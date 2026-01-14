Battle Borne Walk for Wellness Early Registration

Hosted by
5-Star General $3000
The 5-Star General sponsor is the highest-ranking supporter, whose contribution makes a significant and lasting impact on the success of the event. Their commitment is invaluable in helping us achieve our mission.
Incentives:
-Company name or logo with premium placement, tagged on all aspects of PR, including media, signage, website, and print as a 5-Star General Sponsor.
-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.
-Acknowledgment during the event with a personalized thank-you.
-Opportunity to speak about your organization during the event.
-Vendor table fee waived.
-5 Free runner participant entries.
-Company recognition with logo on post event email.
4-Star General $2000
The 4-Star General sponsor leads with generosity and vision, ensuring the event’s impact reaches its fullest potential. This sponsor is crucial to the event's success.
Incentives:
-Company name or logo tagged on all aspects of PR, including media, signage, website, and print as a 4-Star General Sponsor.
-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.
-Acknowledgment during the event with a personalized thank-you.
-Vendor table fee waived.
-3 Free runner participant entries.
-Company recognition with logo on post event email.
The 3-Star General sponsor demonstrates exceptional support, playing a key role in the event’s success. Their contribution ensures we can reach even more people in need.
Incentives:
-Company name or logo tagged on all aspects of PR, including media, signage, website, t-shirt, and print as a 3-Star General Sponsor.
-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.
-Acknowledgment during the event.
-Vendor table fee waived.
-2 Free runner participant entries.
-Company recognition with logo on post event email.
The 2-Star General sponsor shows strong leadership and helps ensure our event reaches its potential. Their contribution propels the mission forward.
Incentives:
-Company name or logo tagged on all aspects of PR, including media, signage, website, and print as a 2-Star General Sponsor.
-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.
-Acknowledgment during the event.
-Vendor table fee waived.
-1 Free runner participant entries.
-Company recognition with logo on post event email.
The 1-Star General sponsor is a vital supporter who provides the initial foundation for the success of our event. This level represents early-stage commitment to our cause.
Incentives:
-Company name or logo tagged on signage and website as a 1-Star General Sponsor.
-Social media exposure before, during, and after the event.
-Vendor table fee waived.
-Company recognition with logo on post event email.
