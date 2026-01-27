Homeless Heroes of Amarillo, Inc

Hosted by

Homeless Heroes of Amarillo, Inc

About this event

Battle of the Bands at 1887 Fest

SHARK BEACH - 1505 E Farm to Market Rd 1151

Amarillo, TX 79118, USA

Adult - General Admission
$25

Adult - all day access

Kids under 10 - Admission
$10
The support package
$750

10 all day wristbands

Company banner hung in family fun area (you provide banner)

Sponsorship recognition announcements throughout the day

Elite Sponsor
$2,500

Logo branding on social media advertisements and printed material

Company banner displayed at venue next to the stage (you provide banner)

Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the event

Company logo name placed on grand prize equipment trailer

6 all day wristbands

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Logo branding on social media advertisements and printed material

Event banner in premium location at the venue (stage area)

Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the festival

Logo sponsorship on grand prize trailer wrap


15 VIP tickets to 1887 Fest plus 1 VIP table

Access to private VIP sponsor lounge

4 VIP parking passes

Presenting Sponsor$10,000
$10,000

Logo branding on event landing pages, ticketing pages and social media

advertisements to include digital bursts.

Stage sign sponsorship-band backdrop-the best spot we have!

Sponsorship recognition on stage throughout the festival

Large logo with graphics to be placed on the grand prize trailer wrap

Presenting sponsor shout out on radio ticket giveaways

20 VIP tickets to 1887 Fest plus 2 VIP tables

Access to private VIP/sponsor lounge

VIP lounge advertising

5 VIP parking passes

Add a donation for Homeless Heroes of Amarillo, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!