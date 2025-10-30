Hosted by

Battle Of Falling Waters 1863 Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Battle Of Falling Waters 1863 Foundation Inc's Art Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14906 Falling Waters Rd, Williamsport, MD 21795, USA or buyer paid shipping

Battle of Falling Waters 1863 by Steve Noon item
Battle of Falling Waters 1863 by Steve Noon item
Battle of Falling Waters 1863 by Steve Noon
$150

Starting bid

Well researched and documented painting of the beginning of the final battle of the Gettysburg Campaign in Maryland at Falling Waters on July 14, 1863. The painting was executed for a three volume series of books on the Gettysburg Campaign. Signed Print. Measures 24 by 18. Can be rolled for shipment.

The Southern Cross by Don Troiani item
The Southern Cross by Don Troiani item
The Southern Cross by Don Troiani
$25

Starting bid

The Battle of Glendale, June 30, 1862.Featuring the 8th and the 11th Alabama Infantry at the Battle of Glendale. During the epic melee, the color bearer of the 11th Alabama, Charley McNeil, mounted one of the cannons waving his flag in triumph. Signed print. Professionally framed. Measures 38.5 inches wide by 32 .5 inches high. Certificate of authenticity included.

Post of Honor by Don Stivers item
Post of Honor by Don Stivers item
Post of Honor by Don Stivers
$25

Starting bid

Signed and numbered print, professionally framed. Washington artillery battalion at Fredericksburg, VA. December 13, 1862. Measures 31.5 inches wide by 27 .5 inches high.

The 14th Brooklyn - Study #1 by Keith Rocco item
The 14th Brooklyn - Study #1 by Keith Rocco item
The 14th Brooklyn - Study #1 by Keith Rocco
$25

Starting bid

Signed print with certificate of authenticity. Print of 14th Brooklyn soldier in distinctive chaser uniform. Measures 12 inches wide by 16 inches high.

Last Charge at Brandy Station by C.E. Monroe Jr. item
Last Charge at Brandy Station by C.E. Monroe Jr. item
Last Charge at Brandy Station by C.E. Monroe Jr.
$25

Starting bid

This work was featured in ”Life Magazine” during the Civil War Centennial and later included in a book put out by the magazine. Measures 24 inches wide by 18 inches high. Signed with certificate of authenticity. Can be rolled for shipment.

Bugler: 5th Michigan Cavalry by Jeff Trexler item
Bugler: 5th Michigan Cavalry by Jeff Trexler item
Bugler: 5th Michigan Cavalry by Jeff Trexler
$25

Starting bid

This print depicts Michigan bugler in full uniform as worn during the Gettysburg Campaign. Measures 16 inches wide by 20 inches high. Can be rolled for shipment. Signed with certificate if authenticity.

Stars and Stripes - U.S. Postage Stamps item
Stars and Stripes - U.S. Postage Stamps item
Stars and Stripes - U.S. Postage Stamps item
Stars and Stripes - U.S. Postage Stamps
$25

Starting bid

First Day of Issue Ceremony, Fort McHenry, Baltimore, MD, July 14, 2000. Measures 13 inches wide by 16 inches high. Professionally framed. Still in original wrapper.

Civil War Stamp Set US Postal Service item
Civil War Stamp Set US Postal Service item
Civil War Stamp Set US Postal Service
$25

Starting bid

Full set of Civil War stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service. Professionally framed. Measures 14 inches wide by 16 inches tall.

General James Johnston Pettigrew - Framed Montage item
General James Johnston Pettigrew - Framed Montage item
General James Johnston Pettigrew - Framed Montage
$25

Starting bid

Photos of Donnelly House, Bunker Hill, Pettigrew and CSA insignia. Professionally framed. Measures 22.5 inches wide by 19 inches haigh.

September 1992, Civil War Remembered, Antietam, Sharpsburg, item
September 1992, Civil War Remembered, Antietam, Sharpsburg, item
September 1992, Civil War Remembered, Antietam, Sharpsburg,
$25

Starting bid

Photograph by Harriet Wise, numbered 90/1000. Professionally framed. Measures 21.5 inches wide by 25.5 inches tall.

Hand Made Civil War Theme Quilt Featuring Federal Generals item
Hand Made Civil War Theme Quilt Featuring Federal Generals item
Hand Made Civil War Theme Quilt Featuring Federal Generals item
Hand Made Civil War Theme Quilt Featuring Federal Generals
$100

Starting bid

This hand made quilt has a center piece with portraits of Generals who led the Federral Army during the Civil War, with U.S. Grant at the center. The quilt also contains fabric which was made for the 150th Anniversary of the battle at Gettysburg (blue and tan). The quilt is knotted which is how quilts were finished in that era. Measures 73 inches long by 59 inches wide. It is machine washable And is very warm and cozy!


This quilt was hand made by our member Pam Valenzo. We thank her for this generous donation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!