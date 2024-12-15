Battle of the Bands

• Admission for 10 people
• VIP lounge sofa seating in secured velvet rope section
• Valet parking, VIP lanyards, event swag bags, and surprise gifts
• Bottle service (select champagne, wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres
• Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event
• Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
• Admission for 10 people
• VIP lounge sofa seating in secured velvet rope section
• Valet parking, VIP lanyards, event swag bags, and surprise gifts
• Bottle service (select champagne, wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres
• Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event
• Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Platinum Record Sponsor
$4,999
groupTicketCaption
• Admission for 6 people
• Table for 6 and valet parking
• Bottle service (select wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres
• Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event
• Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
• Admission for 6 people
• Table for 6 and valet parking
• Bottle service (select wine, spirits, and beer) and hors d’oeuvres
• Commemorative award and recognition by host, Shawn Parr, on stage during event
• Company logo on centerpieces, social media, and throughout the event
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Gold Record Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
• Admission for 4 people at a seated cocktail table
• Valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink tickets per person
• Commemorative award and event recognition
• Company logo on centerpieces and social media
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
• Admission for 4 people at a seated cocktail table
• Valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink tickets per person
• Commemorative award and event recognition
• Company logo on centerpieces and social media
**Logos must be submitted before 2/17/25**
Audition Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
• Admission for 2 people
• Hors d’oeuvres and 1 drink ticket per person
• Company name added to centerpieces
• Social media acknowledgement
• Admission for 2 people
• Hors d’oeuvres and 1 drink ticket per person
• Company name added to centerpieces
• Social media acknowledgement