Battle of the Birds Silent Auction

YMCA Gift basket item
YMCA Gift basket
$100

🧺 Billings Family YMCA Raffle Basket


Total Value: $500


This incredible basket from the Billings Family YMCA is packed with local charm, practical goodies, and a generous membership offer the whole family will love.


Basket Includes:

  • 🏋️ Free 3-Month Family Membership (New Membership Only – No Joiner Fee)
  • 💎 Montana Silversmith Earrings
  • 🎒 Y Black Sling Bag
  • 🕯️ Huckleberry/Vanilla Candle
  • ☕ Y Coffee/Tea Mug with Spoon
  • 🩹 Y Band-Aid Holder
  • 🕶️ Y Sunglasses — 2 pairs
  • 🎽 Y Fanny Pack
  • 🥤 Y Drinking Cup with Lid
  • 🌀 Stress Ball & Compact Frisbee

Whether you’re looking to stay active, rep the Y in style, or snag a thoughtful local gift, this basket has something for everyone.

Ultimate Igloo Cooler Package item
Ultimate Igloo Cooler Package
$400

🧊 Total Value: $900


Stay cool and party-ready with this massive 83-quart, temperature-controlled Igloo coolerfully stocked and ready for your next adventure! Perfect for tailgates, camping trips, backyard BBQs, or game day gatherings, this premium cooler is built to keep drinks and goodies chilled for hours.


With its generous capacity and rugged design, it’s the ultimate companion for any occasion. And the best part? This cooler comes filled with a curated selection of beverages and treats, making it a showstopper prize you can enjoy right away.


Highlights:

  • 83-quart Igloo cooler with advanced temperature control
  • Fully stocked and ready to use
  • Durable construction built for Montana adventures and Seahawks watch parties alike
  • Valued at $900
  • Power cables included
Mike Macdonald Signed & Authenticated NFL Wilson Football item
Mike Macdonald Signed & Authenticated NFL Wilson Football
$75

Add a true collector’s piece to your memorabilia shelf with this official NFL Wilson football, personally signed by Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald.


This rare item comes professionally authenticated, ensuring its place as a genuine keepsake for any dedicated 12. Whether you display it in your fan cave, office, or bring it out on game day, this football is a powerful symbol of a new era in Seahawks football.


Highlights:

  • Official NFL Wilson “The Duke” football
  • Personally signed by Head Coach Mike Macdonald
  • Comes with professional authentication
  • A must-have for any passionate Seahawks fan or collector
🥃 Seattle Seahawks Whiskey Glass Gift Set item
🥃 Seattle Seahawks Whiskey Glass Gift Set
$60

Elevate your game day experience with this premium Seattle Seahawks whiskey glass set, perfect for the ultimate 12! This elegant set includes:

  • 🥃 Two etched Seahawks whiskey glasses
  • 🧊 Stone whiskey cubes to keep your drink perfectly chilled without dilution
  • 🪵 Matching coasters to protect your surfaces in style

Whether you’re celebrating a big win or unwinding after the game, this set brings team pride and sophistication to every sip. It’s the perfect addition to any fan’s home bar or a thoughtful gift for the Seahawks supporter in your life.

