Battle of the Bands

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Early Bird Special! Enjoy an evening of live music featuring five bands as they compete for the win! Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Grab your discounted tickets for this 21+ event before tickets sell out. Please visit our Facebook page for further details.
Day of Event pricing - Five bands. One stage. One winner. Be part of the excitement! Food, wine, and beer available for purchase. Please follow our Facebook page for more details on this 21+ event!
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