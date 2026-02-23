Battle Of The Blue Ridge KCBS BBQ Competition

About this event
NC 28778
This covers entry fees and camp sites.
This is a hamburger competition that proceeds will benefit the KOA Kid's Camp. This organization provides a week camping trip for kid's with cancer and their families.
The idea of this challenge is to create a burger that is worthy of Vietnam veteran returning from battle with a hearty appetite. 2 pounds of Bison Burger will be provided to each registered team.
This is a dessert competition that proceeds will benefit Valley Hope for Hurricane Helene rebuild. During Helene Swannanoa and Black Mountain suffered a great loss. Families were forced to go back to earlier times of cooking through grills and camp stoves. This dessert challenge's the pitmaster to cook with the what they have on site for cooking apparatuses.
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