Battle of the Bands at 1887 Fest

Logo branding on event landing pages, ticketing pages and social media

advertisements to include digital bursts.

Stage sign sponsorship-band backdrop-the best spot we have!

Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the festival

Large logo with graphics to be placed on the grand prize trailer wrap

Presenting sponsor shout out on radio ticket giveaways

20 VIP tickets to 1887 Fest plus 2 VIP tables

Access to private VIP/sponsor lounge

VIP lounge advertising

5 VIP parking passes