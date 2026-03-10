Battle of the Bats

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About this event
Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill cheeseburger from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.
Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill burger from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.
Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill hot dog from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.
Grab your official Hebron Baseball and have your favorite player(s) sign your ball. These baseballs are only available while supplies last. Order your baseball now and pick up at the event for signing.
Grab your official Hebron Softball and have your favorite player(s) sign your ball. These baseballs are only available while supplies last. Order your softball now and pick up at the event for signing.
Who will win the Hawk Plinko Battle? Baseball or Sofball?
Let your plinko disc decide who the winning team will be. Simply drop your disc, watch it fall, and a winner will be decided at the end. The team with the most plinko's WINS, and the loosing team will get water dumped on them.
$5 for every drop and you get 1 piece of candy from concessions for participating.
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