event with a personalized thank-you.

-Opportunity to speak about your organization during the event.

-Vendor table fee waived.

-5 Free runner participant entries.

-Company recognition with logo on post event email.



