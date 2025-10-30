Battle Of Falling Waters 1863 Foundation Inc's Art Silent Auction

This hand made quilt has a center piece with portraits of Generals who led the Federral Army during the Civil War, with U.S. Grant at the center. The quilt also contains fabric which was made for the 150th Anniversary of the battle at Gettysburg (blue and tan). The quilt is knotted which is how quilts were finished in that era. Measures 73 inches long by 59 inches wide. It is machine washable And is very warm and cozy!





This quilt was hand made by our member Pam Valenzo. We thank her for this generous donation.