Battle of the Bands

19300 Ike Jones Rd

Santa Ana, CA 92707

Diamond Record VIP Sponsor
$10,000
• Admission for 10 people • VIP lounge sofa seating in secured velvet rope section • Valet parking, VIP lanyards, event swag bags, and surprise gifts • Bottle service (select champagne, wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres • Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event • Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event **Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Platinum Record Sponsor
$4,999
• Admission for 6 people • Table for 6 and valet parking • Bottle service (select wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres • Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event • Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event **Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Gold Record Sponsor
$2,500
• Admission for 4 people at a seated cocktail table • Valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink tickets per person • Commemorative award and event recognition • Company logo on centerpieces and social media **Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Audition Sponsor
$1,000
• Admission for 2 people • Hors d’oeuvres and 1 drink ticket per person • Company name added to centerpieces • Social media acknowledgement
General Admission
$199
• Admission for 1 person • Hors d’oeuvres
