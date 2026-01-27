Battle of the Bands at 1887 Fest

Hosted by
About this event
Amarillo, TX 79118, USA
Adult - all day access
10 all day wristbands
Company banner hung in family fun area (you provide banner)
Sponsorship recognition announcements throughout the day
Logo branding on social media advertisements and printed material
Company banner displayed at venue next to the stage (you provide banner)
Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the event
Company logo name placed on grand prize equipment trailer
6 all day wristbands
Logo branding on social media advertisements and printed material
Event banner in premium location at the venue (stage area)
Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the festival
Logo sponsorship on grand prize trailer wrap
15 VIP tickets to 1887 Fest plus 1 VIP table
Access to private VIP sponsor lounge
4 VIP parking passes
Logo branding on event landing pages, ticketing pages and social media
advertisements to include digital bursts.
Stage sign sponsorship-band backdrop-the best spot we have!
Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the festival
Large logo with graphics to be placed on the grand prize trailer wrap
Presenting sponsor shout out on radio ticket giveaways
20 VIP tickets to 1887 Fest plus 2 VIP tables
Access to private VIP/sponsor lounge
VIP lounge advertising
5 VIP parking passes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!