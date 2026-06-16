Battle of the Badges Sponsorships

Be the presenting sponsor of Battle of the Badges and receive top billing throughout the event. Your business will be prominently featured in event promotions, social media campaigns, stadium signage, public address announcements, all game shirts, and other marketing materials. As the Title Sponsor, your company name will be printed on every game ticket, and a representative from your organization will have the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. During the game, enjoy a private suite, 40 game tickets, the opportunity to set up a booth inside the stadium, and additional VIP benefits.