Battle Borne Walk for Wellness Event information-Itinerary

Dear Friends,

On behalf of our team at Battle Borne, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each of you for being part of the Walk for Wellness. Whether you are joining us as a sponsor, vendor, runner, or community supporter, your commitment means more than words can express. Your support allows us to bring hope, healing, and connection to those who need it most.

A huge thank you to The Wooden Match for hosting this important event. Your generosity gives us the space to come together as a community and make wellness a priority.

This event is more than a walk , it is a reminder that when we come together, we create strength, resilience, and community. Rain or shine, we will be out there walking side by side to raise awareness and celebrate wellness.

Vendor and Sponsor Information

Vendors and sponsors will set up in the parking lot of The Wooden Match. Parking for the event will be on the street. You may pull up to the curb to unload and then move your vehicle to street parking. Volunteers will be available to help make set-up smooth and organized.

We are excited to share the agenda for the day:

Order of Events

Runner sign-up and check-in: 6:00 am – 7:00 am

Vendor check-in: 7:00 am

Vendor set-up completed by: 7:30 am

(if not finished, please pause for the National Anthem and opening remarks)

National Anthem/Opening Remarks: 7:15 am

Race begins: 7:30 am

Guest Speaker: 9:30 am

Acknowledgements: 10:30 am

Event continues until: 12:00 pm

Thank you again for standing with us. Together we are making an impact and showing that community care is stronger than any challenge.

Together we rise,

Battle Borne