Active 20-30 Club of Carson City 140
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Active 20-30 Club of Carson City 140

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Active 20-30 Club of Carson City 140

About this event

Sales closed

Battle of the Bands Silent Auction

#1 - $20 in gift certificates to Scoups
$10

Starting bid

Two $10 gift certificates to Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar

#2
$100

Starting bid

Odyssey Tattoo Gift Certificates - One hour of free tattoo time and One Free Piercing

#3
$50

Starting bid

Pawsitive Vibes Grooming Gift Certificate Bundle -

One Free Groom $60 value

One Free Nail Trim

10% off a groom

#4
$20

Starting bid

Wine and mushroom coffee gift basket

#5
$20

Starting bid

Mother's Day Gift Basket

#6
$20

Starting bid

Pawsitive Vibes Gift Basket - more gift certificates and mug, etc

#7
$50

Starting bid

Lash Habit Studio Gift Certificate for $100 towards any service and bathroom decor

#8
$10

Starting bid

Protein Shaker and Powder

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!