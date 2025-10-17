Battle of the Birds Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
🧺 Billings Family YMCA Raffle Basket
Total Value: $500
This incredible basket from the Billings Family YMCA is packed with local charm, practical goodies, and a generous membership offer the whole family will love.
Basket Includes:
Whether you’re looking to stay active, rep the Y in style, or snag a thoughtful local gift, this basket has something for everyone.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🧊 Total Value: $900
Stay cool and party-ready with this massive 83-quart, temperature-controlled Igloo cooler—fully stocked and ready for your next adventure! Perfect for tailgates, camping trips, backyard BBQs, or game day gatherings, this premium cooler is built to keep drinks and goodies chilled for hours.
With its generous capacity and rugged design, it’s the ultimate companion for any occasion. And the best part? This cooler comes filled with a curated selection of beverages and treats, making it a showstopper prize you can enjoy right away.
Highlights:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add a true collector’s piece to your memorabilia shelf with this official NFL Wilson football, personally signed by Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald.
This rare item comes professionally authenticated, ensuring its place as a genuine keepsake for any dedicated 12. Whether you display it in your fan cave, office, or bring it out on game day, this football is a powerful symbol of a new era in Seahawks football.
Highlights:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your game day experience with this premium Seattle Seahawks whiskey glass set, perfect for the ultimate 12! This elegant set includes:
Whether you’re celebrating a big win or unwinding after the game, this set brings team pride and sophistication to every sip. It’s the perfect addition to any fan’s home bar or a thoughtful gift for the Seahawks supporter in your life.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing