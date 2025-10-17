Battle of the Birds Silent Auction

🧺 Billings Family YMCA Raffle Basket





Total Value: $500





This incredible basket from the Billings Family YMCA is packed with local charm, practical goodies, and a generous membership offer the whole family will love.





Basket Includes:

🏋️ Free 3-Month Family Membership (New Membership Only – No Joiner Fee)

💎 Montana Silversmith Earrings

🎒 Y Black Sling Bag

🕯️ Huckleberry/Vanilla Candle

☕ Y Coffee/Tea Mug with Spoon

🩹 Y Band-Aid Holder

🕶️ Y Sunglasses — 2 pairs

🎽 Y Fanny Pack

🥤 Y Drinking Cup with Lid

🌀 Stress Ball & Compact Frisbee

Whether you’re looking to stay active, rep the Y in style, or snag a thoughtful local gift, this basket has something for everyone.