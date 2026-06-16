Battle of the Badges Sponsorships

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Be the presenting sponsor of Battle of the Badges and receive top billing throughout the event. Your business will be prominently featured in event promotions, social media campaigns, stadium signage, public address announcements, all game shirts, and other marketing materials. As the Title Sponsor, your company name will be printed on every game ticket, and a representative from your organization will have the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. During the game, enjoy a private suite, 40 game tickets, the opportunity to set up a booth inside the stadium, and additional VIP benefits.
Cheer on Team Police as the official sponsor of the Lafayette Police Department team. Your company logo will appear on team shirts and be recognized throughout the event. During the game, enjoy a private suite, 30 game tickets, opportunity to set up a booth in the stadium, and more!
Cheer on Team Fire as the official sponsor of the Lafayette Fire Department team. Your company logo will appear on team shirts and be recognized throughout the event. During the game, enjoy a private suite, 30 game tickets, opportunity to set up a booth in the stadium, and more!
Step up to the plate as a Home Run Sponsor and showcase your business to hundreds of attendees at Battle of the Badges. Your logo will be featured on the event flyer, included in email marketing campaigns, and highlighted through social media promotions leading up to the game. On event day, you'll receive a reserved tabletop space on the stadium concourse and the opportunity to set up a booth to engage directly with fans, families, and community members.
Keep the excitement going between innings by sponsoring an interactive on-field game. Whether you have a creative idea of your own or want us to help develop one, this sponsorship provides a unique opportunity to engage attendees while showcasing your business.
Bring your business directly to the community with a booth inside Loeb Stadium. Meet and interact with hundreds of first responders, families, supporters, and community members throughout the event.
Bring your business directly to the community with a booth inside Loeb Stadium. Meet and interact with hundreds of first responders, families, supporters, and community members throughout the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!