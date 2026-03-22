Battle of the Beats

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Vote here for Garrett as your Favorite Staff Member.
$1=1 Vote
Choose what item to challenge Garrett's performance with from the drop down list. Want to vote more than once? Just add multiple items to your sabotage!
Vote here for Elanders as your Favorite Staff Member.
$1=1 Vote
Choose what item to challenge Elanders' performance with from the drop down list. Want to vote more than once? Just add multiple items to your sabotage!
Vote here for Neo as your Favorite Staff Member.
$1=1 Vote
Choose what item to challenge Neo's performance with from the drop down list. Want to vote more than once? Just add multiple items to your sabotage!
Vote here for Jacob as your Favorite Staff Member.
$1=1 Vote
Choose what item to challenge Jacob's performance with from the drop down list. Want to vote more than once? Just add multiple items to your sabotage!
Vote here for Colin as your Favorite Staff Member.
$1=1 Vote
Choose what item to challenge Colin's performance with from the drop down list. Want to vote more than once? Just add multiple items to your sabotage!
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