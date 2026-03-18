Battle of the Bands Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two $10 gift certificates to Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar
Starting bid
Odyssey Tattoo Gift Certificates - One hour of free tattoo time and One Free Piercing
Starting bid
Pawsitive Vibes Grooming Gift Certificate Bundle -
One Free Groom $60 value
One Free Nail Trim
10% off a groom
Starting bid
Wine and mushroom coffee gift basket
Starting bid
Mother's Day Gift Basket
Starting bid
Pawsitive Vibes Gift Basket - more gift certificates and mug, etc
Starting bid
Lash Habit Studio Gift Certificate for $100 towards any service and bathroom decor
Starting bid
Protein Shaker and Powder
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!