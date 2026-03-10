Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

Hosted by

Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

About this event

Battle of the Bats

Hawk Field

Cheeseburger Meal
$12

Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill cheeseburger from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.

Hamburger Meal
$11

Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill burger from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.

Hot Dog Meal
$9

Enjoy a fresh-of-the-grill hot dog from Wild Fork. Comes with 1 bag of chips and 1 bottled water.

Official Hebron Baseball
$5

Grab your official Hebron Baseball and have your favorite player(s) sign your ball. These baseballs are only available while supplies last. Order your baseball now and pick up at the event for signing.

Official Hebron Softball
$5

Grab your official Hebron Softball and have your favorite player(s) sign your ball. These baseballs are only available while supplies last. Order your softball now and pick up at the event for signing.

Hawk Plinko Battle
$5

Who will win the Hawk Plinko Battle? Baseball or Sofball?

Let your plinko disc decide who the winning team will be. Simply drop your disc, watch it fall, and a winner will be decided at the end. The team with the most plinko's WINS, and the loosing team will get water dumped on them.


$5 for every drop and you get 1 piece of candy from concessions for participating.

Add a donation for Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

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