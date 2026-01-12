Hosted by
About this event
General Admission to the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament is FREE and open to the public.
Join us for a family-friendly day featuring flag football competition for the Chiefs Cup, bounce houses and kids activities, local food trucks, music, and opportunities to connect with local first responders.
No ticket required to attend — registering helps us plan and keep you informed with event updates.
This registration is required for all Hollywood Police Department players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
This registration is required for all Hallandale Beach Police Department players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
This registration is required for all Sunrise Police Department players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
This registration is required for all Lauderhill Police Department players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
This registration is required for all Hollywood fire rescue players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
This registration is required for all Fort Lauderdale Police Department players participating in the Battle of the Badges Flag Football Tournament.
By registering, players acknowledge participation, complete required waiver information, and confirm eligibility to compete.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!